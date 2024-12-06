Key Takeaways There have been numerous surprises in the Premier League across its history of over three decades.

Players have sometimes exploded into brilliance after a tactical change or alternatively, have regressed from greatness into poor form.

Some teams can finish well away from the position that was predicted, whether that is for better or for worse.

With over three decades worth of history to its name at this point, the Premier League is one of the most storied divisions in world football. Since its formation in 1992, it has seen numerous teams vying with each other to lift the trophy and as a product of that desire, hundreds if not thousands of brilliant players and managers have graced the league with their presence.

More often than not, there are predictions ahead of any new season, thoughts about which teams and players will do well and which ones will not. Almost as common as these notions are when they are proven wrong, as more often than not, there is always at least one surprise of some capacity within a campaign, for better or for worse.

Whether it is a player's form either sharply increasing or decreasing, a team competing for honours that seemed impossible or a top side fading away from glory, who or what are the 10 most surprising transformations in Premier League history?

Related 10 Most Versatile Footballers in Premier League History [Ranked] One of football's most important skills, here are the Premier League's most versatile players of all time.

Ranking Factors

This list will consider both players and teams that caused some of the biggest surprises in Premier League history. "Surprise" can refer to an instance of a team or player going far beyond expectations, surpassing what everybody thought they could do, or the exact opposite. Sometimes, many thought players or teams would do far more than they ended up doing.

10 Lewis Dunk

Development at Brighton

Other than two brief loan stints at Bognor Regis Town and Bristol City in 2010 and 2013 respectively, Brighton-born Lewis Dunk has spent his entire club career with Brighton and Hove Albion since making his debut in 2010. In the near 15 years since, Dunk has been part of an unpredictable journey.

Brighton won the League One title in Dunk’s debut season and he spent just longer than half of the decade as a Championship player, helping the Seagulls finally earn promotion to the Premier League in 2017 where, after two years of consolidation, Dunk was appointed as club captain.

Always a no-nonsense, solid defender, the last five years or so in particular have seen Dunk make significant developments with the technical side of his game. Under the guidance of coaches like Graham Potter and Roberto de Zerbi, Dunk has grown into a centre-back that is more than comfortable with the ball at his feet, always calm and collected enough to make the right pass.

It is a remarkable rise for a player who debuted in the third tier of English football. Dunk, who made his England debut in 2018 despite never representing his country at youth level, captained the Seagulls to Europa League qualification in 2023, another honour on a list that may still yet grow even longer.

9 Ryan Gravenberch

Upturn in form

Such is the case with many youngsters produced by Ajax, there were mass amounts of hype and excitement surrounding Ryan Gravenberch when he broke into senior football in 2018 at just 16 years old. Four years on from his Ajax debut, Gravenberch moved to Bayern Munich, though after just a season in Germany, during which he could not secure a first-team place, he joined Liverpool in 2023.

Moving to Anfield in what proved to be Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge of the club, Gravenberch first found minutes as an option from the bench, eventually being placed into the first team consistently after injuries to other midfielders. Even still, Gravenberch started just 14 Premier League matches in his first campaign on Merseyside.

The latest summer saw Klopp replaced by Arne Slot and the former Feyenoord manager has been instrumental in creating the blistering form Liverpool have started the term with. One of the biggest factors in this has been Gravenberch, who Slot has deployed in a slightly deeper role than he ever played under Klopp.

As a deeper-lying midfielder, Gravenberch has suddenly found himself as one of his side’s most crucial cogs, having made the jump from rotation option to undroppable in mere months, a testament to both Slot’s tactical knowledge and Gravenberch’s ability as a player. His form has been so impressive that the Dutchman is now ranked as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Related Declan Rice and Ryan Gravenberch’s 2024/25 Premier League Statistics Compared Arsenal face Liverpool this weekend, and the midfield battle between Declan Rice and Ryan Gravenberch could be crucial.

8 Leeds United

Nearly getting relegated as champions

The 1992/93 campaign marked the first season of the then-newly formed Premier League, a reformatted top flight of English football that has since blossomed into the globe’s biggest domestic footballing attraction. In the final campaign of the traditional format, Leeds United won the First Division title under Howard Wilkinson who is still the most recent English manager to win the country’s top tier.

Despite going into the season as defending champions, it was a campaign to forget for Leeds, who had a staggering drop in form. They only sold four players across the term, though one of those was Eric Cantona who joined bitter rivals Manchester United.

The Whites remained solid at home. In fact, Leeds lost just one game at Elland Road throughout the entire season, a 4-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest. United’s struggles were on their travels, with the West Yorkshire club failing to win a single match away from home in the league.

The defending champions only secured their safety in the top flight with a handful of games remaining, finishing just two points above the relegation zone in a campaign that served as a stark reminder as to just how fragile title-winning teams can be and how easily things can go wrong.

7 Joelinton

Moving into midfield

It was in Germany where Joelinton established himself within European football. He joined Hoffenheim in 2015 as a teenager and broke into their team three years later, having spent two of those years with Rapid Wien on loan. After seven goals and seven assists in 29 games, that was enough for Newcastle United to make him their then-record signing when they acquired his services for around £40 million in 2019.

Newcastle fans were happy that such a fee had been spent under former boss Mike Ashley, though the money available to Steve Bruce was seemingly more than Rafa Benitez had ever been given. Joelinton struggled during his first two years on Tyneside and at times was cited as Newcastle’s worst-ever signing.

Eddie Howe’s appointment as manager in the midst of the 2021/22 campaign, however, changed everything. Howe started deploying Joelinton as a box-to-box midfielder rather than a striker and it did not take long for performances to improve. Joelinton had less pressure to score and could utilise the defensive aspects he had in his game, which were impressive for somebody who had played attacking positions.

Joelinton’s midfield presence was a key factor in Newcastle achieving Champions League qualification for the 2023/24 term and he has done more than enough to redeem his earlier seasons at St James’ Park. The Brazilian is adored by fans and such was his form that in 2023, he made his debut for the Brazil national team.

6 Romelu Lukaku

Second stint at Chelsea

In three years with Chelsea following a 2011 move from Anderlecht, Romelu Lukaku failed to establish himself in the first team with the Blues but had two productive loan spells with fellow Premier League sides West Bromwich Albion and Everton. In 2014, he joined the latter on a permanent transfer.

His form at Goodison Park, where he scored 87 goals in 166 games, led to a move to Manchester United, though Lukaku would only spend two season at Old Trafford before departing England for Inter Milan where, between 2019 and 2021, he established himself as one of the continent’s best, winning a Serie A title with the San Siro club.

The levels Lukaku showed in Italy drew the interest of many and ultimately, he made a return to Chelsea in a deal worth almost £100 million in 2021. Fans were ecstatic about Lukaku’s decision to move back to West London, given that he had requested a move back to Stamford Bridge. After a start that, albeit, was relatively slow but still showed promise, controversy emerged in December 2021 when Lukaku claimed he was unhappy at Chelsea in an interview. He was dropped and though he eventually returned to the team, Lukaku’s form paled in comparison to what it had been.

With just eight goals in 26 games and being widely considered the worst signing of the season, Lukaku returned to Italy after just one campaign with Chelsea. Loans to Inter and Roma were first, then came a permanent move to Napoli earlier this year.

5 Unai Emery

Revolution at Aston Villa

Unai Emery’s first stint in English management came with Arsenal when he was chosen as Arsene Wenger’s successor in 2018. He guided the Gunners to a Europa League final in his first season that they would ultimately lose, but was sacked in November 2019. From there, Emery went to Villarreal where he spent two years and rebuilt much of the reputation he’d lost in North London, beating Manchester United in the 2021 Europa League final.

In 2022, Aston Villa sacked Steven Gerrard after a poor start to the season, with the club hovering above the relegation zone after 11 games. While Emery was expected to have an impact, none could have foreseen him guiding the Villans to Conference League qualification in his first season.

Emery has completely revitalised Villa as a club, taking them to the Conference League semi-finals while simultaneously bettering their position in the Premier League. Emery’s Aston Villa finished in the top four last season, earning them a place amongst Europe’s elite for the first time in four decades.

Though the current season has seen Villa undergo a slight decline in comparison to recent form, they have been strong in Europe, with their run including a famous victory over Bayern Munich. It is hard to emphasise just how incredible Emery’s work in the Midlands has been, especially given how quickly he has reached this point.

Related Every Trophy Unai Emery Has Won as Manager The Aston Villa boss has won the Europa League four times with two different clubs.

4 Gareth Bale

Transitioning to the wing

Close

After a season on the books at Southampton, where he came through the ranks as a youth player, Gareth Bale made the move to Tottenham Hotspur in 2007, where he would spend the next six years of his career. Still a teenager when he moved, Bale was used as a rotation option until being drafted into the first team after an injury to Benoit Assou-Ekotto in the 2009/10 season.

When the Cameroon international returned to fitness, then-manager Harry Redknapp moved Bale further up the flank to left wing in order to keep him in the team. In doing so, Bale took the first step in becoming the world-class wide player he was known as throughout his prime.

Just months after his positional change, Bale scored his first senior hat-trick when he netted three goals against defending champions Inter Milan in the Champions League. He developed as a winger and truly blossomed in the 2012/13 season, scoring 21 goals in just 33 Premier League games.

That summer, Bale moved to Real Madrid for a then-world record fee and would win numerous honours, both domestically and on the continent, and is now remembered as one of the greatest wingers of all time.

3 Danny Drinkwater

From Leicester to Chelsea