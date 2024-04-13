Highlights Plenty of the NBA's top teams and players are facing pressure in the upcoming postseason, including LeBron James.

The Suns trio has fallen short of expectations this season, and the lack of young talent hampers their future.

The Warriors at a crossroads, with an aging core, under-performing players, and a defensive decline.

The NBA is seeing an unusual amount of parity this season, with 18 teams currently above .500 with just a few days left in the regular season. And with so many teams having good seasons, a few are bound to end up disappointed with how they finish.

This is especially true with the Play-In Tournament, which both gives hope of a playoff run to the ninth and 10th seeds but also sets up other teams for heartbreak. Take, for example, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, who are the ninth and tenth seeds, respectively. Without the play-in tournament, they'd be facing the prospect of not making the playoffs at all. With it, they have a shot to make the postseason, but may also end up falling just short, a result that many would consider a failure.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has compiled five teams who would be hurt the most to not make the playoffs at all.

1 Phoenix Suns

Suns' Big 3 has not produced as expected this season

The Phoenix Suns rank among the most disappointing teams of the season. After going all-in to add Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal via trades, the Suns sit at 47-33, seventh place in the West. If Phoenix doesn't make it out of the play-in tournament, it would be a disaster. Not only do the Suns not control any of their first-round picks for the rest of the decade, there's little young talent in place to build around their starry trio going forward.

Durant, Beal & Booker - 3-Man Lineup Stats Minutes 807 PTS 52.6 FG% 52.3 3PT% 42.1 ORTG 120.4 DRTG 114.7

And so far, that trio has left a bit to be desired. Though the Suns have battled injuries, Durant, Beal, and Devin Booker have played 39 games together this season. They've gone 24-15 in those games, with a 5.8 net rating. That's fine, but far from the dominance many expected when they got paired together. Next year, they're only going to be older, and the West could be deeper. Phoenix's title window might not be open very long.

2 Golden State Warriors

Could spell the end of Warriors dynasty

The end of a dynasty is always ugly, and the Warriors are looking over the cliff now. It's not as if the Warriors season has been a disaster — they're 10 games over .500 — but this was a team that spoke openly about chasing another championship this season. They boast the NBA's most expensive payroll, and they might not make the playoffs.

The Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Green triumvirate, while still effective, can't summon the magic that they used to. Once the most dominant trio in the league, those three players have logged 696 minutes together this season, and the Warriors have a 3.3 net rating in those minutes.

Likewise, the supporting cast around Curry hasn't been reliable — Green has missed time due to suspensions, Thompson has been in shooting funks, Chris Paul and Gary Payton II have missed extended time, as has Andrew Wiggins, who is having one of the worst seasons of his career.

And while the Warriors' offense has always stolen the show, the decline in their defense is most noteworthy. The drop-off from their championship season in 2021-22 is startling.

Golden State Warriors - Record Since Last Championship Season Defensive Rating League Rank 2021-22 106.6 2nd 2022-23 113.4 14th 2023-24 114.5 14th

The Warriors front office is going to have some difficult decisions to make this offseason if they can't make it out of the Play-In Tournament. Thompson is a pending free agent. Green has lost a step and his on-court antics have given the team headaches. Wiggins is owed $52 million over the next two seasons and has a third-year player option. If this core can't get Golden State into the playoffs, blowing it up could be on the table.

3 LeBron James

Clock is ticking on the King's quest for a fifth ring

How many more runs does James have in him? At 39 years old, LeBron James himself has said that he doesn't have many more years left in the league. If the Lakers can't make the playoffs this year, with Anthony Davis producing an All-NBA-level season and a relatively solid supporting cast, it's unclear how things will get better going forward, when James is even older.

So, what options does James have, then? Would he really change teams again to find a more competitive situation? While he can hit free agency this summer, perhaps the only team with cap space and a more competitive situation is the Philadelphia 76ers. Is James really going to leave Los Angeles for Philadelphia?

Missing the playoffs this season would also be damaging for James' legacy. Sure, James has safely secured his place as one of the two best players in NBA history, but his time in LA has been lacking iconic moments.

LeBron James - Playoff Record with Lakers Season Record Finish 2018-19 37-45 Missed playoffs 2019-20 52-19 Won championship (in Disney bubble) 2020-21 42-30 Lost in first round of playoffs 2021-22 33-49 Missed playoffs 2022-23 43-39 Lost in the Western Conference Finals 2023-24 45-35 TBD

Winning the championship in 2019-20 is obviously a major accomplishment, but the nature of it — in the Disney bubble, with no fans and no parade afterward — certainly dulled it. Since then, the Lakers have been up and down, and James doesn't have many memorable postseason moments. Missing the playoffs in one of his final seasons would be a tough blow for one of the game's greatest players.

4 Philadelphia 76ers

Health concerns around Joel Embiid

It wasn't long ago when the NBA world was openly discussing Joel Embiid as the next superstar to hit the trade block. However, the Sixers' strong start to the season and Embiid's eventual injury dulled that talk. Now the pressure is back on.

Sure, if the Sixers fail to make the postseason they'll be given a pass because Embiid missed two-plus months with a torn meniscus. Nevertheless, the title window will only stay open so long, and it'll mean yet another year of Embiid's prime ends without making it past the second round. Whether they advance deep into the playoffs or not, the 76ers will be under immense pressure this offseason to utilize their cap space and build a contender around Embiid.

Philadelphia 76ers - Stats With/Without Joel Embiid This Season Category With Embiid Without Embiid Record 30-8 15-27 PTS 120.6 109.1

If they don't accomplish either of those tasks, Embiid may very well be the next superstar on the move.

5 Cleveland Cavaliers

Could spell the end of Donovan Mitchell's run in Cleveland

The Eastern Conference playoff picture is so muddled that the 47-33 Cleveland Cavaliers could end up with the second seed or fall as low as seventh. With the Play-In Tournament not out of the question, the pressure is on in Cleveland to finish the regular season strong.

Cleveland Cavaliers - 2023-24 Pre/Post All-Star Splits Category Pre All-Star Post All-Star Record 36-17 11-16 PTS 114.9 107.7 FG% 48.3 47.0 3PT% 36.1 37.5 ORTG 116.2 111.3 DRTG 110.3 115.2

The Cavs were knocked out of the playoffs in embarrassing fashion last year, when they lost to the Knicks in five games in the first round. They need to improve upon that finish this season, or some tough questions will be asked in Cleveland. Indeed, some of those questions are already bubbling up. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that executives believe the Cavs will have to trade Donovan Mitchell if he doesn't sign an extension with them this offseason.