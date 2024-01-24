Highlights Just five players in NFL history have scored 25 or more touchdowns in a single season.

If NFL records held the same status and historical lore in American culture as baseball records, then every football and sports fan would know LaDainian Tomlinson scored the most touchdowns in a single season. But just in case you didn't know, we're here to help.

Running backs dominate this particular list and have done so throughout NFL history. Legendary Chicago Bears back Gale Sayers, with 22 TDs (14 runs, six receptions, two returns) in a 14-game season in 1965, held the record for a decade until O.J. Simpson found the end zone 23 times for the Buffalo Bills in 1975. Washington's John Riggins claimed the record next with 24 scores in 1983.

Emmitt Smith was the next to hold the record, scoring 25 during the 1995 campaign for the Super Bowl champion Dallas Cowboys. And that's where our list begins as we count down the five players to score the most touchdowns in a season.

5 Emmitt Smith, Dallas Cowboys, 1995 (25)

Smith powered the Cowboys to their third Super Bowl title in four years

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

In 1995, the Cowboys won their third Super Bowl in four seasons, with Smith earning First-Team All-Pro honors for the fourth consecutive season. The Florida alum led the league in rushing yards with 1,773 yards (110.8 per game), winning his fourth rushing title in five years, and scored 25 touchdowns, all on the ground.

Emmitt Smith 1995 Stats Games Rush Att Rush Yds Rush TD Rec Rec Yds Rec TD 16 377 1,773 25 62 375 0

While they don't count toward the record as the mark only pertains to the regular season, Smith ran for an additional six scores during the Cowboys’ three postseason victories, including two in the Super Bowl 30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As for what did count toward the record, Smith got rolling early, rushing for 163 yards on just 21 carries with four scores in Dallas' season-opening 35-0 win over the New York Giants.

4 Marshall Faulk, St. Louis Rams, 2000 (26)

Faulk was the ultimate dual-threat running back

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

En route to winning NFL MVP in 2000, dual-threat running back Marshall Faulk ran for 18 touchdowns and caught eight touchdown passes to help the defending Super Bowl champion St. Louis Rams to a 10-6 record.

What made the mark so incredible is the fact that Faulk missed two contests due to injury, thus countering the argument that old-timers like Sayers didn't play as many games. The Louisiana native gained 1,359 rushing yards and added 81 catches for 830 yards, earning a remarkable 6.6 yards per touch.

Marshall Faulk 2000 Stats Games Rush Att Rush Yds Rush TD Rec Rec Yds Rec TD 14 253 1,359 18 81 830 8

Perhaps even more remarkable is that nine of Faulk's 26 scores came during the final three weeks of the regular season. In Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings, he rushed for 135 yards and four scores in a 40-29 victory.

Eight days later on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he ran for just 79 yards but found the end zone three times in a 38-35 loss. And in the Rams' season finale against the New Orleans Saints, Faulk rushed for a season-high 220 yards with two touchdowns in a 26-21 win.

In a rematch with New Orleans six days later in the Wild Card Round, Faulk failed to score as "The Greatest Show on Turf" was bounced from the postseason in a 31-28 defeat.

3 Priest Holmes, Kansas City Chiefs, 2003 (27)

Holmes did it all for the 13-3 Chiefs

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

Three-time All-Pro running back Priest Holmes, a three-time All-Pro running back was a workhorse, a big-play threat, and a superb receiver rolled into one dynamic football player for the Kansas City Chiefs during a four-season stretch from 2001-04.

In 2003, he ran for 1,420 yards and 27 touchdowns, leading the league in scores for the second straight season. The former Texas Longhorn also recorded 74 receptions for 690 yards but surprisingly didn't record a receiving touchdown.

Holmes' third consecutive Pro Bowl season included six games with two touchdown runs and four games with three.

Priest Holmes 2003 Stats Games Rush Att Rush Yds Rush TD Rec Rec Yards Rec TD 16 320 1,420 27 74 690 0

His first three-score game came in Week 2 in a 41-20 win over Pittsburgh, with Holmes toting the rock 26 times for 122 yards. The second came in a 38-5 Week 8 victory over the Bills. The third came in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions, and the fourth occurred a week later in a 45-20 loss to the Vikings.

The Chiefs went 13-3 to earn a first-round bye in the playoffs, but despite two more scores from Holmes, they were upset 38-31 by the visiting Indianapolis Colts in the Divisional Round.

2 Shaun Alexander, Seattle Seahawks, 2005 (28)

Mr. Touchdown was the man in Seattle before the Beast Quake

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Holmes kept the record for just two years before Shaun Alexander set a new mark in 2005, winning NFL MVP while leading the surprising Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl. Alexander rushed for a league-leading 1,880 yards during the regular season, scoring 28 total touchdowns, 27 on the ground and one through the air.

It was his fifth straight 1,000-yard rushing season but just the first in which he earned First-Team All-Pro honors. He made the Second Team a season earlier with 20 total scores.

Alexander had an incredible 11 100-yard rushing games in the regular season, then another in the NFC Championship with his 34 carries, 132 yards, and two touchdowns leading Seattle to a 34-14 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Shaun Alexander 2005 Stats Games Rush Att Rush Yds Rush TD Rec Rec Yds Rec TD 16 370 1,880 27 15 78 1

A tough Steelers defense shut down the Alabama product in the Super Bowl, holding him to 95 yards and no scores on 20 carries en route to a 21-10 victory.

During the regular season, Alexander had two three-touchdown games and a pair of four-score games. He went for 140 yards and four TDs in a 37-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 and tallied 141 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-10 blowout of the Houston Texans in Week 6.

1 LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego Chargers, 2006 (31)

Tomlinson's record would be even bigger if TD passes counted

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander couldn't even reach Holmes' short run with the record, as he lasted just a single season. In 2006, LaDainian Tomlinson set a new standard with 31 touchdowns, 28 as a runner and three as a receiver.

It doesn’t count for the record, but Tomlinson also completed a pair of passes for the then-San Diego Chargers, both of which went for scores. Playing his usual position, the future Hall of Famer rushed for 1,815 yards and caught 56 passes for 508 yards.

Tomlinson won NFL MVP in leading the team to a 14-2 record, but the Chargers were disappointingly ousted in the Divisional Round by the New England Patriots.

LaDainian Tomlinson 2006 Stats Games Rush Att Rush Yds Rush TD Rec Rec Yds Rec TD 16 348 1,815 28 56 508 3

LT had three four-touchdown games during his record-setting season, all of which occurred on the road. He reached the end zone four times while netting a modest 71 rushing yards in a 48-19 romp on the road over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.

He ran for 104 yards and four TDs in a 49-41 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10 and added another four the following week against the Denver Broncos in a 35-27 victory, rushing for three and catching one. Tomlinson scored seven total touchdowns (six rushing, one receiving) in his two games versus Denver that year.

Again, these don’t count toward the record, but Tomlinson had 123 yards with two TDs on the ground in the postseason loss to the Patriots.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.