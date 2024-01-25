Highlights The five players with the most touchdowns in NFL history combined to score 858 during the regular season.

The same five players are the only five in NFL history with at least 150 total touchdowns scored.

Jerry Rice owns the record for the most touchdowns in NFL history and is the only player to surpass 200.

Jerry Rice is still the ideal standard by which all wide receivers, or perhaps even all NFL players, for that matter, are judged. His work ethic, professionalism, winning, artistry, and, of course, his hands are all rightly considered among the best ever.

But there's no "among" needed when talking about his many NFL records, which include receptions (1,549), receiving yards (22,895), career 100-yard receiving games (76), receiving touchdowns (197), and the mark we're here to discuss: the most touchdowns in NFL history.

Legendary Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown held the record with 126 regular-season scores for 29 years. Rice set a new standard during the San Francisco 49ers' season opener in 1994 against the then-Los Angeles Raiders, scoring touchdown number 127 on a pass from Steve Young.

The Mississippi native continued to set a new mark with each and every score for an additional 10 years, adding 81 touchdowns to a record that could very well be up there in the “unbreakable” category, not just in the NFL but in all sports.

But before we get to more on Rice, let's look at the four players behind him on the all-time list as we count down the five legends with the most touchdowns in NFL history.

5 Terrell Owens, WR, 15 seasons, 156 TDs

T.O. changed the WR spot from Chattanooga to Canton

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

Taken by the 49ers in the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft out of Chattanooga, Terrell Owens is one of only three receivers in NFL history to surpass 15,000 receiving yards and 150 touchdown catches, ultimately ending his career with 156.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 225 pounds, Owens was an elite wide receiver with the size and strength of a tight end or, even in previous eras of football, a defensive end.

Terrell Owens Career Stats Seasons Games Rec Rec Yds Rec TD Rush Att Rush Yds Rush TD 15 219 1,078 15,934 153 39 251 3

T.O. led the league in touchdown catches on three occasions, including his career-best of 16 with the Niners in 2001. The Alabama native played eight years with the 49ers, three with the Dallas Cowboys, two with the Philadelphia Eagles, one with the Buffalo Bills, with whom he had his longest TD reception at 98 yards, and one final campaign in 2010 with the Cincinnati Bengals.

At one point or another during his 15-year career, Owens, a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time First-Team All-Pro, had league-leading seasons in touchdown catches, yards per catch, and receiving yards per game. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

4 Randy Moss, WR, 14 seasons, 157 TDs

Moss took touchdown catches to new heights

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the 21st overall pick in 1998 out of Marshall, Randy Moss led the NFL in touchdown catches five times in a 12-year span, three times with the Vikings and twice with the New England Patriots. His forgettable two-year run with the Raiders during that stretch yielded just 11 total touchdowns.

Moss, revolutionizing the idea of the tall wide receiver with speed and amazing leaping ability, broke into the pros with a league-leading 17 touchdowns and 1,313 yards as a 21-year-old rookie and gained 1,200-plus yards in each of his first six seasons.

Randy Moss Career Stats Seasons Games Rec Rec Yds Rec TD Punt Ret Punt Ret Yds Punt Ret TD 14 218 982 15,292 156 18 162 1

The best campaigns of his 14-year career were 2003 with the Vikings (111 receptions, 1,632 yards, 17 TDs) and the 2007 season with the undefeated (regular season, anyway) Patriots (98 receptions, 1,493 yards, 23 TDs).

In addition to his time with the teams already mentioned, the West Virginia native also suited up for the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers.

Moss never scored a rushing touchdown but did return one punt for a score during his second year in the league with Minnesota. His 156 touchdown receptions stand second all-time to only Jerry Rice. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame alongside T.O. in 2018.

3 LaDainian Tomlinson, RB, 11 seasons, 162 TDs

Tomlinson powered the Chargers for nine years

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Taken with the fifth overall pick in 2001 by the then-San Diego Chargers, LaDainian Tomlinson, like Jim Brown, put up some ridiculous numbers during a relatively short career, at least compared to the others on this list.

The TCU product played 11 seasons, nine with the Chargers and his final two with the New York Jets, carrying the ball just 75 times in his final campaign with Gang Green.

In nine years with San Diego, Tomlinson rushed for 1,100 yards or more eight times, the lone exception being his final season with the Bolts in 2009. He had 10 or more rushing touchdowns in all nine seasons while also finding the end zone 15 times as a receiver. Tomlinson owns the second-most rushing touchdowns in NFL history with 145.

LaDainian Tomlinson Career Stats Seasons Games Rush Att Rush Yds Rush TD Rec Rec Yds Rec TD 11 170 3,174 13,684 145 624 4,772 17

His best season occurred in 2006, his age-27 season, which resulted in the Texas native winning NFL MVP. Tomlinson rushed for 1,815 yards (113.4 yards per game) and 28 touchdowns that year, adding three through the air to set the record for the most touchdowns in a single season. He also had seasons with 18, 17, and 15 touchdown runs.

His best receiving season was a 100-catch campaign in 2003, which is absurd for a running back, amassing 725 yards and four scores. And while the stat doesn't matter as it pertains to this particular list, Tomlinson also threw seven touchdown passes. He took his rightful place in the Hall of Fame in 2017.

2 Emmitt Smith, RB, 15 seasons, 175 TDs

Smith was the star of all stars for America's Team

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

On a squad full of stars, both on the helmets and on the field, and during a Dallas Cowboys dynasty that featured three Super Bowl titles in four years, Emmitt Smith was the true power behind America's Team in the 1990s.

Drafted by Dallas out of Florida with the 17th overall pick in 1990, Smith led the league in rushing yards four times, including all three of the Cowboys' championship runs in 1992, 1993, and 1995. Respectively, he rushed for 1,713 yards, 1,486 yards, and 1,773 yards in those years.

Smith’s top touchdown-scoring season was the ’95 campaign, as he found the end zone 25 times, every time on the ground, had a league-leading 2,148 yards from scrimmage, and averaged 110.8 rushing yards per game in the Cowboys’ third title run.

Emmitt Smith Career Stats Seasons Games Rush Att Rush Yds Rush TD Rec Rec Yds Rec TD 15 219 4,409 18,355 164 515 3,224 11

The former Gator scored at least 10 touchdowns in each of his first seven pro seasons, but oddly enough, the year he scored the fewest (exactly 10) was the year he won NFL MVP, that being the 1993 season.

In 1998, he surpassed Marcus Allen for the most rushing touchdowns in NFL history, and in 2002, of course, he surpassed Walter Payton to become the league's all-time leading rusher. His final 11 scores came as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, with whom he spent the last two seasons of his 15-year career.

While not pertinent to this discussion, Smith also scored 21 total touchdowns in 17 postseason appearances. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.

1 Jerry Rice, WR, 20 seasons, 208 TDs

Rice is the GOAT in more ways than one

ROBERT HANASHIRO / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last but certainly not least, we return to Jerry Rice, who was selected out of Mississippi Valley State by the 49ers with the 16th overall pick in the 1985 NFL Draft.

In 20 years with the Niners, Raiders, and Seahawks, Rice found the end zone 208 times and earned 13 trips to the Pro Bowl, 11 All-Pro selections (10 First Team, one Second Team), and three Super Bowl rings. Breaking it down, he scored 197 times as a receiver and 10 times as a runner while adding one on a fumble recovery.

Enshrined in Canton in 2010, the Mississippi native isn't just the best receiver of all time, but many consider him the greatest player in NFL history. If Lou Gehrig’s "Iron Man" record in Major League Baseball was untouchable until Cal Ripken Jr. broke it, then no great mark is impossible to achieve forever. But Rice’s touchdowns are about as close to unreachable as any record in sports.

Jerry Rice Career Stats Seasons Games Rec Rec Yds Rec TD Rush Att Rush Yds Rush TD Fum Rec Fum Rec TD 20 303 1,549 22,895 197 87 645 10 10 1

In his second season with the 49ers in 1986, Rice led the league in receiving yards (1,570) and touchdown catches (15). The following season, he caught 22 touchdown passes. Overall, he led the league in receiving touchdowns six times, also leading six times in receiving yards, three times in yards per touch, and two in receptions.

In his 1995 season, at age 33, Rice recorded a ridiculous 122 receptions for 1,848 yards (115.5 yards per game) and 15 scores. And at age 40, as a member of the Raiders' roster, he had 92 catches for 1,211 yards and seven TDs.

As mentioned, the NFL Playoffs and the Super Bowl don’t count toward this record. But if they did, Rice’s mark would be more unlikely to ever reach, as he played nearly two full regular seasons of playoff games, scoring 22 times in 29 games.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.