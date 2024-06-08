Highlights Tom Brady holds the record for the most career touchdown passes in NFL history at 649.

Drew Brees threw 80 TDs for the Chargers and another 491 for the Saints, giving him 571 for his career, the second-most all-time.

Peyton Manning and Brett Favre are the only other two quarterbacks with more than 500 career touchdown passes.

With 23 seasons under his belt, it's no secret that Tom Brady owns the record for the most touchdown passes in NFL history. Brady, of course, spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the New England Patriots, winning six championships during that stretch.

The three-time NFL MVP showed he was far from washed up after those 20 seasons. He bolted New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers via free agency and immediately won his seventh Super Bowl in his first year with his new team.

Brady ultimately finished his career with 649 career touchdown passes. Nobody else has 600. Throw in the 88 he had during the postseason, and his total comes to 737. But we'll be sticking to regular-season stats here.

While the five-time Super Bowl MVP is the undisputed king of touchdown passes, there are plenty of elite Super Bowl-winning signal-callers behind him. Here are the 10 quarterbacks with the most touchdown passes in NFL history.

1 Tom Brady (649)

Tom Brady racked up an NFL-record 649 touchdown passes in his 23-year career

Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY Sports

No surprise here that the player seen by many as the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL tops this list. As mentioned, Brady spent 23 years in the league, won seven Super Bowl titles, and ranks No. 1 when it comes to touchdown passes thrown in a career.

Brady played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six championships and throwing 541 touchdown passes. His time in Foxborough alone would place him second on this list. But he opted to play another three seasons in the Sunshine State, won another Super Bowl, and added plenty of scores to his total count.

After the 2019 season, with the Pats clearly ready to move on, Brady tested free agency and signed with the Buccaneers, with whom he added 40 TD passes to his total in 2020. The Michigan alum spent three years with Tampa Bay and tossed 108 touchdowns, giving him an NFL-best 649 for his illustrious career.

Brady threw a league- and career-high 50 touchdown passes in 2007, leading the Pats to an undefeated regular season and taking NFL MVP honors for the first time.

2 Drew Brees (571)

Drew Brees led the NFL in touchdown passes in a season four times with the Saints

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Brees played 20 seasons in the NFL and led the league in touchdown passes four times. He began his career with the San Diego Chargers and spent five seasons in SoCal before signing with the New Orleans Saints in 2006.

After throwing 80 touchdown passes with the Chargers, the Purdue alum turned things up a notch in New Orleans. In his first year with the Saints, Brees was named an All-Pro for the first time after throwing 26 touchdown passes and leading the league with 4,438 passing yards. He also finished second in the MVP voting.

Brees led the league in touchdown passes four times in a five-year stretch between 2008 and 2012, his career-best coming when he threw 46 in 2011.

The 13-time Pro Bowler finished with 491 TD passes with the Saints, giving him 571 for his career.

3 Peyton Manning (539)

After 13 years with the Colts, Peyton Manning overcame a neck injury and threw 140 TD passes in four years with the Broncos

Thomas Campbell-USA TODAY Sports

Just when you thought Peyton Manning was done tossing touchdowns after a lengthy run with the Indianapolis Colts, he showed up and showed out with the Denver Broncos.

The Tennessee alum spent 13 years with the Colts and was named NFL MVP four times. He missed the entire 2011 season with a neck injury, leaving many to believe his career was finished. Instead, he found new life in Denver.

Manning returned to the NFL in 2012 after signing with the Broncos as a free agent. He quickly answered all questions about his health by throwing 37 touchdown passes and guiding Denver to a 13-3 record. His 68.6 completion percentage led the NFL.

The following season, he set a pair of league records, throwing 55 touchdown passes and racking up 5,547 passing yards en route to winning his record fifth MVP.

Manning threw 140 TD passes in four years with the Broncos and had 399 with the Colts, giving him 539 for his career.

4 Brett Favre (508)

Brett Favre was named MVP in three straight seasons with the Packers from 1995 to 1997

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Favre started 298 NFL games, including a record 297 in a row, and put up some big numbers while doing so. Taking over for an injured Don Majkowski in September 1992, Favre was the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback through the 2007 season.

Known as a gunslinger throughout his career, the former Southern Miss star racked up 442 touchdown passes with the Pack. In each year from 1995 to 1997, he led the NFL in that category. He was also named NFL MVP in each of those seasons, sharing honors with Barry Sanders in '97. He threw a career-high 39 touchdown passes in 1996 and had just 13 interceptions.

After the 2007 season, with the Packers ready to move on with Aaron Rodgers, Favre was traded to the New York Jets and played one season with Gang Green. He then played two years with the Minnesota Vikings. He combined for 66 touchdown passes with those two teams, giving him 508 for his career.

5 Aaron Rodgers (475)

If healthy in 2024, Aaron Rodgers should reach 500 touchdown passes in his career

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The only active player on this list, at least for now, Aaron Rodgers had a shot at eclipsing the 500 mark for touchdown passes in 2023, but a season-ending Achilles injury in the season opener prevented that from happening.

Rodgers, who played 18 seasons with the Packers, with whom he threw 475 touchdown passes and won four MVPs, followed in Favre's footsteps as he was traded to the Jets ahead of the '23 campaign.

Rodgers led the NFL in touchdown passes twice and eclipsed the 40 mark three times, including his career-best 48 in 2020. That was also the first of two straight MVP seasons for him. In 2021, he finished with 37 touchdown throws.

If he stays healthy for the 2024 season, Rodgers should hit the 500 mark and could possibly surpass Favre on the all-time list with a big year.

6 Philip Rivers (421)

Even with LaDainian Tomlinson in the backfield, Philip Rivers still managed to throw 421 touchdown passes

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

After sitting behind Brees for two years with the Chargers, Philip Rivers got a chance to strut his stuff in 2006. The fourth overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, the NC State alum led the Chargers to a 14-2 mark in '06, throwing 22 touchdown passes and accumulating 3,388 passing yards to earn the first of eight Pro Bowls selections.

With LaDainian Tomlinson in the backfield, Rivers didn't have to throw as much as other quarterbacks, but he still managed to finish his 17-year career with 421 touchdown passes.

He led the NFL in that category in 2008, throwing for 34 scores, one of six times he hit the 30 mark. Rivers recorded 397 touchdown passes in his 16 seasons with the Chargers. He ended his career with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 and added another 24 to his total.

7 Dan Marino (420)

Dan Marino threw a career-high 48 touchdown passes for the Dolphins during the 1984 season

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Marino took the NFL's passing game to an entirely new level in the 1980s.

After a rookie season with the Miami Dolphins that saw him throw 20 TD passes, Marino, selected in the QB-heavy class in the 1983 NFL Draft, led the league in touchdown passes for the next three seasons. He threw a career-high 48 in 1984, at the time a league record, and was named NFL MVP. He added 44 during a 1986 season that saw him finish third in the MVP voting.

He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first five seasons in the NFL and finished his career with nine total selections. He was also a six-time All-Pro selection.

Marino led the NFL in passing yards five times and finished his career with 420 touchdown passes.

8 Ben Roethlisberger (418)

Ben Roethlisberger's impressive start as a rookie was just a sign of things to come

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Roethlisberger played all 18 years of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and made his impact felt immediately. As a rookie in 2004, Roethlisberger went 13-0 and threw 17 touchdown passes, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Despite sitting in eighth place on the NFL's all-time touchdown passes list, Big Ben never once led the league in that category in any season. His career-best total came during the 2018 season when he threw 34. He did lead the league in passing yardage that season with 5,129, one of the highest single-season totals in NFL history.

Roethlisberger had six Pro Bowl seasons, including four straight from 2014 to 2017. He threw for more than 30 touchdown passes in a season four times and finished his career with 418.

9 Matt Ryan (381)

Matt Ryan won MVP in 2016 after throwing a career-high 38 TD passes

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Ryan was one of the most consistent quarterbacks during his playing days with the Atlanta Falcons. He spent the first 14 years of his career with Atlanta before finishing up with one season with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Boston College earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2008 when he threw 16 touchdown passes and guided Atlanta to an 11-5 record. In each year after his rookie season, Ryan finished with at least 20 touchdown passes, with a high of 38 in 2016.

In that 2016 season, Ryan was intercepted just seven times and also threw for a career-high 4,944 yards. He guided the Falcons to a berth in the Super Bowl, famously losing a 28-3 lead to Brady's Patriots, and was also named NFL MVP.

Ryan threw 367 touchdown passes with the Falcons and added 14 more with the Colts, finishing his career with 381.

10 Eli Manning (366)

Eli Manning had a career-best 35 touchdown passes during the 2015 season

Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Manning played all 16 of his NFL seasons with the New York Giants and guided them to a pair of Super Bowl victories over the New England Patriots.

After his rookie season in 2004, during which he started seven of the nine games he played, Manning started all 16 for the next dozen years, showcasing incredible durability. He racked up 366 touchdown passes in his career and was named to the Pro Bowl four times.

Manning threw a career-best 35 touchdown passes in 2015, but the Giants finished with a 6-10 record. He threw 30 or more touchdown passes in a season three times in his career. Manning holds the No. 10 spot for now, but with 357 TD throws of his own, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is right on his heels.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.