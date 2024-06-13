Highlights The two best scoring performances in a Finals series ended up in a loss.

Lakers legend Elgin Baylor holds the record for most points scored in an NBA Finals series while playing on a losing team.

His Lakers co-star Jerry West won Finals MVP despite being on the losing side in the 1969 NBA Finals.

The NBA Finals is the stage where stars shine and legends are made. The spotlight isn't for everyone and only those made for the moment are able to come up big for their teams and do so consistently throughout a seven-game war.

But as much as individual accolades are celebrated, basketball is a team sport. And at the end of the day, the best team always ends up on top and gets handed the prestigious Larry O'Brien trophy.

There is only so much that superstars can do to carry their respective squads to the promised land. No amount of scoring can get a team over the top if the opposing squad is just a tad bit better.

With that said, here are the players who scored the most points in an NBA Finals series while playing on the losing team.

1 Elgin Baylor — 284 points

Los Angeles Lakers, 1962 NBA Finals

Elgin Baylor owns the all-time record for most points scored in a Finals series, when he tallied 284 points for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1962 NBA Finals. Unfortunately, it ended up in a heartbreaking loss in seven games to none other than the Boston Celtics, the team that dominated that era of the NBA.

Baylor put on a scoring masterclass against the Celtics. He scored 35 points or more through the first four games of the series, as Los Angeles and Boston entered Game 5 with a split.

Baylor then scored 61 points in Game 5, which to this day, remains the most points scored ever in an NBA Finals game. That is also the only 60-point game in NBA Finals history. His epic performance led the Lakers to a crucial 126-121 win to give Los Angeles a 3-2 series lead.

Elgin Baylor — 1962 NBA Finals, Game 5 PTS REB AST FG 61 22 1 22-46

Unfortunately, the Lakers were not able to finish the job. The Celtics won handily in Game 6 by 14 points, despite getting 34 points apiece from Baylor and his co-star Jerry West. Boston then took the winner-take-all Game 7 in overtime.

The Lakers had an opportunity to win the game in regulation and end Boston's then-three-year run at the top. But Lakers guard Frank Selvy's potential title clincher did not drop, and the Celtics wound up winning in the extra session to win their fourth straight title.

The Hall of Famer scored 34 or more points in every game and averaged 40.6 points across the seven-game series. Likewise, he was a beast on the boards, as he grabbed nearly 18 rebounds per game.

Despite the loss, Baylor put on an NBA Finals for the ages, one that has yet to be replicated in over 60 years.

Elgin Baylor Stats — 1962 NBA Finals PTS PPG FG% FT% 284 40.6 43.0% 82.8%

2 Jerry West — 265 points

Los Angeles Lakers, 1969 NBA Finals

Jerry West's legacy lives on as the icon who has represented the NBA for over half a century. The man is, in fact, "The Logo."

Unfortunately, he also has the distinction of having the most NBA Finals series losses in NBA history, which makes him an unsurprising entry to this list. West came up just 19 points below Baylor's all-time mark and likewise, his 265 points is the second-highest all-time tally in a Finals series, regardless of the outcome.

At the time, the Celtics were seeking to win their 11th championship in 13 years. For a moment, it seemed like West and the Lakers were about to stop Boston in its tracks.

Los Angeles won the first two games of the series, with West dropping 53 points in Game 1, the fourth-highest in NBA Finals history. Boston, however, bounced back in Games 3 and 4 to tie the Finals at 2-2 heading into Game 5.

Jerry West — 1969 NBA Finals, Game 1 PTS AST FG FT 53 10 21-41 11-13

Much like in the 1962 Finals, the Lakers edged the Celtics in the pivotal match. But Boston proved to be resilient and undeniable. They won Game 6 by nine points, and just squeezed by in Game 7, 108-106, despite a valiant 42-point explosion from West.

The Lakers became the first team in league history to lose an NBA Finals after going up 2-0. That has only happened four more times since.

West wound up averaging 37.9 points on 49.0 percent shooting through the seven-game series. The NBA awarded West with the Finals MVP award, becoming the only player (to this day) to win the honor despite being on the losing team.

To this day, West still holds the record for the most total points in the NBA Finals with 1,679 points.

Jerry West Stats — 1969 NBA Finals PTS PPG FG% FT% 265 37.9 49.0% 83.9%

3 Rick Barry — 245 points

San Francisco Warriors, 1967 NBA Finals

Mostly known for his unorthodox freethrow shot, Rick Barry was one of the most gifted scorers in NBA history. And he showed that scoring prowess when he led the San Francisco Warriors in the 1967 NBA Finals in just his second year as a pro.

Unlike the previous two, this series did not involve the Celtics nor the Lakers. In fact, this is the only entry on this list that did not come at the expense of Boston. The 1967 NBA Finals featured Barry's Warriors going up against Wilt Chamberlain and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Barry scored a total of 245 points in their six-game loss to Philadelphia. This is the lone entry on this list that did not go the distance, which makes the 1967 Scoring Champion's feat all the more impressive.

Rick Barry Averages — 1967 NBA Finals G PTS PPG FG% FT% 6 245 40.8 40.0% 79.2%

The Warriors forward recorded at least 36 points in five of the six games played. He dropped 55 points in their Game 3 win, which is tied with Michael Jordan for the second-most points in an NBA Finals game.

Apart from his double-nickel performance, Barry also had two 40-point outings, including a 44-point effort in the series-closing Game 6, where Chamberlain won his first NBA title.

Barry ended the Finals with an average of 40.8 points, the most by a player on a losing team and the second-highest ever behind Jordan, who averaged 41.0 points in the 1993 NBA Finals.

4 Jerry West — 237 points

Los Angeles Lakers, 1966 NBA Finals

With his second entry on this list, the Los Angeles Lakers icon scored 237 points in their 1966 NBA Finals loss to... you guessed it, the Boston Celtics. In fact, if this list is stretched to a top-10, West's name would appear on half of the entries and on four of the first seven.

That is largely because he led most of the Lakers' Finals runs throughout the decade and Los Angeles lost every single time they met the Celtics in the Finals in the 1960s.

Jerry West — NBA Finals Career Stats GP PTS PPG FG% Record 55 1,679 30.5 45.9% 1-8

The Celtics raced out to a 3-1 lead, and won Game 4 despite a 44-point explosion from West. However, the Lakers managed to storm back to force a Game 7. Baylor scored 41 points in Game 5 and West dropped 32 points to lead a balanced Lakers attack in Game 6 to force the decider.

Los Angeles almost became the first team to overcome a 3-1 lead in the Finals, but Boston prevailed by the skin of its teeth in Game 7, winning 95-93.

West averaged 33.9 points on an efficient 51.5 percent field goal shooting throughout the series. Unfortunately, his efforts were not enough to take down the inevitable Celtics.

5 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — 228 points

Milwaukee Bucks, 1974 NBA Finals

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his fellow Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal both hold the record for most points in an NBA Finals series by a center with 228 points.

But unlike O'Neal, who achieved the feat in 2000, Abdul-Jabbar's ended in a loss. Also, Abdul-Jabbar's did not come while he was wearing a Lakers uniform. It happened during his days with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 7-foot-2 center out of UCLA dominated the league as soon as he stepped foot in the NBA in 1969. He led the Bucks to the 1971 title in just his second year in the league. But it took him three years to get back to the championship round.

And when he did, he put on one of the best NBA Finals performances of all time. It's just unfortunate that it ended up in a loss to the (yet again) Boston Celtics.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — 1974 Finals Stats PPG RPG APG BPG FG% 32.6 12.1 5.4 2.1 52.4%

Abdul-Jabbar's signature performance of the series happened in Game 6, with Milwaukee facing elimination. The game was an absolute thriller that wound up going into double-overtime. Boston and Milwaukee traded haymakers and clutch shot after clutch shot. But Abdul-Jabbar came up with the biggest one of them all.

With his team trailing by one point with seven seconds in the second OT, Abdul-Jabbar floated one of his signature skyhooks and swished it to keep the Bucks alive. Unfortunately, the Celtics cruised in Game 7 to win their first title in the post-Bill Russell era.