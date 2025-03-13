Liverpool's rich history of players boasts some of the very best we've seen on these shores and there are a whole host of talented figures.

Their history has periods of true success, such as in the 1970s and 1980s when they managed to dominate European football. Jurgen Klopp then brought back a similar feeling across his time at the club, helping them to win the league title for the first time in over 30 years and during both periods of success and failures, fans have been treated to an array of talented players.

While compiling a list of Liverpool's greatest-ever players differs slightly from a list focusing on pure talent, there is some inevitable crossover. But In terms of what we mean by talent, the players are ranked by their quality and natural ability whilst wearing the famous red shirt - so longevity, achievements, legacy and popularity aren't factors.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has compiled a list of the 10 most talented players to play for Liverpool.

3:13 Related 20 Greatest Players in Liverpool History (Ranked) The 20 greatest players in Liverpool history have been named, including Steven Gerrard, Kenny Dalglish, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

15 Alisson

2018-Present

A bold shout perhaps considering some people don't even consider goalkeepers to be true footballers, but by the time Alisson's career ends he could well be remembered as one of the all-time greats between the sticks. The Brazil No.1 is uniquely well-rounded; not only is he a world-class shot-stopper, a brilliant judge of coming off his line, and an excellent commander of his penalty area, but he can also rival any goalkeeper in the world for technical ability and composure when playing out of the back, as modern football demands.

His influence at the back was vital as Jurgen Klopp's side won a Champions League title and in 2019 and the Premier League crown the year after. As far as Liverpool goalkeepers go, perhaps excepting the long-serving Bruce Grobbelar, nobody comes close in terms of pure ability.

14 Graeme Souness

1978-1984

Sometimes misremembered as merely a shin-shattering midfield enforcer, Souness was actually one of the greatest all-round midfielders of his era - someone who would indeed be aggressive in the tackle, but could also dictate games with the ball, create chances for his team-mates and find the net himself from distance.

Souness was a three-time European Cup winner with Liverpool and even won the competition's Golden Boot for the 1980-81 season with six goals. Throw in Souness' leadership abilities, having captained the Reds for three seasons before leaving for Sampdoria, and he was an incredibly complete player who provided the spine for Liverpool's most successful era.

13 Javier Mascherano

2007-2010

Jaiver Mascherano wasn't at Liverpool very long and yet is up there with the greatest defensive talents to have represented the Merseyside club. Liverpool were quick to acquire the Argentina international from West Ham, where his third-party ownership rights had caused constant controversy, and he helped to forge arguably the best midfield in Europe alongside Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso.

Mascherano would demonstrate his football intelligence even more in his later years as he transitioned into a centre-back at Barcelona, where he twice won the Champions League and was even named the club's Player of the Season - no small feat when sharing a dressing room with Lionel Messi. He also reached the 2014 World Cup final, but lost to Germany.

12 Robbie Fowler

1993-2001 & 2006-2007

The prodigal son, Robbie Fowler was one of the fans' most adored players and was one player who exploded straight out of the academy when he was promoted to the first-team. He hit the ground running almost immediately and many have the native scouser as one of the most natural finishers that this country has ever produced - which certainly speaks to his talent.

He netted over 30 goals for three consecutive seasons and held the record for the quickest hat trick in Premier League history before Sadio Mane came along in 2015. Very much a poacher-style forward, he only needed half a chance to find the target, and he was consistent, sharp with his feet and had the ability to finish from all different angles. Having later returned for a second spell in the twilight of his career, he was far from the player that exploded onto the scene in the mid-1990s but fans were able to catch a glimpse of one of their old favourites for a second time.

11 Xabi Alonso

2004-2009

Xabi Alonso was one of the greatest midfielders of his generation and announced himself onto the world stage when he played a pivotal role in Liverpool's shock 2005 Champions League title win, operating as a deep-lying playmaker in midfield. He soon developed a knack for scoring goals from his own half, and thus became one of the most in-demand players in Europe.

The Spaniard was signed by Real Madrid where he added another Champions League title to his trophy cabinet, before spending the latter part of his career at Bayern Munich. Also winning two European Championships and a World Cup with Spain, Alonso is one of the most decorated midfielders of all time having dazzled both internationally and at three of the biggest clubs in the world.

10 Fernando Torres

2007-2011

Having signed with a sizable reputation after being a leading figure in Spain for Atletico Madrid, Fernando Torres roared into life from his debut for Liverpool which helped him to hit the ground running. Apart from a difficult end to his time at Anfield due to injuries, he was virtually unstoppable before that, bullying some of the great defenders of his generation and producing show-stopping moments and goals.

While he was strong and quick, he was brilliant with both feet, capable of beating players with skill and loved to score solo goals. His quality of finishing was a level above many in Europe and there are countless examples of his quality. One standout moment of his talent was when he managed a 'Cruyff Turn' against Fabio Cannavaro at Anfield before being denied by Iker Casillas in a game they won 4-0. Or there's the chest control and half-volley finish against Blackburn Rovers that defied gravity. At his best at Liverpool, he was arguably the most feared striker in Europe.

Related 12 Fastest Players to Reach 50 Premier League Goals Diego Costa, Sergio Aguero and Thierry Henry all feature among the quickest players to hit the 50-goal milestone in the Premier League.

9 Michael Owen

1996-2004

Michael Owen was one of the archetypal wonder kids of English football history and his remarkable sharp rise to the top was incredible to witness. He arrived in the Liverpool squad as a 17-year-old and won the Golden Boot just a year later. While his pace was electric and stunned defenders, his ability to react to chances and finish with either foot in several ways demonstrated his brilliant ability.

To be able to cut it at senior level that early in your career takes some serious talent - and it led Owen to the Ballon d'Or in 2001. That made him the first player to win it playing for an English club since George Best in 1968. It is an achievement that has only gotten more impressive over time, but his overall time at Liverpool was easily the peak of his career given the injury woes that later followed.

​​​​​​