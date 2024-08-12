Highlights The United States have dominated the Olympics over the years, winning more medals than anyone else through history.

China was a strong contender in this summer's games, but are fifth in the all-time rankings with 727 total medals.

Great Britain secured the third spot in all-time Olympic medal rankings with 981 total medals, with an impressive summer in Paris 2024.

The Paris 2024 Olympics have officially wrapped up, bringing an end to a historic summer filled with plenty of drama and incredible moments. Team USA came out on top, winning 40 gold medals. They tied with China in that sense, but trumped their opponents due to the number of silver medals they won being greater.

In total, the United States won 126 medals, while China won 91. With the games concluded, it's now been confirmed who the 20 most successful countries in the history of the Olympic Games are. The list features some heavy hitters, but there are also some surprise inclusions in the top 20.

Top 20 most successful countries in Olympics history Rank Country Total medals Gold medals Silver medals Bronze medals 1. United States 2,764 1,105 879 780 2. Soviet Union 1,010 395 319 296 3. Great Britain 981 298 340 343 4. France 815 239 277 299 5. China 727 303 226 198 6. Germany 688 213 220 255 7. Italy 658 229 201 228 8. Australia 600 182 192 226 9. Japan 542 189 162 191 10. Hungary 530 187 161 182 11. Sweden 514 151 181 182 12. Russia 423 147 126 150 13. East Germany 409 153 129 127 14. Netherlands 356 110 112 134 15. Canada 353 80 117 156 16. South Korea 320 109 100 111 17. Romania 317 93 101 123 18. Poland 308 73 93 142 19. Finland 305 101 85 119 20. Cuba 244 86 70 88

20-11

Featuring nations such as Netherlands and Poland

Kicking off the top 20 are nations like Cuba, Finland and Poland. Over the years, they've accumulated 244, 305 and 308 total Olympic medals respectively. Other countries that made it into the top 20 include South Korea, Canada and the Netherlands. This summer, Femke Bol made headlines for her exploits representing the Dutch.

Before the two sides of Germany merged, East Germany had a very successful run in the Olympics and is still among the 20 most successful nations in the history of the games, despite the fact it ceased to exist in 1990. Romania and Sweden both rank in the top 20 most successful countries in the history of the Olympics, as do Russia, who weren't allowed to compete this summer due to their ongoing war against Ukraine.

10-4

Featuring nations such as Italy and China

Moving into the top 10, we get some real heavy hitters, but also some surprising inclusions. Hungary come in at 10th, with 530 total medals throughout their history at the Olympics. Japan rank slightly higher than them, having won 12 more medals over the years. This is largely down to their fantastic performance this summer at the Paris 2024 Olympics where they finished third in total with 20 gold medals and 45 altogether.

They won two more golds than Australia, but the nation from down under still currently sits above them in the all-time list, with 600 total medals over the years. Italy and Germany are next. The former has won 658 total medals throughout history, while Germany, who only merged into one nation in 1990 after nearly 50 years divided, has won 688 for their troubles.

Rather surprisingly, China comes in next. The nation is fifth in the all-time leaderboard with 727 medals, which is quite shocking considering the sheer size of the country and how impressive they've been this summer. They won 91 medals in total this time around and if they keep that sort of form up going forwards, it won't be long before they catch France in fourth who currently have 815.

The hosts of this summer's games had a very strong showing, finishing fifth with 64 medals, but they've got quite a way to go if they're to ever break into the top three.

Top 3

Great Britain, Soviet Union & USA

Breaking into the podium spots, we have Great Britain sitting third with 981 total medals won over the years. This summer, they finished seventh, with 65 medals across the board. That figure beats their record from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by one medal. Team GB have won 298 gold medals throughout history and will no doubt collect that milestone 300th when the LA 2028 Olympics roll around.

Related Team GB's Performance at Paris Olympics Ranked A report card has been made for Team GB following their performance at the Paris Olympics, grading from an A to a D-.

In second place, quite astonishingly, is the Soviet Union. The transcontinental country, which existed between 1922 and 1991, competed at just nine summer Olympic Games over the years. Despite that, the nation managed to accumulate an incredible tally of medals. They emerged as one of the most dominant countries at the games every time they took place, and although they haven't competed at the Olympics since 1988, they still sit second with a total of 1,010 medals won.

It's not even close for first place, though, as the United States of America have run away with it. The nation has dominated the Olympics throughout history. They've won an absurd 2,764 medals in total at the summer games, more than double second place. Whether it's in gymnastics, basketball or other events, they're always a tough match and their dominance over the games throughout the decades is there for all to see.