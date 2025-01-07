Summary The Premier League has seen an abundance of top technical players throughout the years

Technical geniuses like Bergkamp and Zola showcased their skills through breathtaking goals and creative play.

The 10 most technically gifted players in Premier League history have been ranked.

Given that the Premier League is arguably the greatest division in all of Europe, there is no surprise that there has been a litany of incredible technical players that have graced its pitches. It is also a physically demanding league, and players like Adama Traore, who have pace and strength in their back pocket, will no doubt find it easier to succeed. That doesn't mean that he and players like that can rely on just physical attributes though, as some are so good they can simply lean on their technique and natural ability instead.

With an abundance of players to choose from, there were always bound to be some names who were incredibly unlucky to miss out. However, GIVEMESPORT has come up with a list of 10 era-defining, technical geniuses who didn't rely on pace, strength or any other attribute other than pure wizardry with the ball at their feet.

10 Matt Le Tissier

Southampton

Affectionately nicknamed "Le God" by Southampton fans, Matt Le Tissier is undoubtedly one of the most underrated English players in football history. The talented midfielder dedicated his entire career to the Saints, where he scored some of the most spectacular goals the Premier League has ever seen.

The main criticism of him was his work rate, as Le Tissier was deemed a luxury player in his heyday. While this may have stopped him from making a big move or having more of an impact on the national team, it kept him at the Dell, where he was able to showcase his remarkable talent at its most eye-catching best.

9 Gianfranco Zola

Chelsea

In an era before Chelsea became one of the most dominant teams in England, Gianfranco Zola was on hand to put smiles on faces at Stamford Bridge in a way only he could. The Italian talent spent ten years in Serie A before joining Chelsea in 1996. His flair and skill, especially with free-kicks, quickly won the hearts of Chelsea fans, creating a lasting legacy that endures to this day.

Zola revealed that he honed his skills by "spying" on Diego Maradona during his time at Napoli, drawing inspiration from the legendary forward's extraordinary talent. There was arguably no better player to learn from, as Maradona was one of the most technically gifted stars in football history. And whatever Zola learned from the great man, he made sure to put into practice during his time in West London.

8 Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

Prior to becoming a goalscoring machine, Cristiano Ronaldo's original USP was that he was a flashy winger who could embarrass his opponents with his skill, much like he did to Ashley Cole the first time the two players met. When a slender 17-year-old with a wild mane of curly hair arrived at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in 2003, few could have predicted the potential of the player who was handed Manchester United's prestigious No. 7 shirt.

Equipped with an impressive repertoire of tricks - including his signature stepovers - quickly showcased his innate talent as a goalscorer. During his prime in the 2007/08 season, he dominated both the Premier League and the Champions League. While his evolution into a poacher has seen him become the greatest scorer of all time, his original form must not be forgotten.

7 Jay-Jay Okocha

Bolton Wanderers

So good they named him twice. Jay-Jay Okocha may not have been in his prime when he made it to the Premier League, but the Nigerian knew how to make sure his time in English football would be memorable. Instantly winning over the Bolton fans, Okocha’s brilliance on the field helped secure the Wanderers' survival in the top flight when he first arrived.

In the following seasons, he became a nightmare for defenders across England, effortlessly weaving through opposition lines with dazzling footwork and unmatched creativity. His ability to turn games into spectacles made him a standout figure in English football and his unforgettable moments of skill solidified his reputation as one of the most entertaining players of his generation.

6 Kevin De Bruyne

Chelsea, Manchester City

Chelsea have been known to make mistakes in the transfer market, notably when it comes to selling players who turn out to become superstars. Perhaps there has been no bigger blunder than their failure to capitalise on the talents of Kevin De Bruyne.

Since arriving at Manchester City, the Belgian icon has become one of the most pivotal players the league has ever seen and is firmly in the discussion as to who the best midfielder to ever grace the division is. His ability to spot a run irrespective of where he is on the pitch has not been seen before or after.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Ryan Giggs (162) has more Premier League assists than Kevin De Bruyne (115).

5 Santi Cazorla

Arsenal

When you are taking set-pieces with your supposed weaker foot, then you know that you have an innate ability and belong on the football pitch. That was the case with Santi Cazorla, who immediately endeared himself to Arsenal fans with his infectious smile and jaw-dropping technique.

Many of his teammates have come out and said that they didn't know whether the former Villarreal man was left or right-footed; he was that good in training. He is a player who would have fit into a prime Barcelona team seamlessly and completely put to bed any ideas that you had to be physical to be a success in English football.

4 David Silva

Manchester City

David Silva’s brilliance on the field first shone at Valencia, where his seamless partnership with David Villa showcased his creative mastery. Recognising his immense talent, Roberto Mancini brought the Spanish playmaker to Manchester City in June 2010.

Silva quickly became the heart of City’s midfield, captivating fans and teammates alike with his extraordinary ability to control the game. Nicknamed "Merlin" for his wizard-like skill, Silva possessed an uncanny knack for maintaining possession and delivering passes so precise they felt otherworldly. His left foot was as good as they come and the Spaniard was able to use his diminutive stature to his advantage as his low centre of gravity allowed him to operate expertly in tight spaces.

3 Dennis Bergkamp

Arsenal

Dennis Bergkamp was renowned for having one of the best first touches in football, a skill he showcased brilliantly at the World Cup in France. His exceptional vision allowed him to execute pinpoint 40-yard passes with ease and score stunning long-range goals. Bergkamp's ability to read the game made him a unique talent in his era.

Thierry Henry famously referred to him as 'Arsenal's Zidane,' acknowledging that no one could match Bergkamp's capacity to perceive and react to the flow of the game as quickly. His combination of technical skill, intelligence, and creativity is what led to one of the most famous goals in Premier League history against Newcastle and the Dutchman is more than deserving of his place in the top three.

2 Paul Scholes

Manchester United

Manchester United players used to call Paul Scholes 'Sat Nav' as the ginger magician was capable of playing a pass on a sixpence even if it was eighty yards away. The deep-lying playmaker became more appreciated the older he got, as his ability to dictate the tempo of a game was more on display in his later years as he began to operate in a deeper area of the pitch.

It's not only his passing that lands Scholes the runners-up spot, though. The now pundit had a venomous strike on him that saw him score a boatload of scorchers from distance; whether they be low drives into the bottom corner or volleys that cannoned off the crossbar before making the net bulge.

1 Thierry Henry

Arsenal

Although Henry was as explosive as they come and used that to his advantage, this was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to his footballing brilliance. When he moved to Arsenal in 1999, Wenger converted him from a winger into a striker, a move that helped him evolve into one of the most prolific forwards in the game. With his remarkable goalscoring ability and exceptional skill set, the Frenchman won the Premier League Golden Boot four times, amassing an impressive total of 228 goals over eight seasons with the club.

His mazy solo run against Tottenham or his flick-up and volley against Manchester United - two of the biggest opponents he could've faced while wearing an Arsenal shirt - is all the proof you need that he was not only technically astute but also made for the big occasions.

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League - accurate as of 05/01/2024