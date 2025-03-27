Summary

In the pantheon of the greatest football clubs of all time, Celtic certainly occupies a special place. The club's almost 140 years of existence have helped to forge its reputation, and the countless trophies it has won have helped to consolidate it.

But such a history would certainly not have been possible without the exploits of a host of great players, some of the best in history, under the green and white colours of the Glasgow legend.

So when it came time for GIVEMESPORT to rank the most talented Bhoys in Celts history, certain choices had to be made - and understandably, none of them were easy.

Ranking factors

  • Indirect impact: The image and memory left with fans and in history books, no matter how long they were there.
  • Direct impact: Statistics and trophies won.
  • Overall career: Other clubs they have played for.

Top 10 'Most Talented' Celtic Players

Rank

Player

Nationality

Position

Celtic Span

Appearances

Other Clubs

1.

Jimmy Johnstone

Scotland

Forward

1962-1975

515

San Jose Earthquakes, Sheffield United, Dundee, Shelbourne, Elgin City

2.

Henrik Larsson

Sweden

Forward

1997-2004

315

Hogaborgs BK, Helsingborgs IF, Feyenoord, Barcelona, Manchester United, Raa IF

3.

Kenny Dalglish

Scotland

Forward

1969-1977

320

Liverpool

4.

Virgil van Dijk

Netherlands

Centre-Back

2013-2015

114

Groningen, Southampton, Liverpool

5.

Bobby Murdoch

Scotland

Midfielder

1959-1973

485

Cambusland Rangers, Middlesbrough

6.

Paul McStay

Scotland

Midfielder

1981-1997

677

-

7.

Lubomir Moravcik

Slovakia

Attacking Midfielder

1998-2002

103

Nitra, Saint-Etienne, Bastia, MSV Duisburg, JEF United Ichihara

8.

Shunsuke Nakamura

Japan

Attacking Midfielder

2005-2009

166

Yokohama F. Marinos, Reggina, Espanyol, Jubilo Iwata, Yokohama FC

9.

George Connely

Scotland

Midfielder

1968-1976

254

Falkirk

10.

Aiden McGeady

Republic of Ireland

Winger

2004-2010

197

Spartak Moscow, Everton, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End, Sunderland, Charlton Athletic, Hibernian, Ayr United

Danny McGrain and George McCluskey don't make the cut but are 'honourable mentions.'

10 Aiden McGeady — Republic of Ireland

197 appearances for Celtic — 2004-2010