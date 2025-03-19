The Premier League has become widely regarded as the most competitive, challenging and entertaining top flight in world football since it was created in 1992. It has been home to some of the beautiful game's greatest talents over the last 33 years.

At this point, we are all familiar with the arguments and candidates when naming the greatest Premier League players of all time. That is to say, players who've had the greatest impact on the competition itself, with longevity, achievements and ability all key factors.

But what about the greatest players to simply feature in the division? We've decided to look at the most talented Premier League players of all time - regardless of whether their best years were in the Premier League or somewhere else - purely based on their quality and achievements within the game.

30 Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool