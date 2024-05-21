Highlights Arsenal's specialist coach Nicolas Jover has helped them lead the way in set-piece goals in recent seasons.

Set pieces have become increasingly more inventive and important in recent years. Almost half of the Premier League's clubs - including the leading trio of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool - employ a coach solely dedicated to set-play supremacy.

In a sport as fast and fluid as football, set pieces offer a rare opportunity for coaches to devise complex strategies which can be precisely replicated during the fury of a Premier League match. Dead balls can decide games and have a lasting impact on an entire season. The best teams rack up more than 15 goals from set pieces alone - excluding penalties. That's better than most Premier League strikers.

Some clubs have prioritised the marginal gains of set pieces more than others. Interestingly, West Bromwich Albion are one of 14 Premier League teams to have cracked a century of set-piece goals since these statistics were first reliably recorded in 2009, despite spending six seasons in the Championship during that time. Here's a look at the most threatening sides from set-pieces over the last 15 seasons, with a few surprise names included.

Penalties are not included.

Goals From Set Pieces Since 2009/10 Rank Team Set Piece Goals 1. Manchester City 231 2. Liverpool 221 3. Chelsea 202 4. Arsenal 191 5. West Ham 187 6. Tottenham 182 7. Everton 181 8. Manchester United 165

8 Manchester United

It is perhaps a surprise to see the 13-time Premier League champions at the foot of this list by quite some margin. Manchester United have had some incredible players on set-piece duty over the years, including the likes of David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney. But this is just another statistical category which underscores the club's widespread malaise in the last decade.

During Sir Alex Ferguson's final season at Manchester United, the best Premier League manager of all time coaxed a league-leading 22 set-piece goals out of his team. The Red Devils haven't hit double digits in any of the past five seasons.

At one point in the 2021/22 campaign, United delivered more than 100 consecutive Premier League corners without converting a single one. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick couldn't put his finger on the solution. "This is really a little bit weird, to be honest," the German coach shrugged, "because we have players who should be technically able to deliver the balls in the right way." Rangnick's successor Erik ten Hag is yet to solve the issue.

Manchester United Set Piece Stats Number of Goals From Set Pieces 165 Current Set Piece Taker Bruno Fernandes

7 Everton

Everton's entry and position on the list may come as a surprise to some. However, The Toffees have been notoriously good from set-pieces for many years in the Premier League. The club have scored 10 or more goals from set-pieces on 12 occasions since the beginning of the 2009/10 campaign, which backs up their superiority from free-kicks and corners.

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche has leaned into the physicality of his squad to build upon the existing set-piece strength. The first Everton goal of Dyche's tenure came from a corner delivered by Dwight McNeil and nodded in by James Tarkowski, two figures familiar with the manager's routines from Turf Moor. The Toffees avoided relegation during the 2023/24 campaign despite an eight-point deduction thanks in no small part to their hulking tally of 19 goals from dead balls, the second-most in the division.

Everton Set Piece Stats Number of Goals From Set Pieces 181 Current Set Piece Taker Ashley Young, Dwight McNeil

6 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have consistently been a threat from set-pieces, with the club reaching double figures for goals from dead-ball situations in 10 seasons since the start of the 2009/10 campaign. James Maddison and Pedro Porro kept that trend going during the 2023/24 season, despite the departure of set-piece guru Gianni Vio.

The Italian maestro was brought to north London in the summer of 2022 while his compatriot Antonio Conte was at the helm. Vio left a banking career to establish himself as one of the most widely revered dead-ball specialists in the game, achieving continental glory as part of Italy's staff during the triumphant Euro 2020 campaign.

With Vio's 4,000 routines to call upon, Spurs racked up 16 set-piece goals during the 2022/23 season. But that tally - which was only bettered by Liverpool - was not enough to convince Ange Postecoglou to retain Vio's services ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur Set Piece Stats Number of Goals From Set Pieces 182 Current Set Piece Taker Pedro Porro, James Maddison

5 West Ham United

Despite a year's absence from the Premier League following relegation to the Championship in 2010, West Ham occupy a lofty fifth position on this list. Their best performing season from set-pieces came in 2009/10 when the Hammers scored an impressive 18 times from dead-ball situations.

Remarkably, the club have hit double figures for goals from set-pieces in every Premier League season they have been involved in over the last 15 years. David Moyes never relied upon a dedicated set-piece coach, often turning to Paul Nevin - now a member of England's backroom staff - for routines which could be executed by a wide array of players with the physical attributes to dominate from dead balls. The arrival of set-piece savant James Ward-Prowse in 2023 only heightened West Ham's threat.

West Ham United Set Piece Stats Number of Goals From Set Pieces 187 Current Set Piece Taker James Ward-Prowse

4 Arsenal

The Gunners finished top of the scoring charts from set-pieces during the 2023/24 season thanks in no small part to the work of the specialist coach Nicolas Jover. Mikel Arteta poached the Frenchman from his former club Manchester City in 2021. Under Jover's stewardship, the Gunners racked up their highest dead-ball tally since the beginning of the 2009/10 campaign (20 goals).

The current season is the 11th time Arsenal have hit double-digits for goals from set-pieces since 2009/10. If they can maintain their supreme consistency and quality from free-kicks and corners, it is almost inevitable that they will break into the top three on the list by the end of the 2024/25 season.

Arsenal Set Piece Stats Number of Goals From Set Pieces 191 Current Set Piece Taker Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal centre-back Gabriel has scored an unrivalled 14 Premier League goals from set-piece situations since his debut in 2020.

3 Chelsea

Chelsea's highest-scoring tally from set-pieces since 2009/10 came during the 2016/17 season when they scored a remarkable 22 times. The Blues have reached 10 or more goals since the start of the 2009/10 season on 14 occasions, proving they have consistently been a threat from set-pieces, but Mauricio Pochettino raised some doubts regarding this area of the game during the 2023/24 campaign.

The Argentine coach prickled at the idea of Chelsea bringing in a set-piece coach, pointedly praising his existing staff when the issue was raised in March 2024. The club's hierarchy ploughed forward with the acquisition of Brentford's Bernardo Cueva regardless. The Mexican coach will move across west London ahead of the 2024/25 campaign after establishing the Bees as a set-piece force; only three clubs (Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City) have scored more dead balls than Brentford since the club's promotion.

Chelsea Set Piece Stats Number of Goals From Set Pieces 202 Current Set Piece Taker Cole Palmer, Ben Chilwell

2 Liverpool

Liverpool have failed to hit double figures just once in the previous 15 seasons - when they only managed six goals from set-pieces throughout the entirety of the 2014/15 campaign. Their highest goal tally since 2009 is an incredible 26 during the 2013/14 season when they finished in second place in the Premier League, just two points behind Manchester City.

With the quality that Trent Alexander-Arnold possesses, it's no surprise Liverpool hit 15 set-piece goals for the third consecutive season during the 2023/24 campaign. The Scouse full-back also became the defender with the most assists in Premier League history last term, plenty of which were the result of dead-ball deliveries.

Liverpool Set Piece Stats Number of Goals From Set Pieces 221 Current Set Piece Taker Trent Alexander-Arnold

1 Manchester City

Yet another ranking that puts Manchester City top of the pile. The 2023/24 Premier League champions have reached double figures in terms of goals from set-pieces in each of the last 15 seasons, including another 16 during the 2023/24 campaign. The club endured a relative dip in effectiveness after Roberto Mancini took over in 2010 and entirely disregarded the advice from his analysts that in-swinging corners were more effective than outswingers.

Pep Guardiola has no issue delegating to experts. After Kevin De Bruyne teed up Julian Alvarez with a devilishly disguised routine against Burnley in January 2024, Guardiola pointed to the club's dead-ball specialist Carlos Vicens who was sheepishly sat on the bench. As well as dedicated coaches, Manchester City have an array of players who can fill in for the designated set-piece taker, De Bruyne, should he be absent from the side, including Alvarez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva - a daunting sight for any side to face.

Manchester City Set Piece Stats Number of Goals From Set Pieces 231 Current Set Piece Taker Kevin De Bruyne

Data via WhoScored. Correct as of 21st May 2024.