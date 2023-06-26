Since its inception in 1992, the Premier League has grown to become one of the most prestigious and widely followed football leagues in the world, with many even calling it the best in the world right now.

The competition has witnessed thrilling encounters, iconic players, and, of course, the rise of some truly remarkable clubs.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we rank the 15 most successful clubs in Premier League history, based on their achievements, consistency, and overall impact on the league and domestic football.

22 Nottingham Forest

Despite a lengthy hiatus away from the league, which only ended in August 2022, it's clear that Nottingham Forest are worthy of a spot on this list.

Although their greatest achievements occurred before the Premier League era, their success and influence cannot be understated.

Under the legendary management of Brian Clough, Forest won back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980, a remarkable feat which only one English club has replicated.

While they have faced challenges in recent years, Forest's historical accomplishments and their impact on English football earn them a place on this list.

21 Southampton

Southampton's ability to consistently punch above their weight and produce talented young players makes them a noteworthy club in Premier League history.

Under managers such as Mauricio Pochettino and Ralph Hasenhüttl, the Saints have enjoyed successful campaigns, including a sixth-place finish in the 2015-16 season.

So many of the league's top players, including Virgil van Dijk, once played for Southampton, showing that their impact in the league goes beyond their achievements.

While the Saints may be playing Championship football next year, if they're to keep hold of many of their talented, young players, it won't be long until their back in the Premier League.

19 Sheffield Wednesday

Although Sheffield Wednesday haven't ever won the Premier League, their consistent presence in the top flight during the league's early years deserves recognition.

Under managers like Ron Atkinson and Trevor Francis, the Owls were a formidable force in the league, and constantly staved off relegation to remain in England's top tier.

While they have faced struggles in recent years, Wednesday's historical significance and contribution to the Premier League narrative cannot be ignored.

18 West Ham

With a passionate fanbase, a tradition of producing talented players and now a European title to their name, West Ham United has established itself as a respected Premier League club.

The Hammers have enjoyed successful spells, including a seventh-place finish in the 2015-16 season under Slaven Bilic, and most recently victory in the Europa Conference League under David Moyes.

Their impressive performances, occasional top-half finishes and knack for producing some of the best players to ever play in the division, such as Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand, earn them a place on this list.

16 Aston Villa

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa battles for possession with Marc Cucurella of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea FC at Villa Park on October 16, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Aston Villa has a proud history, and their achievements in England's top division include winning the title a grand total of seven times.

Managed by Ron Saunders, the Villans established themselves as a formidable force in the league, and even can boast being former European Cup (now Champions League) winners.

While their success has waned in recent years, Aston Villa's contribution to the Premier League's early years cannot be overlooked.

And now that they're back in Europe under Unai Emery, Villa fans will be hoping that their fortunes are on the up.

13 Newcastle

Newcastle United's success in the 1990s, under the management of Kevin Keegan and later Sir Bobby Robson, earned them a place among the most successful Premier League clubs.

The Magpies' entertaining style of play and passionate fanbase have always made them one of the biggest and most interesting clubs in the league.

Although they haven't replicated that success in recent years, Newcastle United's legacy remains intact, and their fervent supporters continue to rally behind the club.

Now with the backing of Saudi Arabia and Champions League football back at St James Park, Newcastle could well find themselves higher on this list before too long.

12 Everton

With a rich history and a strong fanbase, Everton has been a consistent performer in the Premier League.

Known as the "People's Club," Everton have been a mid-table club on numerous occasions, and have provided several memorable moments throughout their tenure in the league.

Under managers such as Howard Kendall, the Toffees enjoyed considerable success, including winning the league title on nine occasions prior to the Premier League era.

Despite facing financial constraints in recent years, and flirting seriously close with relegation, Everton remain in the league and their heritage and dedicated following solidify their position among the most successful Premier League clubs.

11 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur has consistently been among the top teams in the Premier League, particularly in recent years.

Although they haven't lifted the trophy since its inception, the club's attractive style of play and regular presence in the top four make them a notable force.

Under the stewardship of manager Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham enjoyed a period of sustained success, reaching the Champions League final in 2019.

The club's history, passionate fanbase, and ability to produce talented players ensure their continued relevance in the Premier League landscape.

9 Leicester City

Leicester City's remarkable triumph in the 2015-16 season captivated the imagination of football fans worldwide.

Against all odds, the Foxes, under the guidance of manager Claudio Ranieri, secured their first-ever top-flight title.

Led by the dynamic duo of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez, Leicester City's fairytale story emphasised the unpredictable and captivating nature of the Premier League.

While perhaps their success hasn't taken place over a long period of time like some of the others on this list, the fact that Leicester won the league, when many didn't think it was possible, earns them a healthy seventh spot.

8 Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers' success in the 1994-95 season saw them claim their first top-flight title in 81 years.

Managed by Kenny Dalglish and bolstered by the goal-scoring prowess of striker Alan Shearer, Blackburn Rovers defied expectations and pipped Manchester United to the title.

While they haven't reached the same heights since, their accomplishment remains a significant milestone in Premier League history.

7 Chelsea

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Eden Hazard of Chelsea evades Sidney Sam of Schalke during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between Chelsea and FC Schalke 04 on September 17, 2014 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Following the arrival of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich as the club's owner in 2003, Chelsea transformed into a powerhouse in English football.

The Blues have clinched the Premier League title on five occasions and have enjoyed considerable success in domestic and European competitions.

Under managers like José Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, and Antonio Conte, Chelsea displayed a winning mentality, tactical astuteness, and the ability to attract world-class talent.

The club's success has been further propelled by their financial backing, allowing them to assemble strong squads capable of challenging for major honours.

6 Manchester City

In recent years, Manchester City has emerged as a dominant force in English football.

With seven league titles to their name, including back-to-back victories in 2018 and 2019, again in 2021, 2022 and 2023, the Citizens have played a mesmerising brand of attacking football under the guidance of Pep Guardiola.

Known for their intricate passing, positional play, and relentless pursuit of success, City has set new standards in the Premier League.

Their achievements have been accompanied by an impressive array of domestic cups, and now a Champions League, showcasing their ability to compete on multiple fronts.

5 Arsenal

Arsenal's invincible season in 2003-04 showcased their dominance as they went unbeaten throughout the entire campaign, a feat that no other club has achieved in the Premier League era.

Under the tenure of legendary manager Arsène Wenger, the Gunners won three Premier League titles.

Their success was built on a foundation of attractive, possession-based football, with players like Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp leaving an indelible mark on the league.

Despite a period of relative drought in recent years, Arsenal's historical success, innovative style of play, and renowned youth development system make them one of the most successful clubs in Premier League history.

4 Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on April 24, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

With 19 league titles to their name, Liverpool are the most decorated club in English football history.

The Reds have a rich history and a passionate fanbase that has endured both success and heartbreak.

Liverpool enjoyed their most dominant period in the late 1970s and 1980s, under the leadership of managers Bob Paisley and Joe Fagan. In recent years, under the guidance of Jürgen Klopp, they've experienced a renaissance, clinching the Premier League title in the 2019-20 season after a 30-year wait, and the Champions League the year prior.

Known for their high-intensity pressing, attacking football, and the famous Anfield atmosphere, Liverpool has cemented its place among the elite clubs in the league.

3 Manchester United

Undoubtedly, the most successful club in Premier League history, Manchester United has won the league title a record 13 times.

Under the guidance of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, the Red Devils dominated English football for over two decades.

They were renowned for their attacking style of play, nurturing talented youth prospects, and their never-say-die spirit.

Manchester United's success was highlighted by their famous treble-winning season in 1998-99, where they clinched the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League trophies.