One of the most exciting parts of the NBA is the trades.

At least for the fans.

Players probably aren't thrilled about being traded, especially when they have to move from one part of the country to another. And it's only worse if it happens over and over again.

These five players have endured a record-breaking number of trades throughout their careers, not just because a team wanted to get rid of them, but also because their skills were in demand.

1 Trevor Ariza

Ariza was traded 11 times and played for ten different teams, a third of the league

Drafted in the second round out of UCLA as a freshman, Trevor Ariza began his NBA career with the New York Knicks in 2004.

Limited opportunities led to him being traded twice in two years before he found himself back in California when the L.A. Lakers traded for him to bolster their wing defense. He finally had a chance to prove himself, but once again, he had to be patient.

After being their sixth man until March, Ariza's two-way play earned him a starting spot late in the season, and he held onto it. He started every playoff game for the Lakers in 2009 and was a key part of their championship win over the Orlando Magic , his former team.

Ariza later had stints with the Houston Rockets , New Orleans Hornets, and Washington Wizards before being traded back to the Rockets in 2014. This is where he had his longest stretch with a single team, as he played four consecutive seasons. After stints with the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings , Ariza was a part of three different trades within a five-day span in November 2020, ending up with the Oklahoma City Thunder , where he didn't play a single game.

OKC traded him to the Miami Heat in 2021, the 11th and final trade he was part of, in March 2021.

Trevor Ariza's Career Stats Category Stat PPG 10.4 RPG 4.8 APG 2.1 Accolades 2009 Champion Longest-Tenured Team Rockets (382 Games Played)

Ariza played his final season during the 2021-22 season with the Lakers once again, but they waived him less than 10 days before the playoffs started.

During his 18-year career, Ariza played with some of the best players in the league. His all-time teammate starting five would feature Damian Lillard and James Harden , Kobe Bryant , LeBron James , and Dwight Howard . That's five Hall of Famers right there and Ariza has shared the court with a few more too, like Anthony Davis and Chris Paul .

2 Dale Ellis

Ellis was traded eight times

Dale Ellis is one of the original sharpshooters in NBA history. After playing without the three-point line during his time in college, Ellis went from shooting long two-pointers to a deep threat within a few years in the NBA.

Ellis was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 1983, who sparsely used him and traded him to the Seattle SuperSonics after three seasons. He immediately became a star in Seattle, making a jump from 7.1 to 24.9 points per game, which also got him the Most Improved Player award. In his sole All-NBA campaign in 1988-89, he averaged 27.5 points while averaging two makes from three each game. After being the number one scorer for Seattle for four years, his off-court issues led to the Sonics trading him to the Milwaukee Bucks in February 1991, who waited less than five months to deal him away to the San Antonio Spurs .

He continued his stay in the Western Conference after signing a free-agency deal with the Denver Nuggets in 1994. After playing as the sixth man in his first season in the Mile High City, his production couldn't keep him out of the starting lineup for the next two seasons. His ability to contribute, even at the age of 36, led the Sonics to trade for him once again.

After playing in Seattle for two years, the Sonics wanted to move on from him. They packaged him in a deal for Horace Grant to the Orlando Magic, which was followed by three more trades in the span of a year.

Dale Ellis' Career Stats Category Stat PPG 15.7 RPG 3.5 APG 1.4 Accolades 1986-87 MIP, 198-89 All-NBA, All-Star Longest-Tenured Team SuperSonics (451 Games Played)

Ellis saw his production drastically reduced after his Sonics days. But since his three-point shot was coveted, he still had value in the trade market.

At the time of his retirement, he ranked second in career made three-pointers, and was first for a while before Reggie Miller overtook him.

3 Chris Gatling

Gatling was also traded eight times

Chris Gatling is one of the few players in NBA history to make the All-Star Game as a sixth man.

Drafted as the 16th overall pick by the Golden State Warriors in 1991, Gatling took three seasons to establish himself as a true rotational piece for the Warriors. In his fourth season with Golden State, he had a breakout season, averaging 13.7 points per game off the bench, and was in the Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year conversations.

The Warriors won at least 50 games twice in his first four seasons but failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs. When the team decided to make a change, Gatling was shipped off to the Miami Heat at the trade deadline in his fifth season.

Chris Gatling's Career Stats Category Stat PPG 10.3 RPG 5.3 APG 0.7 Accolades 1996-97 All-Star Longest-Tenured Team Warriors (311 Games Played)

He signed with the Dallas Mavericks in the following off-season, and earned his sole All-Star nod, only to be traded to the New Jersey Nets just eight days after the All-Star Game.

Gatling played a year and a half in New Jersey before being dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks in 1999 in a massive three-team trade that also included the Minnesota Timberwolves . This was also the last time Gatling played more than one season with a franchise. After his trade to Milwaukee, Gatling was unfortunately on the move every year. His next stop was the Orlando Magic in a trade that included Dale Ellis.

In the 1999-2000 season, he was traded mid-season to the Denver Nuggets and ended up playing 85 regular-season games. Since the NBA-ABA merger, only one player, Tom Henderson, has played more regular season games in a single season than Gatling.

Gatling was involved in three more trades after that, and played his last NBA game with the Miami Heat in 2002 before being waived by them.

4 Don MacLean

MacLean was the third player to be traded eight times

Don MacLean arrived in the NBA in 1992, after leaving UCLA as their leading scorer of all time, a record he still holds.

The Detroit Pistons drafted him with the 19th overall pick, but he ended up being dealt on draft night to the Los Angeles Clippers , who traded him again to the Washington Bullets before the season started.

In his first season in the league, MacLean barely played for the Bullets, averaging 10.9 minutes per game with four starts in 62 games. But he rose through the ranks in his second year, making 69 starts and playing 33.9 minutes per game, while averaging 18.2 points. This double-digit jump led to him winning the Most Improved Player award in 1994.

Unfortunately for MacLean, he never reached those heights again. In his third season, the Bullets acquired Chris Webber via trade and Juwan Howard via the draft, and the former UCLA star also suffered a thumb injury. So it wasn't surprising when the Bullets moved on and sent him to the Denver Nuggets in October 1995 in a deal for Robert Pack. He played one season in Denver, which was also the last time he played at least 50 games in a season.

After signing a free agent contract with the Philadelphia 76ers , MacLean was traded to the New Jersey Nets in June 1997 after only one season. Although he stayed in New Jersey until January 1999, he played only nine games before being sent to the Seattle SuperSonics. He was involved in two more trades, including the Horace Grant trade which included Dale Ellis.

In November 2000, MacLean became the first NBA player to be suspended (five games) for steroid use. His last game in the league was with the Miami Heat in 2001.

Don MacLean's Career Stats Category Stat PPG 10.9 RPG 3.8 APG 1.3 Accolades 1993-94 MIP Longest-Tenured Team Bullets (176 Games Played)

Since he was still under contract with the Heat, they used him as a trade piece to acquire Chris Gatling in a three-team trade that sent MacLean to the Toronto Raptors , who promptly waived him, ending his nine-year NBA career.

5 Billy Owens

Owens was traded eight times but only played for six teams

Billy Owens came out of Syracuse as a dynamic prospect who could play multiple positions. He came with a lot of promise, which is why the Sacramento Kings drafted him with the third overall pick in 1991. However, Owens was unhappy with this draft decision. He didn't want to be in Sacramento, a team that at that time had reached the playoffs just twice in the last decade, and had won zero postseason games.

So the first of many trades in Owen's career was before his rookie season started, with the Kings sending him to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for future Hall of Famer, Mitch Richmond, Les Jepsen, and a second-round pick.

Owens had an impressive rookie season, finishing third in the Rookie of the Year voting and making the All-Rookie First Team as the Warriors won 55 games. While the team didn't go beyond the first round, Owens had a strong playoff debut.

Billy Owens' Career Stats Category Stat PPG 11.7 RPG 6.7 APG 2.8 Accolades 1991-92 All-Rookie Team Longest-Tenured Team Warriors (212 Games Played)

The following season, the former Syracuse star struggled with injuries and had major surgery on both knees before his third year. Still unable to break their playoff curse, the Warriors opted to trade Owens for a true center, sending him to the Miami Heat for Rony Seikaly in November 1994.

Owens played in Miami until February 1996, when they traded him to the team that initially drafted him, the Kings. He continued to be a serviceable starter, but it was visible how much his repetitive injuries were taking a hit. At the end of his contract, he signed with the Seattle SuperSonics in 1999 only for them to trade him a few months later to the Orlando Magic.

This was just the start of a chain of trades. Owens was constantly on the move, with four trades in the span of a year before being phased out of the league at just 31. Had it not been for his injuries, Owens would've had a far better career. But what he achieved within his 10 years in the league was enough to inspire Kevin Durant , who said that Owens was one of the first players he studied.