Summary Newcastle United won their first domestic trophy in 70 years in March 2025.

Alexander Isak has excelled at Newcastle, firing them to victory in the League Cup

He and Alan Shearer, the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer, are among the most talented to ever play for the Magpies.

Newcastle United have won the English top-flight title on four occasions, with the last triumph coming in 1927. They came close to a fourth title in the mid-1990s, finishing second behind Manchester United twice while playing a swashbuckling style of football under the charismatic management of Kevin Keegan.

The Magpies' 70-year wait for a domestic trophy ended on Sunday 16th March, with Alexander Isak and Dan Burn scoring in a 2-1 win against Liverpool. Since joining the club in 2022, Isak has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League, leading to transfer interest from Europe's elite clubs. Here is a closer look at the top 10 most talented players in Newcastle's history.

Ranking factors

Significant impact during their time at the club: Even if it was a short stint, they impressed supporters and fellow players with their talent.

Even if it was a short stint, they impressed supporters and fellow players with their talent. Memorable moments: Goals in big moments and matches.

Goals in big moments and matches. Overall career: Talented players who have enjoyed success, not only at Newcastle.

Top 10 'Most Talented' Newcastle Players Rank Player Years at Club 1. Alan Shearer 1996-2006 2. Alexander Isak 2022-Current 3. Kevin Keegan 1982-1984 4. David Ginola 1995-1997 5. Paul Gascoigne 1985-1988 6. Andy Cole 1993-1995 7. Bruno Guimares 2022-Current 8. Hatem Ben Arfa 2011-2015 9. Faustino Asprilla 1996-1998 10. Papiss Cisse 2012-2016

10 Papiss Cisse

2012-2016

Papiss Cisse joined Newcastle in January 2012, linking up with his fellow countryman Demba Ba. He enjoyed a remarkable second half of the season, scoring 13 goals in 14 Premier League matches, firing Alan Pardew's side to fifth in the table. This included a 37-yard wonder strike against Chelsea, which saw him hit a half-volley with the outside of his right foot into the top corner past Petr Cech.

Injury issues plagued the end of Cisse's Newcastle career, but he left the club having scored 44 goals in 131 appearances. His performances in the 2011/12 season were some of the best for Newcastle in the Premier League era.

9 Faustino Asprilla

1996-1998

Faustino Asprilla was a popular member of the Newcastle squad who finished twice in a row in the mid-1990s. His iconic arrival in a woolen coat in the snow was a sign of things to come, and he had a number of memorable moments during his time on Tyneside.

Asprilla's best moment in the black and white jersey came in the 1997/98 Champions League against Barcelona. He scored a hat-trick against the Catalan giants, which were his last goals for Newcastle. The Colombian striker left to rejoin Parma in 1998, having scored 18 goals and registered 19 assists in 63 appearances.