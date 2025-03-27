Summary Jimmy Johnstone, known as 'Jinky', was an iconic, talented player for Celtic and a Ballon d'Or nominee in 1967.

Henrik Larsson had a successful, memorable seven-year stint at Celtic, embodying talent, grace, and goal-scoring prowess.

Kenny Dalglish, a legend at Celtic and Liverpool, is celebrated for his creativity, technical ability, and his earned nickname of 'The King'.

In the pantheon of the greatest football clubs of all time, Celtic certainly occupies a special place. The club's almost 140 years of existence have helped to forge its reputation, and the countless trophies it has won have helped to consolidate it.

But such a history would certainly not have been possible without the exploits of a host of great players, some of the best in history, under the green and white colours of the Glasgow legend.

So when it came time for GIVEMESPORT to rank the most talented Bhoys in Celts history, certain choices had to be made - and understandably, none of them were easy.

Ranking factors

Indirect impact: The image and memory left with fans and in history books, no matter how long they were there.

The image and memory left with fans and in history books, no matter how long they were there. Direct impact: Statistics and trophies won.

Statistics and trophies won. Overall career: Other clubs they have played for.

Top 10 'Most Talented' Celtic Players Rank Player Nationality Position Celtic Span Appearances Other Clubs 1. Jimmy Johnstone Scotland Forward 1962-1975 515 San Jose Earthquakes, Sheffield United, Dundee, Shelbourne, Elgin City 2. Henrik Larsson Sweden Forward 1997-2004 315 Hogaborgs BK, Helsingborgs IF, Feyenoord, Barcelona, Manchester United, Raa IF 3. Kenny Dalglish Scotland Forward 1969-1977 320 Liverpool 4. Virgil van Dijk Netherlands Centre-Back 2013-2015 114 Groningen, Southampton, Liverpool 5. Bobby Murdoch Scotland Midfielder 1959-1973 485 Cambusland Rangers, Middlesbrough 6. Paul McStay Scotland Midfielder 1981-1997 677 - 7. Lubomir Moravcik Slovakia Attacking Midfielder 1998-2002 103 Nitra, Saint-Etienne, Bastia, MSV Duisburg, JEF United Ichihara 8. Shunsuke Nakamura Japan Attacking Midfielder 2005-2009 166 Yokohama F. Marinos, Reggina, Espanyol, Jubilo Iwata, Yokohama FC 9. George Connely Scotland Midfielder 1968-1976 254 Falkirk 10. Aiden McGeady Republic of Ireland Winger 2004-2010 197 Spartak Moscow, Everton, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End, Sunderland, Charlton Athletic, Hibernian, Ayr United

Danny McGrain and George McCluskey don't make the cut but are 'honourable mentions.'

10 Aiden McGeady — Republic of Ireland

197 appearances for Celtic — 2004-2010