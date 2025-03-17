Tottenham Hotspur are one of the biggest clubs in England, with eight FA Cups and two First Division titles. Trophies have been hard to come by in recent years, with their last taste of silverware in 2008. Despite this, the club have still had some star-studded players put on the Spurs shirt. This includes the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, who helped the club reach the 2019 Champions League final.

Paul Gascoigne, who is renowned as one of the most naturally gifted players that England has ever produced, also played for Spurs and was part of the 1991 FA Cup-winning team. Here is a closer look at the most talented players in Tottenham's 142-year history.

Ranking factors

Significant impact during their time at the club: Even if it was a short stint, they impressed supporters and fellow players with their talent.

Even if it was a short stint, they impressed supporters and fellow players with their talent. Memorable moments: Goals in big moments and matches.

Goals in big moments and matches. Overall career: Talented players who have enjoyed success not only at Tottenham.

15 Osvaldo Ardiles

Ozzie Ardiles is often referred to as the first cult hero of English football, but in later years he has been much more widely recognised for his achievements.

As well as being an FA Cup and UEFA Cup winner with Spurs, Ardiles was part of the Argentina side that won the 1978 World Cup, where he famously wore the No.1 shirt because all shirt numbers were decided in alphabetical order - with the exception of Diego Maradona.

Ardiles was thrice named in World Soccer's World XI, inducted into Tottenham and English Football's Halls of Fame, and in 2013 was issued a legends Golden Foot award, alongside Carlos Valderrama and Jean-Pierre Papin.

14 Dele Alli

Dele Alli played for Spurs for seven years between 2015 and 2022. He was one of the most talented players in the club's history, driving the team forward as an attacking midfielder and enjoying his best years under the management of Mauricio Pochettino. Alli's close control and clinical finishing, along with his impressive physical attributes, meant he was almost impossible to stop when he was on form.

He was named the PFA Young Player of the Year twice in a row in the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons. The latter saw Spurs finish on 86 points, seven points behind Chelsea. Alli left Tottenham in 2022, with 67 goals and 55 assists in 269 appearances. His decline in the last couple of years at the club was dramatic, but his performances in the mid-2010s are still remembered fondly by the club's supporters.

13 Ledley King

Ledley King was an extremely underrated centre-back during his 13-year career at Spurs between 1999 and 2012. Injury issues undoubtedly plagued his time in North London, with knee problems a recurring theme. One of the most remarkable aspects of King's career is that, for large parts, he didn't train with the rest of the squad during the week due to injury, but then played the match at the weekend. In April 2012, former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp said:

"He is the most amazing player I've ever seen. To come out and play like he does without doing much training is amazing."

King went on to make 323 appearances for Spurs, scoring 14 and registering eight assists. His greatest achievement was captaining the club to the League Cup title in 2008 - a game that saw him start alongside Jonathan Woodgate for the first time ever.