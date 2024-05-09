Highlights

  • Borussia Dortmund emerged from a 'Group of Death' and overcame extreme economic inequalities to reach the 2024 Champions League final.
  • Several Premier League teams have made it to the apex of European football while enduring indifferent domestic seasons.
  • The 2004 Champions League showpiece produced two of the most unlikely finalists in the competition's rich history.

The Champions League is often framed as a closed shop, only open to the same small group of Europe's richest clubs. While most of the names in the latter stages of the competition will be familiar, there have been some surprises over the years.

During the four decades of the European Cup era, only domestic champions or the competition's holders could qualify for the tournament. Since it was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992, a wider pool of participants has allowed teams from outside the traditional elite to shine and shock.

Borussia Dortmund repeatedly upset the odds to reach the 2024 Champions League final, but they are hardly the only surprise package in the competition's storied history. Here are the most unexpected teams to have gatecrashed Europe's premier club competition.

Ranking factors

  • Team quality - A club's results over the preceding years and their performance in European competition in particular.
  • Expectations - The opinions of players, fans and pundits at the start of each season.
  • Historical European success - It's more surprising when clubs without any Champions League pedigree reach the final.

Most Surprising Champions League Finalists of All Time

Rank

Team

Season

1.

Monaco

2003/04

2.

Valencia

1999/00

3.

Borussia Dortmund

2023/24

4.

Bayer Leverkusen

2001/02

5.

Chelsea

2011/12

6.

Borussia Dortmund

1996/97

7.

Liverpool

2004/05

8.

Chelsea

2020/21

9.

Porto

2003/04

10.

Real Madrid

1997/98

10 Real Madrid (1997/98)

Real Madrid celebrate winning the 1998 Champions League

It seems inconceivable to a modern viewer that Real Madrid could ever be considered outsiders in European competition, as they sit proudly atop the Champions League winners list. But 1997 was a very different time. Three long decades on from their previous triumph on the continent, the barb from opposition fans was that Madrid had not won the European Cup in colour.

The Spanish behemoths had not even qualified for the 1996/97 Champions League and were under the tutelage of their fifth coach in three years. Jupp Heynckes was also sacked at the end of the campaign after finishing a lowly fourth in La Liga, but not before leading Madrid to a surprise final.

Champions League Knockout Stage

Round

First Leg

Second Leg

Quarter-finals

Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Semi-final

Real Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Real Madrid

Final

Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus

9 Porto (2003/04)

Porto Champions League

Jose Mourinho is one of the most confident individuals ever to grace the game with his presence, but even the self-appointed 'Special One' couldn't foresee Porto's Champions League triumph in 2004. Shortly after defeating Celtic to win the 2003 UEFA Cup, Mourinho turned his attention to Europe's biggest prize. "I don't think we can win it," he admitted. "Only the sharks who can afford to spend 20, 30 or even €40m on one player can do that."

Future Barcelona playmaker Deco was the most expensive Porto player at Mourinho's disposal after arriving for €8m. No other player in the squad cost more than €2.5m. Five members of the XI that started the final against Monaco were either promoted from the academy or arrived on free transfers. Up against the swollen economics of Europe's elite, Mourinho's accomplishment with Porto was very special indeed.

Champions League Knockout Stage

Round

First Leg

Second Leg

Round of 16

Porto 2-1 Man Utd

Man Utd 1-1 Porto

Quarter-finals

Porto 2-0 Lyon

Lyon 2-2 Porto

Semi-final

Porto 0-0 Deportivo La Coruna

Deportivo La Coruna 0-1 Porto

Final

Monaco 0-3 Porto

8 Chelsea (2020/21)

Chelsea Champions League 2021

When Chelsea began the 2020/21 campaign, Frank Lampard was the club's manager. The greatest midfielder to ever wear the famous blue kit was not the most accomplished tactician but did manage to steer Chelsea into the knockout stages before he was sacked in January.

Thomas Tuchel took the reins of a team languishing in mid-table after a run of five defeats in eight league games. A tepid goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on his debut proved instructive of the obdurate style the German coach would foster. "We will build a team nobody wants to play against," Tuchel promised. He delivered. The Blues conceded just two goals in six knockout matches before shutting out City in the final to complete an unexpected surge.

Champions League Knockout Stage

Round

First Leg

Second Leg

Round of 16

Atletico Madrid 0-1 Chelsea

Chelsea 2-0 Atletico Madrid

Quarter-finals

Porto 0-2 Chelsea

Chelsea 0-1 Porto

Semi-final

Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea

Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid

Final

Man City 0-1 Chelsea

7 Liverpool (2004/05)

Captain Steven Gerrard and manager Rafael Benitez of Liverpool

Liverpool's legendary comeback in the 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan was merely the final flourish to a heart-stopping European campaign soaked with shocking moments. After navigating the competition's qualifying stages, the Reds were on the verge of elimination in the group stage before Steven Gerrard hauled his boyhood club to victory against Olympiakos.

While forcing their way through ties against Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus, Liverpool struggled domestically. The Reds finished the 2004/05 Premier League season in fifth, level on points with Bolton Wanderers. Rafa Benitez's side reached the final thanks to a famous ghost goal from Luis Garcia against a Chelsea team that racked up 37 more Premier League points than Liverpool that season.

Champions League Knockout Stage

Round

First Leg

Second Leg

Round of 16

Liverpool 3-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen 1-3 Liverpool

Quarter-finals

Liverpool 2-1 Juventus

Juventus 0-0 Liverpool

Semi-final

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool

Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea

Final

Liverpool 3-3 (3-2 pens) Milan

6 Borussia Dortmund (1996/97)

Karl-Heinz Riedle celebrates scoring for Borussia Dortmund

The Swiss commentator Marcel Reif was engulfed by the same sense of shock sweeping across the continent. After watching Borussia Dortmund not only reach the 1997 Champions League final but defeat a star-studded Juventus team in the showpiece, Reif said: "The Brothers Grimm wouldn't believe this..."

Dortmund had to overcome Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United in their fairytale run to the apex of European football. Despite missing six first-team players through a combination of suspension and injury, the German club narrowly edged the home leg 1-0 with a goal that even their manager Ottmar Hitzfeld described as "a lucky punch". Lars Ricken struck an early jab in the reverse fixture to stop United from building any momentum, teeing up a spectacular conclusion to a spell-binding story.

Champions League Knockout Stage

Round

First Leg

Second Leg

Quarter-finals

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Auxerre

Auxerre 0-1 Borussia Dortmund

Semi-final

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Man Utd

Man Utd 0-1 Borussia Dortmund

Final

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Juventus

5 Chelsea (2011/12)

Roberto Di Matteo taking charge of Chelsea in the Champions League final in 2012.

As John Obi Mikel celebrated Chelsea's first Champions League title in 2012, he remembers thinking: "Wow. How did we do that?" The Blues had begun the season with Andre Villas-Boas as one of the youngest Premier League managers in the competition's history, before replacing the 33-year-old with his assistant Robert Di Matteo in March.

The Italian interim faced the daunting task of a Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Napoli on his debut. Trailing 3-1 after a convincing loss in Naples, the Blues pulled off a remarkable victory to make it into the quarter-finals. Di Matteo celebrated by leaping into the arms of Didier Drogba, who would deliver the winning goal in the final against Bayern Munich.

Champions League Knockout Stage

Round

First Leg

Second Leg

Round of 16

Napoli 3-1 Chelsea

Chelsea 4-1 Napoli

Quarter-finals

Benfica 0-1 Chelsea

Chelsea 2-1 Benfica

Semi-final

Chelsea 1-0 Barcelona

Barcelona 2-2 Chelsea

Final

Bayern Munich 1-1 (3-4 pens) Chelsea

4 Bayer Leverkusen (2001/02)

Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane celebrates with teammate Michel Salgado after scoring against Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen were an unfashionable team in German football, let alone on the grand European stage ahead of the 2001/02 campaign. Inherently distrusted due to the sponsorship from pharmaceutical giant Bayer AG, Leverkusen earned the unflattering tag 'Neverkusen' at the turn of the century when they fell at the final hurdle in the Bundesliga title race.

But under the effervescent tenure of Klaus Toppmoller - a manager prone to wild binge-drinking celebrations which once left him asleep on the street - Leverkusen morphed into a fan favourite. Bayer knocked out the Premier League might of Liverpool and Manchester United in consecutive rounds to reach a final against Real Madrid. Leverkusen would once again stumble in the showpiece, but merely getting there was an almighty achievement.

Champions League Knockout Stage

Round

First Leg

Second Leg

Quarter-finals

Liverpool 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 Liverpool

Semi-final

Man Utd 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Man Utd

Final

Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Real Madrid

3 Borussia Dortmund (2023/24)

Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels celebrates

Borussia Dortmund were not given much of a chance to make it out of their Champions League group, let alone reach the final of the competition. BVB failed to win or even score in their first two matches in the competition but recovered to finish top of a group containing Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle United. Dortmund were considered one of the weakest sides in the knockout stages, which rankled with centre-back Mats Hummels, who tweeted:

So many teams wanted to play against us. Luckily we are really nice guys and made it to the final so that as many as possible of them get the chance.

After channelling the almighty force of the Yellow Wall to earn decisive second-leg victories over PSV Eindhoven and Atletico Madrid, Dortmund were paired with PSG once again in the semi-finals. Kylian Mbappe cost just £5m less than Dortmund's combined starting XI which managed to hold the Frenchman and his colleagues to a pair of blanks across the tie. Manager Edin Terzic captured the seismic nature of his side's achievement: "To win both legs was unbelievable."

Champions League Knockout Stage

Round

First Leg

Second Leg

Round of 16

PSV 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund 2-0 PSV

Quarter-finals

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Atletico Madrid

Semi-final

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 PSG

PSG 0-1 Borussia Dortmund

2 Valencia (1999/00)

Oliver Kahn saves a Mauricio Pellegrino penalty in the Champions League Final for Bayern Munich v Valencia

At one point during the 1999/00 season, Valencia's chances of winning the Champions League stood at a slim 40-1 - implied odds of 2.44%. Hector Cuper's position as manager was under serious threat after opening the league campaign with four consecutive defeats, and few expected anything of the Spanish club in European competition after suffering a 3-0 thrashing at Old Trafford in December.

But Valencia struck upon a rich vein of form in spring, thrashing Lazio in the quarter-finals before dismantling the competition favourites Barcelona. Louis van Gaal's Catalan outfit including Xavi Hernandez, Pep Guardiola, Rivaldo and Luis Figo were on the end of a 4-1 rout, teeing up an all-Spanish affair against Real Madrid in the final.

Champions League Knockout Stage

Round

First Leg

Second Leg

Quarter-finals

Valencia 5-2 Lazio

Lazio 1-0 Valencia

Semi-final

Valencia 4-1 Barcelona

Barcelona 2-1 Valencia

Final

Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia

1 ​​​​​Monaco (2003/04)

Fernando Morientes celebrates for Monaco in the 2003/04 Champions League

Monaco began their journey to the Champions League final by getting relegated. That was the initial punishment implemented by the French league in response to the club's €50m debt in May 2003, before Prince Albert managed to negotiate a transfer ban as a compromise.

A combination of savvy loan deals and the tactical genius of a 35-year-old Didier Deschamps, the future World Cup-winning manager, underpinned Monaco's scarcely conceivable run. Real Madrid loanee Fernando Morientes scored in both legs of the quarter-final against his parent club to tee up two ties with newly-monied Chelsea.

Roman Abramovich's acquisition had spent three times as much as any other club in Europe in the 2003/04 transfer windows, splashing £150m compared to the zero Monaco had been allowed. Morientes was on target again as the Principality club pulled off the unthinkable to reach the 2004 Champions League final.

Champions League Knockout Stage

Round

First Leg

Second Leg

Round of 16

Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 Monaco

Monaco 1-0 Lokomotiv Moscow

Quarter-finals

Real Madrid 4-2 Monaco

Monaco 3-1 Real Madrid

Semi-final

Monaco 3-1 Chelsea

Chelsea 2-2 Monaco

Final

Monaco 0-3 Porto

