The Champions League is the most prestigious club competition in Europe and has been since its 1955 inception. In seven decades of history, the competition has also been known as the European Cup, prior to its 1992 rebranding. The Champions League is not immune to change, despite its pedigree.

Now well in the midst of the 2024/25 edition of the competition, this year has seen the debut of a league table format in the opening stages, which took the place of the more well-known, traditional group stage structure.

Regardless of its format, the competition remains the highest honour to win on the continent, something that every player strives for. Many British players have lifted the trophy over the years, but which Brits have been the most successful in Champions League history?

10 Ray Clemence

Three Champions Leagues

One of the greatest goalkeepers to ever play the game, Ray Clemence joined Liverpool in 1967 after two years at Scunthorpe United. The shot-stopper would spend almost 15 years at Anfield, becoming a cornerstone of the team that experienced much success across the 1970s.

An English international for over a decade, Clemence won three European Cups between 1976 and 1981, lifting his third trophy in the latter of those years, the same year he departed for Tottenham Hotspur where he would find further success in the twilight days of his career. Never with Spurs, though, did he experience such heights of European success.

9 Terry McDermott

Three Champions Leagues

Either side of two brief stints with Newcastle United, midfielder Terry McDermott spent eight years as a Liverpool player between 1974 and 1982. He struggled to find consistent first-team football in his early days at the club, so much so that he did not receive a league winners medal at the conclusion of the 1975/76 campaign.

He did, however, count as a European Cup winner, with McDermott lifting his first of three continental trophies with the Reds in that season. The England international would find his place in the team the following year, with McDermott being the man to score first in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the 1977 European Cup final, his second of three such honours before he departed the club.

8 Jimmy Case

Three Champions Leagues

One of the few Liverpool players listed to have spent the bulk of his career elsewhere, Jimmy Case debuted for Liverpool as a teenager in 1973 and would spend eight years at the club, though he spent significant chunks of his 20-year career with Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton, becoming loved by both sets of fans.

During his time at Anfield, though, Case happened to be part of one of the most successful teams in the club’s history. He played key roles in the lifting of three European Cups before his 1981 departure, which was said to have been a hard decision to reach, but one that was deemed necessary for the club.

7 Kenny Dalglish

Three Champions Leagues

“King” is not an easy epithet to come by, especially in football, but Sir Kenny Dalglish did enough to be named just that. A Celtic icon, Dalglish moved south of the border in 1977 to join Liverpool, where he would spend the remainder of his playing days as a crucial part of the team.

In his last five years on Merseyside, Dalglish worked as player-manager of the club, guiding Liverpool to three league titles in that time. Before his venture into management, though, the Scot was part of a Liverpool side that lifted the European Cup in 1978, 1981 and 1984, finishing as runners-up the year after his last triumph.

6 Alan Hansen

Three Champions Leagues

Centre-back Alan Hansen joined Liverpool in 1977 after four years with Partick Thistle in his native Scotland. He would spend the remaining 14 years of his career as a player at Anfield, becoming a crucial cog of the team and establishing himself as one of their best-ever central defenders.

A winner of eight English First Division titles, Hansen was a winner of three major continental trophies, lifting the European Cup thrice between 1978 and 1984. By the time Hansen retired in 1991, he had cemented a legacy both with Liverpool and as a seasoned winner on the continent.

5 Ray Kennedy

Three Champions Leagues

Comfortable as a midfielder or centre-forward, Ray Kennedy began his career with Arsenal and spent six years with the Gunners, before joining Liverpool in 1974 after winning a league and FA Cup double in North London. Kennedy was just 23 when he joined the Reds, despite his vast experience, and would spend eight years on Merseyside.

In that time, Kennedy found particular success after Bob Paisley shifted him to the left side of midfield. An England international, Kennedy won five First Division titles between 1975 and 1982. In that same span of time, he helped fire Liverpool to three European Cup triumphs before joining Swansea in 1982.

4 Graeme Souness

Three Champions Leagues

Known for his time with Middlesbrough, Sampdoria and Rangers as a player, no team is more synonymous with Graeme Souness than Liverpool, who the Scot represented between 1978 and 1984, making well over 250 appearances in that time. After his retirement, he would return as manager to the club where he found so much success.

Souness, alongside Hansen and Dalglish, formed a Scottish core in a Liverpool team that dominated the sport. Souness lifted the European Cup in 1978, 1981 and 1984, winning his third and final trophy in the same year that he departed the club for Italy.

3 Phil Thompson

Four Champions Leagues

One of just three Brits to have won more than three Champions League/European Cup trophies, Phil Thompson spent the bulk of his career with Liverpool, debuting for them in 1971 as a teenager. Thompson, who would go onto represent and captain England internationally, made his debut in 1972 and never looked back.

Alongside an FA Cup, two UEFA Cups, three League Cups and seven First Division trophies, Thompson was also a winner of four European Cups. Though the defender scarcely featured for the 1984 victory, he was a crucial cog in the three other triumphs, cementing his legacy as a Liverpool great.

2 Phil Neal

Four Champions Leagues

In seven years with Northampton Town, Phil Neal was a reliable option in the Fourth Division which led to First Division side Liverpool signing him in 1974 as a replacement for Chris Lawler. Neal quickly became an established, essential part of what was a truly dominant Liverpool side.

Similar to Thompson, Neal also won four European Cups, though played a contributing role in each of those victories. Known affectionately as Zico, Neal won eight First Division trophies and four League Cups, just some of the honours he won, in over a decade of service at Anfield.

1 Gareth Bale

Five Champions Leagues