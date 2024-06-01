Highlights Major international tournaments are rare, making it essential for teams to capitalise on opportunities to win silverware.

Euro 2024 and Copa America are fast approaching with some of the biggest international teams in world football looking to add to their trophy cabinets in the summer. For many of these sides, it's the final opportunity to earn silverware before the 2026 World Cup.

With how rare international tournaments are, it's difficult for nations to catch up in terms of major accolades. Sustained success over a long period of time is also rare as groups of players come and go in the space of three or four competitions on the international stage.

That said, below is a list of the most successful countries in football based on major trophies won. From the World Cup to the Africa Cup of Nations, there is a vast array of silverware on offer depending on geographical location. There are some surprises along the way as the team with the most World Cup wins in history - Brazil - miss out on the top spot.

Most Successful Nations in Football History by Major Trophies Won Position Nation Major trophies 1 Argentina 21 2 Uruguay 19 3 Brazil 18 4 Mexico 13 5 United States 10 6 Germany 9 7 France 9 8 Italy 7 9 Egypt 7 10 Spain 6

10 Spain

6 Major Trophies

Spain wouldn't have made it onto this list if it wasn't for the dominance they had over international football under Vicente del Bosque in the early 2010s. After a Fernando Torres chip saw off Germany in the Euro 2008 final, La Roja then retained that title in 2012 after also adding the small achievement of their first World Cup win in between.

That team, containing the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and David Villa, were impossible to touch and will be remembered as one of the greatest sides the game has ever seen. Death by a thousand passes doesn't even do the style of play justice. Spain won Olympic Gold in 1992 and Euro 1964. The past decade hasn't been the most glorified era of the country, but Nations League success in 2023 did restore some relevance.

Spain's Major Trophies World Cup 1x (2010) European Championship 3x (1964, 2008, 2012) UEFA Nations League 1x (2023) Olympic Games 1x (1992)

9 Egypt

7 major trophies

Egypt were once one of the most feared African teams around, as shown by their past successes in the continent's showpiece event, the Africa Cup of Nations. All seven of their major trophies have come in this competition, although the latest was in 2010.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Egypt have won the Africa Cup of Nations more times (7) than any other country, with Cameroon (5) lifting the trophy the second most times.

Mohamed Salah was unable to add to that in recent times, coming ever so close in 2022 but losing out to Senegal in the final. Egypt is the only African nation to make it onto this list after sustaining a steady level of success since winning the first-ever AFCON in 1957.

Egypt's Major Trophies Africa Cup of Nations 7x (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010)

8 Italy

7 major trophies

Heading into Euro 2024, it's only right that the defending champions feature on this list. Italy claimed the prestigious trophy after a penalty shootout victory over Gareth Southgate's England in the Three Lions' own backyard. That triumph at Wembley Stadium was the seventh major honour in the country's history.

It also put a 14-year trophy drought to an end after another penalty shootout success, in the World Cup final against France in 2006. This added to the three other times Gli Azzurri lofted the biggest prize in football in the air, with two back-to-back triumphs in the 1930s. In between those two World Cup wins, Italy won Olympic Gold in 1936, making this the most successful era of their football legacy.

Italy's Major Trophies World Cup 4x (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006) European Championship 2x (1968, 2020) Olympic Games 1x (1936)

7 France

9 major trophies

France were so close to successfully defending the World Cup in 2022 as they were beaten by Argentina on penalties in the final. Kylian Mbappe was incredible for the nation just four years after bursting onto the international scene in Russia.

He is the latest world superstar to come from the conveyor belt of talent coming out of France. Zinedine Zidane was the star of the show for the first success in the World Cup 20 years before they repeated the achievement. A collection of European Championships, Olympic Games triumphs and a Nations League victory in 2021 just add to the bigger prizes in the French trophy cabinet.

France's Major Trophies World Cup 2x (1998, 2018) European Championship 2x (1984, 2000) Olympic Games 1x (1984) CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions 1x (1985) Confederations Cup 2x (2001, 2003) Nations League 1x (2021)

6 Germany

9 major trophies

Germany are heading into Euro 2024 on home turf with the hopes of breaking into double figures for major honours won. Joachim Low guided the men in white and black to a fourth World Cup one decade ago as a late Mario Gotze winner saw off Argentina. All of their triumphs in the tournament have been separated by around 20 years, proving the decades of quality churned out by Die Mannschaft.

Related The 12 Greatest German Players in Football History [Ranked] Toni Kroos, Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller and Manuel Neuer are among the greatest German footballers ever.

Julian Nagelsmann will look to add to the most recent piece of silverware in the trophy cabinet, the 2017 Confederations Cup. They now find themselves in a race with France to become the outright most successful European side. Germany have the joint-most European Championships along with Spain.

Germany's Major Trophies World Cup 4x (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) European Championship 3x (1972, 1980, 1996) Olympic Games 1x (1976) Confederations Cup 1x (2017)

5 United States

10 major trophies

For being one of the most populated nations in the world, the United States of America have struggled to produce too many world-class stars. This hasn't stopped them from becoming one of the more decorated nations on the planet.

Back-to-back CONCACAF Nations League successes have helped USMT's cause significantly in these rankings. They haven't fared well in World Cup tournaments, with their best finish in the competition coming in the first iteration all the way back in 1930, as USA finished in third place. The next team on this list is one of the biggest reasons behind the United States' failure to amass a large collection of gold over the years because of an intense rivalry between the two.

United States' Major Trophies CONCACAF Championship / Gold Cup 7x (1991, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2013, 2017, 2021) CONCACAF Nations League 3x (2019/2020, 2022/2023, 2023/2024)

4 Mexico

13 major trophies

Mexico have a long and storied history in the beautiful game. From their very first trophy in 1965, they have amassed 12 CONCACAF Championships with the most recent coming in 2023. Jamie Lozano was at the helm as the nation secured a first piece of silverware in four years.

The only other tournament Mexico have won is the Confederations Cup, which they lifted in 1999. Miguel Zepeda was the star of the show as he netted a brace for his country in a thrilling 4-3 final success against Brazil. They are always a joy to watch at the World Cup but rarely threaten the favourites in the competition.

Mexico's Major Trophies CONCACAF Championship/Gold Cup 12x (1965, 1971, 1977, 1993, 1996, 1998, 2003, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023) Confederations Cup 1x (1999)

3 Brazil

18 major trophies

Brazil may hold the record for the most World Cup successes as the men in the famous yellow, blue and green kit have lifted the biggest prize in international football five times. However, there are still two other South American nations that have collected more silverware than the Selecao.

3:23 Related Brazil's 18 Greatest Ever Footballers (Ranked) Ronaldo, Pele, Ronaldinho, Neymar and Kaka all feature as 18 the greatest Brazilian players ever are ranked.

The last World Cup triumph came over two decades ago when Ronaldo put the hopes of the country on his back and fired them to glory in 2002. Since then, it's been sparing Copa America and Confederations Cup triumphs. While they are still always among the favourites for international trophies, Brazil were a much more successful unit before the 21st century. One of the greatest players of all time, Pele, lifted the World Cup three times during the most fruitful spell of the nation's history.

Brazil's Major Trophies World Cup 4x (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002) Copa America 9x (1919, 1922, 1949, 1989, 1997, 1999, 2004, 2007, 2019) Confederations Cup 4x (1997, 2005, 2009, 2013)

2 Uruguay

19 major trophies

Very few people would consider Uruguay to be a commanding force on the international scene. Especially when considering the team haven't lifted a trophy since 2011 despite boasting mercurial talents such as Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani in recent times.

The South American country were the inaugural World Cup winners in 1930, before repeating the feat two decades later by beating Brazil in the final. Through the 20th century, Uruguay picked up 14 Copa America titles and two Olympic Gold successes. The fans will hope to see a return to the glory days of old sooner rather than later.

Uruguay's Major Trophies World Cup 2x (1930, 1950) Copa America 15x (1916, 1917, 1920, 1923, 1924, 1926, 1935, 1942, 1956, 1959, 1967, 1983, 1987, 1995, 2011) Olympic Games 2x (1924, 1928)

1 Argentina

21 major trophies

Argentina's recent success has moved them clear of their rivals on this list. Lionel Messi finally got his hands on the trophy that had evaded him throughout his career - the World Cup - in 2022, matching the legacy of another great Diego Maradona. Messi's compatriot was also key in the country securing the biggest prize on offer in 1986.

Lionel Scaloni is the current manager and his reign has seen success return to the once revered nation. Copa America success against fierce rivals Brazil in 2021 kicked off a small patch of glory for the reigning World champions. They have won the Copa America as many times as Uruguay (15) with CONMEBOL triumphs and a single Confederations Cup victory in 1992 proving to be the difference.