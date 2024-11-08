Skill comes in all shapes and sizes. From the audacious flicks and tricks of Ronaldinho or the deft touches of Zinedine Zidane, who doesn’t love to watch it? It’s addictive watching a footballer, often in their pomp, finding the difficult aspects so simple.

England’s top flight, the Premier League, is not exactly remembered for its litany of skilful players. Going route one, finding target men and tackling tough is what epitomises the beautiful game in England - from its formation in 1992 to the modern day.

That does not mean that it hasn’t been home to some skill-ladened talent over the years. From the wizardry of Eden Hazard to the profound art of Adel Taarabt’s ability – here are the 10 most skilful players to grace the Premier League turf (ranked in order) taking the following ranking factors into consideration.

Ranking Factors

Fan reception - How did fans feel about the player, and how do they still feel about him now?

Lasting impact on the game/reputation - How well remembered they are among Premier League fans.

Overall quality - Often, the most skilful players are some of the best in the world.

Longevity - Honours can not really define skill, but lengthy careers indicate a level that rarely drops.

Statistical data/eye-witness accounts - Memorable performances/moments of trickery.

15 Most Skilful Players in Premier League History Rank Player Notable clubs Games Goals/Assists 1. Jay-Jay Okocha Bolton 124 14/10 2. Thierry Henry Arsenal 258 175/75 3. Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd 236 103/39 4. Adel Taarabt Tottenham, Fulham, QPR 86 7/9 5. Eden Hazard Chelsea 245 85/54 6. Matt Le Tissier Southampton 270 101/49 7. Dimitar Berbatov Man Utd, Tottenham, Fulham 229 94/45 8. Dennis Bergkamp Arsenal 315 87/96 9. Joe Cole Chelsea, Liverpool, West Ham 379 46/38 10. Gianfranco Zola Chelsea 229 59/24 11. Luis Nani Man Utd 147 26/53 12. Paul Gascoigne Middlesbrough, Everton 66 5/1 13. Hatem Ben Arfa Newcastle Utd 84 13/12 14. Juninho Middlesbrough 125 29/13 15. Dimitri Payet West Ham 48 11/18

Jay-Jay Okocha

Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers’ very own Jay-Jay Okocha: the midfielder who was so good they named him twice. As alluded to, English football has never been about such flicks and tricks – but that’s what the former Paris Saint-Germain magician carried in abundance with him to Bolton, the club where he garnered his reputation for being such a silky customer.

Instantly becoming a fan favourite as his tally of goals steered them clear of relegation, the Nigerian was a one-of-a-kind footballer and was perhaps unfortunate to not get a big move to one of the division’s big dogs on the back of his 145-game stint in England.

Thierry Henry

Arsenal

Close

Thierry Henry must be remembered for his tally of goals, aided by his charismatic finishing – but the deft touches, lightning-sharp speed and dynamism were what stood him out from the rest of the crowd. Under Arsene Wenger, the former Barcelona ace went from strength to strength, becoming capable of bypassing defenders with ease.

Gifted enough to play on the wing or through the middle, the Frenchman is commonly considered to be one of the – if not the - best players in Premier League history. You don’t have a statue erected outside a Premier League stadium for being merely average – and Henry was the opposite of that: he was a phenomenon.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

Close

Albeit not in his second stint when he returned to Old Trafford as a seasoned centre forward – but Cristiano Ronaldo’s first foray at Manchester United between 2003 and 2009 was the stuff of legend. A fresh-faced trickster with a point to prove after Sir Alex Ferguson snatched him from Sporting CP.

His first Ballon d’Or-winning season (in 2008/2009) is memorable for every Premier League fan. In addition to his never-ending weaponry of tricks – most notably, his trademark stepover – the Portuguese was a natural-born finisher too. It was with great sadness that stubborn Scot let him leave in favour of Real Madrid – but that’s life.

Adel Taarabt

Tottenham, Fulham, QPR