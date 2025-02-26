British players have long been respected in the game, even if the only Home Nations side ever to win the World Cup was England in 1966. Yet British players throughout the history of the game have contributed to great teams and great moments throughout the years.

The greatest of these players have been the most skilful, players who had technical excellence. These were footballers who would be described as gifted.

Although some were athletic, it wasn’t necessarily athleticism that enabled them to electrify supporters. It was their timing and ability to manipulate the ball. To do so in big moments too. So here are the 10 most technically gifted British players in football history.

Related 10 Most Technically Gifted Players in Football History [Ranked] Cristiano Ronaldo does not make the list of the 10 most technically gifted players in football history.

10 Wayne Rooney

England

Wayne Rooney was already built like a proverbial brick outhouse when he burst onto the scene as a teenager with Everton. While he was an incredibly strong player, he also had a great deal of finesse too. He was a player who could play anywhere outfield.

But given his talent of goal scoring, he more than not found himself playing up top. Cristiano Ronaldo made up a deadly partnership with Rooney, one the Portuguese respected:

"He was the kid of England, everyone loved him. He was so powerful I was calling him 'Pitbull.' The power of Wayne Rooney is his mentality and strength and he never stops. He's a fantastic team player and he scores. He's a fantastic boy and he helped me a lot when he came to join us in Manchester."

9 Denis Law

Scotland

The Law man, as he was so often known, played with a mixture of skill and bravery. Hugely popular with Manchester United fans, Denis Law is certainly one of the greatest strikers in British football history. How he held his arm aloft, with one short sleeve held in his grip, having scored, became an iconic sight at Old Trafford.

Law remains the only Scot to have won the Ballon d’Or. In doing so, Law became a truly global superstar. Along with George Best and Bobby Charlton, Law’s image has been immortalised outside Old Trafford in the shape of a statue.

8 Stanley Matthews

England

The Wizard of Dribble, Stanley Matthews, wasn’t only the first British player to win the Ballon d’Or, he was the first ever player to win the accolade. He did so while in his forties, playing for Blackpool.

In an age where defenders loved nothing more than hacking a piece out of wingers, Matthews had the skill and courage to drop his shoulder and beat his man on his way to goal.

The Englishman was very much an idol of the game and perhaps English football’s first true global superstar. Matthews was one of the greats of the game before the start of the Premier League era.

7 Ryan Giggs

Wales

Ryan Giggs had a long and hugely successful career. He was a winger who went on to be able to play as an attacking midfielder and deeper lying player. Control and touch were instant for Giggs, who could cross, pass, and be deadly from a deadball situation.

Fellow winger Chris Waddle commends the longevity of Giggs’s career:

“I played until my forties but had to go down the football ladder – for him not to have been pushed aside is remarkable. When he was young, he was like me, running past people, but he became a better player by slowing down.”

6 Paul Scholes

England

Paul Scholes drew many admirers in his long career at Manchester United. They included Spain and Barcelona midfielder Xavi who is full of praise for Scholes:

"In the last 15 to 20 years the best central midfielder that I have seen — the most complete — is Scholes. I have spoken with Xabi Alonso about this many times. Scholes is a spectacular player who has everything. He can play the final pass, he can score, he is strong, he never gets knocked off the ball and he doesn’t give possession away. If he had been Spanish, then maybe he would have been valued more."

5 Jim Baxter

Scotland

Jim Baxter is perhaps best known for teasing England players at Wembley, in Scotland’s famous 3-2 win in 1967. It led some Scottish fans to then label the Scots world champions, with England having won the World Cup the year before.

Considered one of Britain’s best-ever attacking midfielders, Baxter’s play has a touch of arrogance about it. But when he was on form, he was mesmerising and he knew it too. His candle burned bright, but perhaps not for long enough for Scottish football fans. By the age of 30, he’d retired and so the game lost an all-time great.

4 Glenn Hoddle

England

Always seen with his shirt hanging over his shorts, Glenn Hoddle was a beautifully talented player. Blessed with effortless control, Hoddle was able to do things other players could not envision, let alone carry out. One of Tottenham’s greatest players of all time, Hoddle was a creative genius who was equally dangerous stood over a deadball or in open play.

After leaving Spurs, he has a few very successful seasons in the French league with Monaco. There, under Arsene Wenger, he seemed to have even more artistic license to show his flair and skill. He later became England manager for the 1998 World Cup, but will always be remembered as one of Britain’s most technical players.

3 Matthew Le Tissier

England

At times, Matt Le Tissier could be unplayable. Exceptionable on free kicks and penalties, Le Tissier was simply able to bob and weave away from opponents with ease. Pep Guardiola has described Le Tissier as one of his idols. He scored a catalogue of wonderful goals that can still provide a thrill when watched online on YouTube.

With a right foot that seemed equipped with GPS, he won a paltry eight caps for England. While his only major final was the Zenith Data Systems Cup Final in 1992. Southampton, who Le Tissier spent his entire career with, lost that game. Although he did score in the final at Wembley. But despite the honours and a small number of England caps, his skills are still very much remembered.

2 Paul Gascoigne

England

Paul Gascoigne, or Gazza, as he was affectionately known was a real phenomenon. Strong on the ball, with his arms always being used to thrust past opponents, Gazza thrilled fans. He was able to grab a game by the scruff of a neck with a pulsating run.

He was also devastating on free-kicks, not to mention more than capable in the air. Certainly one of the best English footballers of all time, his former England colleague Paul Ince was clear on his thoughts on Gazza:

“Probably the best player I played with. What more can I say? He’s a maverick, he just had everything.”

1 George Best

Northern Ireland

Some critics may say George Best only did it for three or four years. However, what Best did in a short space of time is more than most do in their entire careers. What that was, was bursting onto the scene in the 1960s like a breath of fresh air for Manchester United. He then won the, the European Cup and the Ballon d’Or.

All this was done with the highest class of play, against hordes of teams who’d happily break your back, on playing surfaces like muddy fields. Best would certainly feature in the greatest 11 of British footballers in the 20th century. Another great of the game, Bobby Charlton recognised greatness in Best: