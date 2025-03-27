Summary
- Jimmy Johnstone, known as 'Jinky', was an iconic, talented player for Celtic and a Ballon d'Or nominee in 1967.
- Henrik Larsson had a successful, memorable seven-year stint at Celtic, embodying talent, grace, and goal-scoring prowess.
- Kenny Dalglish, a legend at Celtic and Liverpool, is celebrated for his creativity, technical ability, and his earned nickname of 'The King'.
In the pantheon of the greatest football clubs of all time, Celtic certainly occupies a special place. The club's almost 140 years of existence have helped to forge its reputation, and the countless trophies it has won have helped to consolidate it.
But such a history would certainly not have been possible without the exploits of a host of great players, some of the best in history, under the green and white colours of the Glasgow legend.
So when it came time for GIVEMESPORT to rank the most talented Bhoys in Celts history, certain choices had to be made - and understandably, none of them were easy.
Ranking factors
- Indirect impact: The image and memory left with fans and in history books, no matter how long they were there.
- Direct impact: Statistics and trophies won.
- Overall career: Other clubs they have played for.
|
Top 10 'Most Talented' Celtic Players
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Position
|
Celtic Span
|
Appearances
|
Other Clubs
|
1.
|
Jimmy Johnstone
|
Scotland
|
Forward
|
1962-1975
|
515
|
San Jose Earthquakes, Sheffield United, Dundee, Shelbourne, Elgin City
|
2.
|
Henrik Larsson
|
Sweden
|
Forward
|
1997-2004
|
315
|
Hogaborgs BK, Helsingborgs IF, Feyenoord, Barcelona, Manchester United, Raa IF
|
3.
|
Kenny Dalglish
|
Scotland
|
Forward
|
1969-1977
|
320
|
Liverpool
|
4.
|
Virgil van Dijk
|
Netherlands
|
Centre-Back
|
2013-2015
|
114
|
Groningen, Southampton, Liverpool
|
5.
|
Bobby Murdoch
|
Scotland
|
Midfielder
|
1959-1973
|
485
|
Cambusland Rangers, Middlesbrough
|
6.
|
Paul McStay
|
Scotland
|
Midfielder
|
1981-1997
|
677
|
-
|
7.
|
Lubomir Moravcik
|
Slovakia
|
Attacking Midfielder
|
1998-2002
|
103
|
Nitra, Saint-Etienne, Bastia, MSV Duisburg, JEF United Ichihara
|
8.
|
Shunsuke Nakamura
|
Japan
|
Attacking Midfielder
|
2005-2009
|
166
|
Yokohama F. Marinos, Reggina, Espanyol, Jubilo Iwata, Yokohama FC
|
9.
|
George Connely
|
Scotland
|
Midfielder
|
1968-1976
|
254
|
Falkirk
|
10.
|
Aiden McGeady
|
Republic of Ireland
|
Winger
|
2004-2010
|
197
|
Spartak Moscow, Everton, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End, Sunderland, Charlton Athletic, Hibernian, Ayr United
Danny McGrain and George McCluskey don't make the cut but are 'honourable mentions.'