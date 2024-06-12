Highlights Many of the most talented three-point shooters and players in NBA history have graced the NBA Finals stage.

These players have separated themselves as incredibly valuable pieces to title-winning rosters because of their long-range shooting ability.

As it is now time to watch another NBA Finals series unfold, these are the five players that have made the most total three-pointers in the NBA Finals.

As the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks are well underway, there are several different representations of valuable shooters in the series that embody the players on this list.

For example, Boston's Sam Hauser is a role player that comes into each contest off of the bench to provide nothing but incredible off-the-catch shooting.

In just this facet of the game alone, Hauser has been able to affect the series both with and without the ball, as the threat of his accurate shooting helps the Celtics' lineup with spacing. As for the other side in Dallas, players like Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving are two legendary talents and incredible offensive players that mix in a great all-around skill-set with the threat of their three-point shooting, making them both incredibly hard to guard.

Whether a shooter is a team's best player in the Finals, or simply a specialist that is called upon to perform that certain skill, shooting from any individual player can completely change any given series. With that being said, here are the five players that have connected on the most total three-pointers in the NBA Finals to this point.

1 Stephen Curry – 152

4-time NBA Champion (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022)

The NBA's all-time regular season leader in three-pointers made (3,747), the league's all-time playoff leader in three-pointers made (618), and the all-time leader in three-pointers made in the NBA Finals, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors has shown the NBA world time and time again how his ability to shoot has changed the game forever.

A four-time champion and 2022 NBA Finals MVP, Curry has used his incredible shooting ability, whether off the dribble or off the catch, to either bring his team back from large deficits, or allow his team to go on large runs that put contests out of reach.

Stephen Curry Finals Stats - Six NBA Finals Appearances Category Stat PTS 27.3 AST 6.0 3PTM 4.5 3PTA 11.3 3PT% 39.5% TS% 59.6%

Curry's 4.5 three-pointers made per game in the Finals is the most in NBA history, and he's also shown to be one of the most efficient shooters in the history of the Finals as well, especially for the volume of long-range shots he attempts.

The 6-foot-2, 185 pound Curry has hit 39.5 percent of his shots from three-point range in the Finals on 11.3 attempts per game, proving to the world that his ability to knock down three's doesn't fade away due to the physicality of playoff basketball. It's also worth mentioning that Curry holds the record for most three-pointers made in a single NBA Finals game, as he drained nine shots from beyond the arch in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

2 Klay Thompson – 106

4-time NBA Champion (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022)

Fittingly enough, the next player on the list is the second half of the iconic 'Splash Brothers' duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. In Thompson's six NBA Finals appearances, he also knocked down shots from long distance at an unbelievable clip.

The Hall-of-Fame-bound and four-time NBA champion made 3.2 three-pointers per game in his NBA Finals career while connecting on 39.8 percent of his long-range looks, an even better percentage than Curry on the biggest stage. Thompson's always-reliable shooting and great perimeter defense in his earlier years made him one of the league's best shooting guards for over a decade, and was also what made him an incredible performer in the NBA Finals.

Even after suffering an unfortunate ACL tear in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, and an Achilles tear the year after that, Thompson was still able to play well in the 2022 Finals, where he won his fourth title. Though his percentages were slightly down in that series, Thompson still performed better than anyone would have expected for a player that was coming back from not one, but two possible career-ending injuries.

Klay Thompson vs. Celtics - 2022 NBA Finals Category Stat PTS 17.0 MIN 38.3 3PTM 3.3 3PT% 34% +/- +7

Even after battling through injury to help the Warriors capture their seventh title in franchise history, Thompson is still working incredibly hard to contribute towards winning. If anything, he'll be remembered as arguably the most consistent Warrior outside of Curry during the years of their league-altering dynasty.

3 LeBron James – 101

4-time NBA Champion (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020)

LeBron James, arguably the greatest player to ever touch a basketball, tends to find himself atop plenty of all-time statistical ranks for both the regular and post-season. The all-time three-pointers made list for the NBA Finals is yet another one of those all-time rankings that James happens to land on. Thanks to James' 10 NBA Finals appearances over his 21-year career, he's had plenty of opportunities to chart highly on the list, though he is not a three-point shooter to begin with.

Over these 10 Finals series and 55 Finals games, James has only attempted 5.2 shots from long-range per game in the Finals, connecting on 1.8 of those attempts. Over the course of his double-digit number of Finals appearances, though, those numbers started to build up. While James isn't even known as a 'score-first' player, his ability to knock down jump shots has been present over the last few years of his career. This is evidenced by his 39 percent three-point shooting in the 2020 NBA Finals, where James captured his fourth NBA title and Finals MVP as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in six games.

LeBron James Career NBA Finals Stats Category Stat PTS 28.4 3PT% 35.2% 3PTM 101 Total Min. 2,337

Even though LeBron James will be 40-years-old in the middle of the 2024-25 season, he's given us no reason to doubt if he can make it back to the Finals to add to his all-time total in the near future.

4 Danny Green – 59

3-time NBA Champion (2014, 2019, 2020)

As the first player on this list that falls into the role player category, Danny Green's career was consistent and incredibly effective. Green found himself on plenty of contending teams during his career, and it was for good reason, as he proved to be a great perimeter defender and one of the best catch-and-shoot threats in the league.

During his earlier years in the league, Green found himself in the NBA Finals with the San Antonio Spurs in both 2013 and 2014, winning his first title in the latter of those two years. After his time in San Antonio was over after eight seasons, he would then be traded to the Toronto Raptors as a part of the blockbuster deal that sent 2014 NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to Toronto in exchange for DeMar DeRozan.

Green and Leonard would make their time in Canada count as they proceeded to win the 2019 NBA Finals over the Golden State Warriors in six games. The very next season, Green found himself on the Lakers, where he'd win another title in the NBA bubble.

Danny Green NBA Finals Stats Category Stat PTS 9.7 STL 1.3 3PTM 2.5 3PTA 5.8 3PT% 42.1%

The long and short of Green's career is that he was a highly sought-after player who had a reputation as one of the best 3-and-D players in the entire association. He even made an All-Defense Second Team appearance in 2017 to confirm his value to prospective contenders.

On the offensive end, Green was able to become one of the best three-point shooters in the history of the NBA's championship round, shooting an incredible 42.1 percent from the three-point line in his career, the best percentage of anyone in the top-five for made three's in the Finals.

5 J.R. Smith – 59

2-time NBA Champion (2015, 2020)

In the beginning of J.R. Smith's NBA career, he was mostly recognized for his awesome athleticism and dunking skills with the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks, but over time, he transitioned into becoming a solid sharp-shooter for several championship teams.

Smith, namely, is recognized for his efforts in 2016, where he helped the previously mentioned LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals against the Golden State Warriors to win the title. The offensively-minded Smith also teamed up with James again in 2020, along with Danny Green, when the Lakers won the NBA Finals in the Orlando Bubble.

J.R. Smith NBA Finals Stats Category Stat PTS 9.7 FG% 37.7% 3PTM 2.4 3PT% 38.1%

Though Smith shot just 37.7 percent from the field over his 25 career Finals contests, he hit his three-pointers at a great clip, knocking down 38.1 percent of his attempts throughout his Finals career. As one of the most streaky shooters the game has seen in the post-season, Smith had several nights where it seemed as though everything was falling through the net, and this was the case for several Finals games as well.

In Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals, Smith knocked down seven out of his eight three-point attempts to give him 25 points for the game, though his Cavaliers would ultimately lose the game and series after the buzzer sounded.