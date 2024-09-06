Key Takeaways Victor Osimhen's unexpected move from Napoli to Galatasaray surprised everyone, including the player.

Wilfried Zaha left Galatasaray for Olympique Lyonnais after being undervalued by Crystal Palace.

Scott McTominay's transfer from Manchester United to Napoli was a surprising win-win scenario for all parties.

As is the case every year, the summer transfer window was full of twists and turns. In the midst of the deals masterfully executed by the clubs' management teams, there were many others that aroused more curiosity. The 2024 edition was no exception to the rule.

Unexpected, strange and promising, a host of transfers have taken regular followers and fans of the game by surprise in every corner of the globe. And while some may have escaped the notice of many, this article lists the 11 most surprising moves of the summer - and it's an understatement to say that some of them are simply breathtaking.

The Most Surprising Deals of the 2024 Summer Transfer Window Rank Player From To 1. Victor Osimhen Napoli Galatasaray 2. Jamal Lewis Newcastle United Sao Paulo FC 3. Sebastien Haller Borussia Dortmund CD Leganes 4. Conor Gallagher Chelsea Atletico Madrid 5. Ivan Toney Brentford Al-Ahli 6. Samu Omorodion Atletico Madrid Porto 7. Scott McTominay Manchester United Napoli 8. Ilkay Gundogan Barcelona Manchester City 9. Angelo Gabriel Chelsea Al Nassr 10. Wilfried Zaha Galatasaray Olympique Lyonnais 11. Mohamed Simakan RB Leipzig Al Nassr

11 Mohamed Simakan

From RB Leipzig to Al Nassr

Just a few years ago, the idea that a talented young player could leave Europe to pursue his career in a minor league might have seemed far-fetched. That is no longer the case. With the arrival of Saudi Arabia on the world footballing scene, the cards have been reshuffled. Mohamed Simakan's transfer to the Middle Eastern kingdom is further proof of this.

At just 24 years of age and having been linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs this summer, the Frenchman has chosen to fly to Al Nassr, where he will share the limelight with Cristiano Ronaldo. It is a decision that has been widely criticised, but one that the now former RB Leipzig player has welcomed on his social networks. And good for him.

10 Wilfried Zaha

From Galatasaray to Olympique Lyonnais

Not really included in his coach Oman Buruk's plans last season (20 starts in 42 appearances), despite some interesting statistics (10 goals, five assists), Wilfried Zaha decided to go and get some playing time at Olympique Lyonnais, one of the strongest sides in French football, where he has been loaned out until the end of the season.

A transfer that, in itself, is hardly all that surprising. But if you consider that not so long ago, the Ivorian striker was still being valued at around €80 million by his club Crystal Palace, then that's a different story. A perfect illustration of the ravages of overvaluation.

9 Angelo Gabriel

From Chelsea to Al Nassr

And there is one more. Bought by Chelsea in the summer of 2023, Angelo Gabriel never played a minute for the London club. On loan to satellite club Strasbourg last season, the young Brazilian, regarded as one of his nation's great hopes, played 21 games in Ligue 1 and provided four assists.

Unfortunately for him, however, the Blues management's buying frenzy and ever-increasing number of contract signings cost him the chance to shine. The result is that, aged just 19, the right winger will continue his career in Saudi Arabia, where Al Nassr invested over £20m to secure his services.

8 Ilkay Gundogan

From Barcelona to Manchester City

It's a transfer that nobody saw coming. Having enjoyed a successful first season with Barcelona (five goals and 14 assists in 51 games in all competitions), Ilkay Gundogan looked set to continue his adventure there. But that was before rumours of an unexpected transfer began to circulate.

Manchester City, where he had already played between 2016 and 2023, did not hesitate to take advantage of the opportunity to convince the German international of the merits of a return to England. That was all it took to convince the midfielder to leave Catalonia, where the real reasons for his departure remain unclear.

7 Scott McTominay

From Manchester United to Napoli

It no longer comes as a surprise to anyone that Manchester United are currently going through one of the most difficult periods of their modern era. Having chased the Premier League title for more than a decade, the legendary club is disappointing season after season, despite the colossal investments made by its management.

But if recruiting doesn't seem to be a problem, finding ways out for its undesirables is much more of a problem. Scott McTominay, however, is an exception - despite the fact that he is coming off an interesting season. And it is to Napoli, where he signed this summer, that the Scot will now pursue his career. One of the rare deals in which all parties can consider themselves winners.

6 Samu Omorodion

From Atletico Madrid to Porto

The announcement came as a shock. While FC Porto are experiencing major financial problems, most notably a debt approaching €500m, the Portuguese giants have, to everyone's surprise, strengthened their ranks with the arrival of Samu Omorodion.

Fresh from winning the Olympic title with Spain, Atletico Madrid's promising youngster had been tipped to join Chelsea, before the latter decided to back out. The reasons for this decision are unclear, some saying it was due to an injury detected during the medical or others saying it was the result of a contractual disagreement. Whatever the case, it is Porto who are now rubbing their hands.

5 Ivan Toney

From Brentford to Al-Ahli

That Ivan Toney would leave Brentford this summer was almost a foregone conclusion; that he would choose to move to Saudi Arabia much less so. Despite being pursued by some of the Kingdom's biggest clubs for several seasons now, the England international with six caps to his name (and one goal) has finally succumbed to the siren calls of Al-Alhi, where he is now under contract until 2028.

A club where he will be reunited with former Premier League players Riyad Mahrez and Edouard Mendy. It now remains to be seen whether the Northampton native will one day return to world football's elite, or whether the golden bridge built by the royal club will lead him straight to the end of his career.

4 Conor Gallagher

From Chelsea to Atletico Madrid

The transfer of Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid in the course of the transfer window is just one example of Chelsea's dubious sporting plans. A favourite at Stamford Bridge, where he emerged as one of the Blues' best players last season, the midfielder did not want to extend his lease with the London club.

This decision has forced the club's management to get rid of him this summer, at the risk of seeing him leave the club as a free agent in 2025. Tottenham and Aston Villa also showed an interest, but the Englishman finally decided to continue his career in sunny Madrid.

3 Sebastien Haller

From Borussia Dortmund to CD Leganes

A transfer agreed at the money-time. Restricted to a substitute role, Sebastien Haller endured a particularly tricky season last term with Borussia Dortmund (three goals and one assist in 19 appearances). So this transfer window was an opportunity for him to move on.

But nobody really expected it to turn out this way. At the age of 30, the striker who saved Cote d'Ivoire in the final of the African Cup of Nations 2024 has joined Spanish second division side CD Leganes on loan. An exotic destination where the former Ajax man should be able to rediscover his goalscoring prowess.

2 Jamal Lewis

From Newcastle United to Sao Paulo FC

Jamal Lewis' move to Sao Paulo is one of the most bizarre transfers of the 2024 summer transfer window. One of Northern Ireland's brightest prospects, the left-back has been loaned out (with an option to buy) to the Brazilian club by Newcastle, where he has failed to make an impact since joining in 2020.

The 26-year-old will now attempt to breathe new life into his career on the other side of the Atlantic. Lucas Moura, his new team-mate and the only player in the Paulista squad to have played in the Premier League, is sure to help him in his quest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jamal Lewis became the first British-born player to represent Sao Paulo in history.

1 Victor Osimhen

From Napoli to Galatasaray

When Victor Osimhen's transfer to Galatasaray was announced, no one, not even the player himself, could have imagined such an outcome to his summer window. Officially rumoured to be on his way out of Napoli for several weeks, the Nigerian striker initially thought he was on his way to Chelsea (or even Paris Saint-Germain), then Saudi Arabia, before seeing his management label him as an undesirable player following a relationship that eventually broke down over the course of several days.

In the end, these ups and downs benefited the Istanbul club and its fans, who celebrated the arrival of the 25-year-old as if he were the Messiah. It has to be said that Cimbom did not immediately aspire to have one of the 10 best centre-forwards in world football in their ranks. But they'll be happy with that.

All statistics per Transfermarkt. Correct as of the 5th of September 2024.