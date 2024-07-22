Highlights A select group of managers have won multiple major international football competitions over the last century.

Only one coach has ever lifted the World Cup trophy twice.

Argentina's Lionel Scaloni won his third major international tournament in a row at the 2024 Copa America but is not the most successful coach of all time.

Success in international football can be hard to come by, and some of the sport's most star-studded teams have flattered to deceive on the big stage. Many of these have gone out in embarrassing circumstances, and international football can often be home to some of the biggest shock results in the history of the sport, as major nations such as England, Brazil and France have found out.

With international tournaments often uniting a country behind its team, even piquing the interest of those otherwise not interested in football, managers of these national sides carry a huge responsibility on their shoulders. As a result, some crumble under the pressure, and even some of the best coaches have failed to meet expectations.

Here's a look at the elite selection of individuals who have been able to bear the brunt of a nation's hopes and dreams. Drawing upon the major continental competitions from each corner of the globe, here are the most successful managers in international football history.

Ranking Factors

The most successful international managers of all time have been ranked based on the following criteria:

Trophies won - World Cups are given more value than continental competition.

- World Cups are given more value than continental competition. Longevity - Triumphs that span several years are ranked higher than quick bursts of success.

- Triumphs that span several years are ranked higher than quick bursts of success. Competition of the era - Historical context has been taken into consideration.

Most Successful Managers in International Football History Rank Manager Major Trophies Won 1 Vittorio Pozzo 2x World Cup (1934, 1938) 2 Guillermo Stabile 6x Copa America (1941, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1955, 1957) 3 Lionel Scaloni 1x World Cup (2022), 2x Copa America (2021, 2024) 4 Carlos Alberto Parreira 1x World Cup (1994), 1x Copa America (2004), 2x Asia Cup (1980, 1988) 5 Vicente del Bosque 1x World Cup (2010), 1x European Championship (2012) 6 Helmut Schon 1x World Cup (1974), 1x European Championship (1972) 7 Hassan Sheheta 3x African Cup of Nations (2006, 2008, 2010) 8 Bruce Arena 3x Gold Cup (2002, 2005, 2017) 9 Alfio Basile 2x Copa America (1991, 1993)

9 Alfio Basile

Argentina

Alfio Basile had a long, storied managerial career before and after his stint with the Argentine national team. Basile, who was nicknamed Coco, began his coaching career with Chacarita Juniors in 1975 and bounced around club roles in his homeland until he was made the national team manager in 1991, by which time he had managed no fewer than 10 clubs in Argentina.

When he took over the national team, he managed to win the Copa America within his first year on the job, before retaining the tournament two years later, becoming just the second manager to do so in the competition's history. He was also crucial in seeing the return of Diego Maradona to the international fold, although this ended badly as the legendary player was banned for failing a drug test, and Basile resigned after losing to Romania in the World Cup round of 16.

Alfio Basile's Stats as Argentina Manager Matches 76 Wins 39 Win Percentage 51.3% Major Trophies 2x Copa America (1991, 1993)

8 Bruce Arena

United States

Bruce Arena was successful across both of his spells at the helm of the US national team, leading the sleeping giant to three Gold Cup titles in the 21st century. Taking up the job for the first time in 1998 after a highly successful period in charge of MLS outfit DC United, Arena quickly made himself a success, leading the team to the quarter-finals of the 2002 World Cup, and winning two Gold Cups in 2002 and 2005. He was also responsible for the country rising to an all-time high of fourth in the FIFA rankings in April 2006. They were 19th when he took up the position.

Arena is comfortably the most successful manager in US history. Following his departure in 2006, he returned to MLS, coaching New York Red Bulls and LA Galaxy, before a brief second stint as US manager from 2016 to 2017, where he added a third Gold Cup and cemented his place as one of the best international managers of all time.

Bruce Arena's Stats as United States Manager Matches 148 Wins 81 Win Percentage 54.7% Major Trophies 3x Gold Cup (2002, 2005, 2017)

7 Hassan Shehata

Egypt

One of only two managers to win three African Cup of Nation titles, alongside Ghanaian Charles Gyamfi, Shehata holds the distinction of being the only coach in the tournament's history to win three consecutive titles. The Egyptian tactician had a long managerial career before his stint with the national team, with the job being his 18th appointment.

Shehata took up the role in 2004 and had immediate success, winning the AFCON in 2006, 2008 and 2010, a run that saw Egypt rise into the top 10 of FIFA's world rankings. He left the role in 2011 and continued to manage various clubs until his retirement in 2016.

Hassan Shehata's Stats as Egypt Manager Matches 90 Wins 56 Win Percentage 62.2% Major Trophies 3x African Cup of Nations (2006, 2008, 2010)

6 Helmut Schon

West Germany

Helmut Schon is one of just two managers to have won the World Cup and European Championship, and his West Germany side is regarded as one of the best international teams of any era. He was unfortunate not to win more, too, as he had come close to winning the two World Cup tournaments prior to finally triumphing in 1974, as the team were beaten in the final by England in 1966 and came third in 1970. Schon's side were also runners-up in the 1976 European Championship, having won the competition four years previously. The German's longevity was impressive too, and he still holds the records for most matches coached, and most matches won in World Cup history to this day.

Helmut Schon's Stats as West Germany Manager Matches 139 Wins 87 Win Percentage 62.6% Major Trophies Won 1x World Cup (1974), 1x European Championship (1972)

5 Vicente del Bosque

Spain

Widely regarded as the best national team of the modern era, Vicente del Bosque lifted both the World Cup and the European Championship with his transformative Spanish side. Following on from the successes of his predecessor Luis Aragones, who won Euro 2008, Del Bosque continued the nation's upward trajectory, winning the World Cup for Spain for the first and only time.

Del Bosque is regarded as one of the best managers of all time for his successes on the domestic front too, having won the Champions League during his time in charge of Real Madrid. He left the role in 2016, after a disastrous 2014 World Cup saw the holders exit in the groups, before being knocked out in the round of 16 of Euro 2016.

Vicente del Bosque's Stats as Spain Manager Matches 114 Wins 87 Win Percentage 76.3% Major Trophies Won 1x World Cup (2010), 1x European Championship (2012)

4 Carlos Alberto Parreira

Brazil, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Carlos Alberto Parreira is one of the most notorious international managers, having taken charge of six different national teams across his 43-year career. His success also came in multiple different continents, and he is the only manager to have won two different continental competitions, having won the Copa America with his native Brazil in 2004, and two Asian Cup titles, with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in 1980 and 1998 respectively.

Parreira also won a World Cup with Brazil in 1994, in the second of his three stints with the national team. Shortly before hanging up his whistle, he took charge of the South African national team during the country's host World Cup in 2010, although the team were knocked out in the group stage.

Carlos Alberto Parreira's International Management Stats Matches 294 Wins 101 Win Percentage 34.3% Major Trophies Won 1x World Cup (1994), 1x Copa America (2004), 2x Asia Cup (1980, 1988)

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Four years on from winning the World Cup with Brazil, Carlos Alberto Parreira was sacked during the 1998 tournament while in charge of Saudi Arabia.

3 Lionel Scaloni

Argentina

Widely viewed as the best men's national coach in world football at present, Lionel Scaloni has won each of the last three major tournaments available, as he builds one of the most dominant eras in modern football history. Taking the job following Argentina's dismal 2018 World Cup campaign, Scaloni's appointment was initially met with derision as he had never managed at a senior level before. Indeed, his only managerial experience was a brief spell with Argentina's under-20 squad.

In his first major tournament, he led the country to third at the 2019 Copa America, which was met with criticism, but the nation's FA stuck with him and have been reaping the benefits ever since. Under Scaloni's stewardship, Argentina won the 2021 Copa America on Brazilian soil, the 2022 World Cup, their first title since 1986, and then the 2024 Copa America, despite an injury to Lionel Messi in the final. With that, Scaloni became just the second man to win three consecutive major international tournaments.

Lionel Scaloni's Stats as Argentina Manager Matches 77 Wins 55 Win Percentage 71.4% Major Trophies Won 1x World Cup (2022), 2x Copa America (2021, 2024)

2 Guillermo Stabile

Argentina

Easily the manager with the most international tournaments won, Guillermo Stabile could be classed as unlucky not to be ranked top of this list, having won a remarkable six South American Championships (a tournament now known as the Copa America). The coach enjoyed a successful playing career, including being the top scorer at the inaugural World Cup in 1930, where he scored eight goals in four games. Interestingly, he would never play for his country again, and so retired with an impressive record of two goals per game.

On the managerial front, Stabile began his career co-managing Italian outfit Genoa, with spells at Red Star Paris and San Lorenzo before he took up the role of Argentina boss in 1939. He would hold the position for an impressive 19 years, overseeing more than 100 games in an era when the international calendar was far more sparse than in the modern day. Stabile's six South American Championships included three in a row from 1945 to 1947, as the competition took place every year. Despite this, he could not replicate this success on the World Cup stage, and his Argentina career ended with a 6-1 defeat to Czechoslovakia in the first round of the 1958 World Cup. He retired from management in 1960, before his death in 1966 at the age of 61.

Guillermo Stabile's Stats as Argentina Manager Matches 86 Wins 60 Win Percentage 69.7% Major Trophies Won 6x Copa America (1941, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1955, 1957)

1 Vittorio Pozzo

Italy

The only man to have won the World Cup on multiple occasions, Vittorio Pozzo is widely regarded as the greatest international manager of the 20th century. Pozzo led his team to the 1934 and 1938 World Cup titles consecutively, a feat that only Brazil (1958-62) have replicated since, albeit with two different managers.

Pozzo also led the Italian team to a gold medal at the Olympic Games in 1936. The Italian managed his country across four different spells, most notably for 19 years between 1929 and his retirement in 1948. He still holds the record for the longest reign for a European men's senior national team manager. He later became a journalist and died at the age of 82 in 1968.

Vittorio Pozzo's Stats as Italy Manager Matches 87 Wins 60 Win Percentage 68.9% Major Trophies Won 2x World Cup (1934,1938)

