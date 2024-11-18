Key Takeaways The Premier League has seen some shocking changes of fortunes from some star players this season.

The Premier League's reputation as being the best of the best means that it can create the impression that everything is very set in stone. The players who can truly be considered world-class are usually the ones that come to the fore, dominating all those who are considered lesser than them.

Thankfully, the beauty of football means this is not always the case. What makes the English top flight so exciting is the number of twists, turns and shocks it is capable of throwing up - mainly thanks to players who appear to produce performances out of nowhere that no one would have expected. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has come up with a list of the 10 Premier League players who have surprised us (for positive reasons) during the 2024/25 season thus far.

Ranking Factors

The following factors were taken into consideration when ranking players:

Expectations

How they performed last season

Role they play at their club

Key statistics (goals, assists, clean sheets)

10 Most Surprising Premier League Players 24/25 [Ranked] Rank Player Club 1. Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 2. Andre Onana Manchester United 3. Chris Wood Nottingham Forest 4. Jhon Duran Aston Villa 5. Liam Delap Ipswich Town 6. Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 7. Facundo Buonanotte Leicester City 8. Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 9. Danny Welbeck Brighton 10. Emile Smith Rowe Fulham

10 Emile Smith Rowe

Fulham

It would have been hard for Arsenal fans to watch Emile Smith Rowe be let go just as the club look set to finally complete their ascent towards a major trophy. The creative playmaker came through the Gunners’ academy and, at times, appeared to be their next great product, even over the likes of Bukayo Saka.

Injuries stunted the Englishman’s development, preventing him from adding to his three international caps - the last of which came in 2022. A move to Fulham in the summer was the fresh start the 24-year-old clearly needed, as he has shone at Craven Cottage with three goals and two assists in 11 league games. There were concerns about whether he could go on a run of brilliant performances, but it's safe to say those have disappeared now.

9 Danny Welbeck

Brighton

At 33 years old and as a decade-and-a-half veteran of the division, Danny Welbeck is a player most know what to expect from - a hard-working forward who is susceptible to injury and not necessarily the most clinical in the 18-yard box. Yet, in the twilight of his career, Welbeck is attempting to rewrite his own story.

In 11 games this term, the former Manchester United man (who the Red Devils reportedly want back) has already matched his previous best Premier League total for Brighton of six goals. If he continues scoring at the same rate, he could be on course for his all-time best, completing his renaissance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Danny Welbeck has never reached double digit goals in a single Premier League season - his best being 9 during the 11/12 and 13/14 seasons.

8 Mikkel Damsgaard

Brentford

Most players are given a one-year grace period to adjust and prepare for life in the Premier League. For Mikkel Damsgaard, it has taken until his third season to start producing the goods. Thomas Frank always maintained belief in his fellow Dane's technical ability; it was simply a case of the former Sampdoria man adapting to the intensity of English football.

With a couple of years now under his belt, the 24-year-old is beginning to reap the rewards of his manager's faith. The midfielder has been one of several players to step up in the absence of Ivan Toney, collecting four assists alongside his solitary goal this campaign. This has seen Damsgaard not only establish himself as one of Brentford’s top performers, but also one of the league’s as a whole.

7 Facundo Buonanotte

Leicester City

Not many would have backed Steve Cooper to keep Leicester City in the Premier League almost a decade on from Claudio Ranieri lifting the title at the King Power Stadium. However, some shrewd business has ensured that the Foxes are in a much healthier position than most would have assumed.

One of the names to exceed expectations is Facundo Buonanotte. The 19-year-old Argentina international was brought in on loan from Brighton as the Seagulls sought to find the starlet more game time. He has since shown he is more than ready to perform at the highest level, with three goals and two assists already to his name in just 10 games for the newly promoted side.

6 Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford

To say it is a surprise to see Bryan Mbeumo do well would be stretching the truth somewhat. After all, he has already proven over the last couple of seasons that he is one of the best wingers in English football. What was not expected, however, is just how lethal he would become in front of goal the moment Ivan Toney left the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Cameroonian star sensationally sits alongside Mohamed Salah as the second-highest scorer this term, behind only Erling Haaland. Given that his previous best across an entire Premier League season is nine goals, that is an impressive turnaround from the 25-year-old, who has taken to his new role like a duck to water.

5 Liam Delap

Ipswich Town

As the son of a cult hero and former winner of the Premier League 2 Player of the Season, some may argue that Liam Delap was destined for greatness. That being said, the 21-year-old has not had the easiest journey. A product of Manchester City's stellar academy, the rangy striker has had to follow in the footsteps of players like Jadon Sancho and Cole Palmer and leave the club before finding his footing elsewhere.

Many teams coming up from the Championship struggle to find a man who can bag the goals to help them survive. In the early stages of the season, Delap is managing to do just that. His six goals in 10 starts have been vitally important to Ipswich and could have immense value come May.

4 Jhon Duran

Aston Villa

If you need a goal from a substitute, call Jhon Duran, as the young Colombian is quickly turning into a super-sub for the ages. With Ollie Watkins also in fine fettle at Aston Villa, it is no wonder why Duran was pushing for a move away from the Midlands in order to realise his untapped potential. Unai Emery opted to keep him around, though, and what a stroke of genius that turned out to be.

On more than one occasion, the 20-year-old has been relied upon to save victory from the jaws of defeat at Villa Park despite his tender age. He has at times been left frustrated by his manager's unwillingness to play him longer than an hour, but that has also meant he learned to make the most of his limited time on the pitch.

3 Chris Wood

Nottingham Forest

In an era where the old-school, out-and-out number nine appears to be dying out, two men are trying their hardest to keep its importance alive. One of those is Erling Haaland. The other is Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood. The New Zealander is no stranger to Premier League football. His presence as a target man for Burnley is what earned him a surprising yet short-lived stint at Newcastle.

Even when he first made the move to the City Ground, he offered little in terms of goals, minus a rather ironic hat-trick against his former club. Now, the 32-year-old is right amongst it, showing a new lease of life under Nuno Espírito Santo. He joins Salah and Mbeumo on eight Premier League goals and has helped the Garibaldi in their unlikely charge towards the European places.

2 Andre Onana

Manchester United

It has been yet another dismal start to the season for Manchester United, which has led to Erik ten Hag losing his job at Old Trafford. Incoming boss Ruben Amorim has a lot to think about when it comes to deciding who is worthy of a future at the Theatre of Dreams, but one man who seems likely to have saved himself is Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper has done a reverse of second-season syndrome. Instead, he followed a campaign full of question marks and mistakes with some assured performances and a string of mind-boggling saves. Only Bournemouth have outperformed their expected goals conceded compared to the Red Devils this season, and that is thanks to their now well-deserving number one.

1 Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool

How to go from a rotational option to a genuinely top-tier talent over the course of one managerial change? Ask Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutch midfielder was one with plenty of promise when Jurgen Klopp first signed him at Liverpool, but he could never fit in as a more advanced midfielder and often seemed to struggle for time on the ball in an unforgiving domestic league.

Arne Slot's arrival at Anfield has led to a complete overhaul in Gravenberch as a player, who now appears to be a complete number six and an integral part of his new coach's system. Given that Liverpool didn't have the biggest budget to play with over the summer, the uncovering of such a gem couldn't have come at a better time for the league leaders.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBRef - accurate as of 18/11/2024