Highlights Borussia Dortmund emerged from a 'Group of Death' and overcame extreme economic inequalities to reach the 2024 Champions League final.

Several Premier League teams have made it to the apex of European football while enduring indifferent domestic seasons.

The 2004 Champions League showpiece produced two of the most unlikely finalists in the competition's rich history.

The Champions League is often framed as a closed shop, only open to the same small group of Europe's richest clubs. While most of the names in the latter stages of the competition will be familiar, there have been some surprises over the years.

During the four decades of the European Cup era, only domestic champions or the competition's holders could qualify for the tournament. Since it was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992, a wider pool of participants has allowed teams from outside the traditional elite to shine and shock.

Borussia Dortmund repeatedly upset the odds to reach the 2024 Champions League final, but they are hardly the only surprise package in the competition's storied history. Here are the most unexpected teams to have gatecrashed Europe's premier club competition.

Ranking factors

Team quality - A club's results over the preceding years and their performance in European competition in particular.

Expectations - The opinions of players, fans and pundits at the start of each season.

Historical European success - It's more surprising when clubs without any Champions League pedigree reach the final.

Most Surprising Champions League Finalists of All Time Rank Team Season 1. Monaco 2003/04 2. Valencia 1999/00 3. Borussia Dortmund 2023/24 4. Bayer Leverkusen 2001/02 5. Chelsea 2011/12 6. Borussia Dortmund 1996/97 7. Liverpool 2004/05 8. Chelsea 2020/21 9. Porto 2003/04 10. Real Madrid 1997/98

10 Real Madrid (1997/98)

It seems inconceivable to a modern viewer that Real Madrid could ever be considered outsiders in European competition, as they sit proudly atop the Champions League winners list. But 1997 was a very different time. Three long decades on from their previous triumph on the continent, the barb from opposition fans was that Madrid had not won the European Cup in colour.

The Spanish behemoths had not even qualified for the 1996/97 Champions League and were under the tutelage of their fifth coach in three years. Jupp Heynckes was also sacked at the end of the campaign after finishing a lowly fourth in La Liga, but not before leading Madrid to a surprise final.

Champions League Knockout Stage Round First Leg Second Leg Quarter-finals Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Real Madrid Real Madrid 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen Semi-final Real Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Real Madrid Final Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus

9 Porto (2003/04)

Jose Mourinho is one of the most confident individuals ever to grace the game with his presence, but even the self-appointed 'Special One' couldn't foresee Porto's Champions League triumph in 2004. Shortly after defeating Celtic to win the 2003 UEFA Cup, Mourinho turned his attention to Europe's biggest prize. "I don't think we can win it," he admitted. "Only the sharks who can afford to spend 20, 30 or even €40m on one player can do that."

Future Barcelona playmaker Deco was the most expensive Porto player at Mourinho's disposal after arriving for €8m. No other player in the squad cost more than €2.5m. Five members of the XI that started the final against Monaco were either promoted from the academy or arrived on free transfers. Up against the swollen economics of Europe's elite, Mourinho's accomplishment with Porto was very special indeed.

Champions League Knockout Stage Round First Leg Second Leg Round of 16 Porto 2-1 Man Utd Man Utd 1-1 Porto Quarter-finals Porto 2-0 Lyon Lyon 2-2 Porto Semi-final Porto 0-0 Deportivo La Coruna Deportivo La Coruna 0-1 Porto Final Monaco 0-3 Porto

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jose Mourinho's Porto side from 2004 are the last club from outside Europe's top five leagues to reach the Champions League final.

8 Chelsea (2020/21)

When Chelsea began the 2020/21 campaign, Frank Lampard was the club's manager. The greatest midfielder to ever wear the famous blue kit was not the most accomplished tactician but did manage to steer Chelsea into the knockout stages before he was sacked in January.

Thomas Tuchel took the reins of a team languishing in mid-table after a run of five defeats in eight league games. A tepid goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on his debut proved instructive of the obdurate style the German coach would foster. "We will build a team nobody wants to play against," Tuchel promised. He delivered. The Blues conceded just two goals in six knockout matches before shutting out City in the final to complete an unexpected surge.

Champions League Knockout Stage Round First Leg Second Leg Round of 16 Atletico Madrid 0-1 Chelsea Chelsea 2-0 Atletico Madrid Quarter-finals Porto 0-2 Chelsea Chelsea 0-1 Porto Semi-final Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid Final Man City 0-1 Chelsea

7 Liverpool (2004/05)

Liverpool's legendary comeback in the 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan was merely the final flourish to a heart-stopping European campaign soaked with shocking moments. After navigating the competition's qualifying stages, the Reds were on the verge of elimination in the group stage before Steven Gerrard hauled his boyhood club to victory against Olympiakos.

While forcing their way through ties against Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus, Liverpool struggled domestically. The Reds finished the 2004/05 Premier League season in fifth, level on points with Bolton Wanderers. Rafa Benitez's side reached the final thanks to a famous ghost goal from Luis Garcia against a Chelsea team that racked up 37 more Premier League points than Liverpool that season.

Champions League Knockout Stage Round First Leg Second Leg Round of 16 Liverpool 3-1 Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen 1-3 Liverpool Quarter-finals Liverpool 2-1 Juventus Juventus 0-0 Liverpool Semi-final Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea Final Liverpool 3-3 (3-2 pens) Milan

Related 9 Greatest Champions League Finals of All Time (Ranked) The Champions League always produces some incredible matches, so here are the nine greatest finals in the competition's history.

6 Borussia Dortmund (1996/97)

The Swiss commentator Marcel Reif was engulfed by the same sense of shock sweeping across the continent. After watching Borussia Dortmund not only reach the 1997 Champions League final but defeat a star-studded Juventus team in the showpiece, Reif said: "The Brothers Grimm wouldn't believe this..."

Dortmund had to overcome Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United in their fairytale run to the apex of European football. Despite missing six first-team players through a combination of suspension and injury, the German club narrowly edged the home leg 1-0 with a goal that even their manager Ottmar Hitzfeld described as "a lucky punch". Lars Ricken struck an early jab in the reverse fixture to stop United from building any momentum, teeing up a spectacular conclusion to a spell-binding story.

Champions League Knockout Stage Round First Leg Second Leg Quarter-finals Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Auxerre Auxerre 0-1 Borussia Dortmund Semi-final Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Man Utd Man Utd 0-1 Borussia Dortmund Final Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Juventus

5 Chelsea (2011/12)

As John Obi Mikel celebrated Chelsea's first Champions League title in 2012, he remembers thinking: "Wow. How did we do that?" The Blues had begun the season with Andre Villas-Boas as one of the youngest Premier League managers in the competition's history, before replacing the 33-year-old with his assistant Robert Di Matteo in March.

The Italian interim faced the daunting task of a Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Napoli on his debut. Trailing 3-1 after a convincing loss in Naples, the Blues pulled off a remarkable victory to make it into the quarter-finals. Di Matteo celebrated by leaping into the arms of Didier Drogba, who would deliver the winning goal in the final against Bayern Munich.

Champions League Knockout Stage Round First Leg Second Leg Round of 16 Napoli 3-1 Chelsea Chelsea 4-1 Napoli Quarter-finals Benfica 0-1 Chelsea Chelsea 2-1 Benfica Semi-final Chelsea 1-0 Barcelona Barcelona 2-2 Chelsea Final Bayern Munich 1-1 (3-4 pens) Chelsea

4 Bayer Leverkusen (2001/02)

Bayer Leverkusen were an unfashionable team in German football, let alone on the grand European stage ahead of the 2001/02 campaign. Inherently distrusted due to the sponsorship from pharmaceutical giant Bayer AG, Leverkusen earned the unflattering tag 'Neverkusen' at the turn of the century when they fell at the final hurdle in the Bundesliga title race.

But under the effervescent tenure of Klaus Toppmoller - a manager prone to wild binge-drinking celebrations which once left him asleep on the street - Leverkusen morphed into a fan favourite. Bayer knocked out the Premier League might of Liverpool and Manchester United in consecutive rounds to reach a final against Real Madrid. Leverkusen would once again stumble in the showpiece, but merely getting there was an almighty achievement.

Champions League Knockout Stage Round First Leg Second Leg Quarter-finals Liverpool 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 Liverpool Semi-final Man Utd 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Man Utd Final Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Real Madrid

3 Borussia Dortmund (2023/24)

Borussia Dortmund were not given much of a chance to make it out of their Champions League group, let alone reach the final of the competition. BVB failed to win or even score in their first two matches in the competition but recovered to finish top of a group containing Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle United. Dortmund were considered one of the weakest sides in the knockout stages, which rankled with centre-back Mats Hummels, who tweeted:

So many teams wanted to play against us. Luckily we are really nice guys and made it to the final so that as many as possible of them get the chance.

After channelling the almighty force of the Yellow Wall to earn decisive second-leg victories over PSV Eindhoven and Atletico Madrid, Dortmund were paired with PSG once again in the semi-finals. Kylian Mbappe cost just £5m less than Dortmund's combined starting XI which managed to hold the Frenchman and his colleagues to a pair of blanks across the tie. Manager Edin Terzic captured the seismic nature of his side's achievement: "To win both legs was unbelievable."

Champions League Knockout Stage Round First Leg Second Leg Round of 16 PSV 1-1 Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund 2-0 PSV Quarter-finals Atletico Madrid 2-1 Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Atletico Madrid Semi-final Borussia Dortmund 1-0 PSG PSG 0-1 Borussia Dortmund

2 Valencia (1999/00)

At one point during the 1999/00 season, Valencia's chances of winning the Champions League stood at a slim 40-1 - implied odds of 2.44%. Hector Cuper's position as manager was under serious threat after opening the league campaign with four consecutive defeats, and few expected anything of the Spanish club in European competition after suffering a 3-0 thrashing at Old Trafford in December.

But Valencia struck upon a rich vein of form in spring, thrashing Lazio in the quarter-finals before dismantling the competition favourites Barcelona. Louis van Gaal's Catalan outfit including Xavi Hernandez, Pep Guardiola, Rivaldo and Luis Figo were on the end of a 4-1 rout, teeing up an all-Spanish affair against Real Madrid in the final.

Champions League Knockout Stage Round First Leg Second Leg Quarter-finals Valencia 5-2 Lazio Lazio 1-0 Valencia Semi-final Valencia 4-1 Barcelona Barcelona 2-1 Valencia Final Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia

1 ​​​​​Monaco (2003/04)

Monaco began their journey to the Champions League final by getting relegated. That was the initial punishment implemented by the French league in response to the club's €50m debt in May 2003, before Prince Albert managed to negotiate a transfer ban as a compromise.

A combination of savvy loan deals and the tactical genius of a 35-year-old Didier Deschamps, the future World Cup-winning manager, underpinned Monaco's scarcely conceivable run. Real Madrid loanee Fernando Morientes scored in both legs of the quarter-final against his parent club to tee up two ties with newly-monied Chelsea.

Roman Abramovich's acquisition had spent three times as much as any other club in Europe in the 2003/04 transfer windows, splashing £150m compared to the zero Monaco had been allowed. Morientes was on target again as the Principality club pulled off the unthinkable to reach the 2004 Champions League final.

Champions League Knockout Stage Round First Leg Second Leg Round of 16 Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 Monaco Monaco 1-0 Lokomotiv Moscow Quarter-finals Real Madrid 4-2 Monaco Monaco 3-1 Real Madrid Semi-final Monaco 3-1 Chelsea Chelsea 2-2 Monaco Final Monaco 0-3 Porto

