Football at the top level is all about high-level technique and, in the modern game where technical ability is championed, there are those who stand out more than others.

A technically gifted player boasts many traits. Typically, these are brilliant passers with both short and long-range, possess a very good first touch and are capable of working within tight spaces. Plus, they just seem to have that extra class with skills, vision and a better all-round reading of the game.

It also means they are capable of producing high-quality set pieces as well as having strong ball-striking techniques - be it volleys, half-volleys or placed finishes. In the past, the likes of Diego Maradona and Zinedine Zidane would top the list, but the leading figures in the modern game are also extremely impressive.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has decided to compile a list of the 10 most technically gifted footballers in the world right now, as we look to celebrate the very best natural players who are an absolute joy to watch week in, week out.

10 Martin Odegaard

Notable Clubs: Real Madrid, Arsenal

If there's one player who has stood out in recent years in Arsenal's resurgence, it's Martin Odegaard. The Norway international is blessed with a wand of a left foot and consistently produces eye-catching passes, and brilliant close control and is the heartbeat and creative source in Mikel Arteta's young side.

He has shown this throughout his career, from the days of being a hyped wonderkid to the present day. We've seen him produce outside-of-the-boot passes and moments of skill that have entertained us all and, without him, Arsenal feel less threatening, less cohesive and less likely to cut through deep-lying defences.

9 Cole Palmer

Notable Clubs: Manchester City, Chelsea

Cole Palmer's rise has been mesmeric, but not only has his goals and assists stunned the world, but his overall quality on the ball has shone through as well. The ball seems to stick to his foot, and he is equally capable of producing a mazy run as he is a defensive-splitting pass or a stunning free-kick - he really does have it all.

We've seen numerous examples of his quality. In fact, he displays it every game. One of his best goals this season was a delightful and perfectly finished chip against Wolves in the Premier League. Or there's the 30-yard free-kick against Brighton. Or the Lionel Messi-esque finish against Fulham after dribbling past a few players. There is a whole catalogue of examples that will only grow because of how talented he truly is.

8 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Notable Clubs: Liverpool

The Liverpool defender is truly a unique player given he is the only defender on the list. And yet, despite playing in defence, it could well be argued that Trent Alexander-Arnold is more technically proficient than most midfielders. His exceptional range of passing has been compared to David Beckham, and he effortlessly curls long-range balls 50 or 60 yards with ease every time he plays.

Mohamed Salah is often the beneficiary of his brilliant vision and quality, often looping a chipped ball over the top of full-backs to set him free. Then there are his set pieces. Whether it is a corner kick or a stunning effort from a distance, he is a serious threat from dead-ball situations. Plus, he's shown us he can net from all angles outside the box if given the chance.

7 Pedri

Notable Clubs: Barcelona

Pedri is a true Barcelona midfielder in the sense that his technical level is paramount to his success. No doubt inspired by the likes of Xavi and Iniesta, Pedri possesses all the classic traits of a stunning Spanish midfielder that we've come to know.

He has a brilliant first touch, passing ability and range and a strong shooting technique. Also, he is capable of receiving the ball in dangerous situations, he can often worm his way out of tight spots and is a strong dribbler and very clever at manipulating space. Currently enjoying the best run of his career, he looks effortless at full tilt and is a clear midfield gem moulded in the shape of the legends that came before him.

6 Florian Wirtz

Notable Club: Bayer Leverkusen

One of the most sought-after players in world football, Florian Wirtz has built an incredible reputation across his time in the Bundesliga, despite being only 21. It won't be long before he is shining for one of the elite clubs in Europe, such as Bayern Munich or Manchester City. But what makes him so good?

Well, he is simply a phenomenal technician who is a true attacking midfielder bursting with talent. He can finish with both feet from distance, dribble past players with skill or find an incisive pass. Across his short career to date, he has produced a high output of goal contributions but there aren't many players who can rival the elegance and quality he displays.

5 Luka Modric

Notable Clubs: Tottenham, Real Madrid

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner simply had to be included in this list, despite being 39. Luka Modric has been the pinnacle of technical quality across the past decade, shining alongside the recently retired Toni Kroos, who certainly belongs on a list such as this. The Croatian has always had an elegant and effortless nature to his game that has allowed him and Real Madrid to dominate opposition midfields.

However, one of his most eye-catching traits seen throughout his career is his ball-striking technique. He has netted some outstanding goals from distance that have defied gravity, curling the ball either way. Another key skill is his first touch and ability to create space by moving away from players, and he is truly a dying breed in the modern game that will likely not remain with us too much longer, as he is in the twilight of a long and distinguished career.