Highlights The FA Cup has a long and illustrious history with some of the game's greatest making their mark on the competition.

Several Arsenal and Chelsea stars have won the FA Cup a number of times given the two clubs' recent successes.

Ashley Cole's total of seven FA Cups won are the most of anyone, making him the most successful player in competition history.

As prestigious as it is old, the FA Cup has, over the years, seen some of the best players in the history of football try to lift its trophy. If some have succeeded, others have never had the opportunity and will remain forever haunted by a feeling of unfinished business.

As Manchester United and Manchester City get set to contest the final of the 2024 edition, this article reveals the nine most decorated players in the history of the tournament. However, it is important to note that a total of 21 players have won the cup four times, and as a tiebreaker, their individual careers as a whole have been taken into account.

The 9 Most Successful Players in FA Cup History Rank Player FA Cups Won Teams 1 Ashley Cole 7 (2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012) Arsenal, Chelsea 2 Petr Cech 5 (2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2017) Chelsea, Arsenal 3 John Terry 5 (2000, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012) Chelsea 4 Patrick Vieira 5 (1998, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2011) Arsenal, Manchester City 5 Ryan Giggs 4 (1994, 1996, 1999, 2004) Manchester United 6 David Seaman 4 (1993, 1998, 2002, 2003) Arsenal 7 Paul Scholes 4 (1994, 1996, 1999, 2004) Manchester United 8 Dennis Bergkamp 4 (1998, 2002, 2003, 2005) Arsenal 9 Frank Lampard 4 (2007, 2009, 2010 and 2012) Chelsea

9 Frank Lampard

FA Cups won: 4

Although he began his career at West Ham, it was at Chelsea that Frank Lampard wrote his legend. In 648 games with the Stamford Bridge outfit, the box-to-box man swept up everything in his path. In addition to his Champions League, Premier League and League Cup titles, he lifted the FA Cup four times in five years (2007, 2009, 2010 and 2012) and, with six goals, finished top scorer in the 2006/07 edition.

He rounded off the tournament with the only assist of the final against Manchester United, when he was involved in a one-two with Didier Drogba. Considered by many to be Chelsea's greatest ever player, the legendary No8 has undoubtedly left his mark on the club's history.

8 Dennis Bergkamp

FA Cups won: 4

He is one of six figures in Arsenal's history to have been honoured with a statue on the edge of the Emirates Stadium. In almost a decade spent in North London, there is no doubt that Dennis Bergkamp left a lasting impression on Gunners fans.

After making 423 appearances for the club, the Dutchman walked away with no fewer than seven titles, including three Premier League trophies (1998, 2002, 2004) and four FA Cups (1998, 2002, 2003, 2005), and the status of an eternal legend. Over the course of his career, he played a total of 38 FA Cup matches and was decisive on 19 occasions (14 goals and five assists).

7 Paul Scholes

FA Cups won: 4

One of the best midfielders to have ever walked on a pitch in England and an absolute legend of Manchester United, Paul Scholes - among many other things - participated in the mythical conquest of the Red Devils' treble in 1999 (Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup).

In the same year, he became a goalscorer in the final of the FA Cup, which he won for the third time in his career (after 1994 and 1996), but not for the last (he would also win a final in 2004). An 11-time champion of England with the Mancunian club, Scholes marked an era, both by his record and by his profile of player with an unshakeable fighting spirit.

6 David Seaman

FA Cups won: 4

In 13 years spent with Arsenal, David Seaman took all the time necessary to enter the hearts of Gunners fans. A double winner of the Premier League, appearing on 541 occasions under the jersey of the North London club, the 6ft3in shot-stopper contributed to the writing of some of the greatest pages in the history of his team, including winning four FA Cups (1993, 1998, 2002 and 2003).

And among the great achievements of the English goalkeeper, many will remember his performance against Sheffield United, in the semi-final of the 2003 edition. With an exceptional save in front of Paul Peschisolido, Seaman would see Peter Schmeichel qualify it as the "best stop I have ever seen". It was a perfectly chosen moment by the native of Rotherham, who was playing that day the 1000th game of his illustrious career.

5 Ryan Giggs

FA Cups won: 4

The simple fact that Ryan Giggs was named to the FA Cup centenary team, winning the competition four times (1994, 1996, 1999, 2004) is enough to realize the impact the Welshman left in the competition - and in the football world in general. Speaking of history, it is always interesting to look back on one of his most legendary goals scored in a match that is at least as much.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: By scoring a goal against Fulham on the 26th of January 2013, at the age of 39 years, one month and 28 days, Ryan Giggs became the eighth oldest goal-scorer in FA Cup history.

On the 14th of April 1999, in the replay of the 1999 semi-final between Arsenal and Manchester United, Giggs took the ball in his own camp and went up the field, taking on one of the best defences in England before beating David Seaman with a powerful shot from under the crossbar of the Gunners keeper. It was a goal scored during overtime that would seal the Red Devils' victory and qualification in the tournament final. Beyond the aesthetic aspect of the goal, Giggs' winner and United's win would remain in history as the last ever marked in a FA Cup semi-final replay match (extra-time and penalties were introduced the following season).

4 Patrick Vieira

FA Cups won: 5

Patrick Vieira is part of the very closed circle of players to have won five FA Cups during their careers - an impressive record the French midfielder wrote the lines of the colors of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Crowned champion four times with the Gunners (1998, 2002, 2003, 2005), he raised his last trophy in the last game of his Arsenal career, while he would join Manchester City a few years later in 2011. Vieira's legacy in English football was very much secured by the time he called it quits at Arsenal, with his combination of Premier League and FA Cup triumphs a real measure of his ability and influence.

3 John Terry

FA Cups won: 5

717. The number of games John Terry played for Chelsea in a career spanning almost 20 years. A total that speaks volumes about the longevity and consistency of his performances. With the Blues, the emblematic captain won 15 titles in five different competitions.

He won the Premier League on five occasions, and helped the Blues win five FA Cup trophies (2000, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012). In 2002, he scored the only goal of the semi-final against Fulham, helping his team reach the final of the competition. In total, Terry played 59 FA Cup games and scored 11 goals in the tournament.

2 Petr Cech

FA Cups won: 5

Many will remember his fantastic save from Andy Carroll, who had already started to celebrate Liverpool's equaliser in the 2012 final. Over the course of his legendary career, Petr Cech made a total of 38 appearances in the FA Cup, keeping his goal intact on 16 occasions - just under 50% of the time.

A phenomenal statistic, but obviously not enough on its own to account for the legendary career enjoyed by the Czech goalkeeper. In 15 years spent on British soil (11 at Chelsea, four at Arsenal), the player formerly with Stade Rennais won five FA Cup trophies. Four of those trophies were won when he was at Chelsea (2007, 2009, 2010, 2012), while the last was with Arsenal in 2017 although he did not play in that final.

1 Ashley Cole

FA Cups won: 7

Close

The ultimate holder of the most FA Cup trophies lifted, Ashley Cole is a bona-fide legend in English football. In almost 150 years of history, no player has won football's oldest competition so many times. It was in 2002, while still playing for Arsenal, that the England left-back won the first of his seven titles. He went on to win two more with the Gunners, in 2003 and 2005.

It was a list of honours that many players would already dream of possessing, but one that the Stepney native would still add to further. Transferred to Chelsea in 2006, Ashley Cole enjoyed four more FA Cup triumphs, winning the trophy in 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2012. Cole scored just one goal in the competition - in 49 games - in one of the last games of his career, when he was playing for Derby County.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt