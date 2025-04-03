The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool provides the platform for one of the biggest rivalries in British football.

With little history of violence between their fanbases and both clubs often coming together in times of tragedy, the Merseyside derby is referred to as the 'friendly derby' of English football.

But don't be fooled; Toffees and Reds supporters desperately want to win each occasion their sides meet, and the game itself is always encircled by an incredibly intense atmosphere, whether held at Anfield or Goodison Park.

Both teams have joined different periods of affluence too as far as trophies are concerned, although historically Liverpool have always enjoyed the larger trophy cabinet.

With Liverpool hosting Everton in the Premier League this week, GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at the most talented players to feature for both clubs.

They may not necessarily be the biggest club legends, but they are the most gifted players to have represented either the Reds or the Toffees - whether they showed that on Merseyside specifically, or elsewhere throughout their careers.

10 James Rodriguez

Everton - 2020-2021

James Rodriguez's time at Everton was short and not especially sweet. The Toffees were trudging their way through the Farhad Moshiri era and ongoing fitness issues meant the Colombian's involvement was always inherently limited. That said, Rodriguez still provided six goals and four assists in 23 Premier League appearances during his single season at Goodison Park, and offered the sparkle that Carlo Ancelotti's side otherwise desperately lacked.

And regardless of his time at Goodison Park, when it comes to natural ability Rodriguez is up there with the best to have featured for either Merseyside club. His peak was the 2014 World Cup, when he won the Golden Boot, the Goal of the Tournament and subsequently the Puskas Award for his spectacular goals which took Colombia to the quarter-finals.

After that, the attacking midfielder represented Real Madrid and Bayern Munich which, in addition to spells at Porto and Monaco, meant Rodriguez had scored goals in the English, Spanish, German, French and Portuguese top flights. He also won domestic titles with Porto, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and was part of the Los Blancos side that won back-to-back Champions League titles in 2015/16 and 2016/17.

9 Dixie Dean

Everton - 1924-1938