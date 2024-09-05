Key Takeaways Russell Westbrook holds the record for the most career triple-doubles in NBA history with 199.

Oscar Robertson is second on the list with 181 career triple-doubles, setting the standard in the league's early years.

Luka Dončić is on track to surpass Westbrook as he has 77 triple-doubles only six seasons into his career.

The number of triple-doubles in the NBA has increased over the last decade. This is mainly due to the number of skilled all-around players in the league today.

A triple-double is when a player has 10 or more of something in three different stat categories. Most of the time, it is accomplished through points, rebounds and assists, but there have been rare times when players have also had 10 or more steals or blocks.

This happened in 2023-24 when Victor Wembanyama recorded a triple-double with 10 blocks, the first rookie to accomplish the feat since another San Antonio Spurs legend, David Robinson, in 1990.

Despite the increase in triple-doubles in today's NBA, quite a few players from the 1970s and 1980s have made their mark on the feat. However, most players on this list have made their mark in the triple-double category over the last 10 years.

Here are the 10 players with the most triple-doubles in NBA history.

1 Russell Westbrook

Career triple-doubles – 199

Russell Westbrook has racked up a total of 199 triple-doubles over his 16-year career, the most in NBA history.

Nicknamed "Mr. Triple-Double," Westbrook has made recording the feat look easy over his career.

Russell Westbrook Triple-Double Averages Per Season Season PPG RPG APG 2016-17 31.6 10.7 10.4 2017-18 25.4 10.1 10.3 2018-19 22.9 11.1 10.7 2020-21 22.2 11.5 11.7

In 2016-17, he became just the second player in NBA history, the other being Oscar Robertson, to average a triple-double for a season.

He then averaged one over the next two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder . He also averaged a triple-double in his only season with the Washington Wizards , in 2020-21.

Russell Westbrook Top Triple-Double Seasons Season Triple-Doubles 2016-17 42 2020-21 38 2018-19 34 2017-18 25 2015-16 18

Westbrook recorded a career-high 42 triple-doubles en route to averaging a triple-double for the season in 2016-17. He was also named MVP that season.

Over his 16 seasons, he has recorded 10 or more triple-doubles in seven and averaged 12.4 per season. He is also one of just three players to record a triple-double against every NBA team he has faced, the others being LeBron James and Nikola Jokic .

As Westbrook enters his 17th season in the NBA, now with the Denver Nuggets , he looks to become the first player in NBA history to surpass 200 career triple-doubles.

2 Oscar Robertson

Career triple-doubles – 181

Robertson was the original triple-double king.

In his 14 seasons with the Cincinnati Royals, now the Sacramento Kings , and the Milwaukee Bucks , he recorded 181 triple-doubles, which stood as the NBA record until Westbrook broke it in 2021.

In 1961-62, just his second year in the NBA, Robertson became the first player in league history to average a triple-double throughout a whole season. He averaged 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game.

Even with those numbers, he still finished third in MVP voting behind Bill Russell.

Oscar Robertson Top Triple-Double Seasons Year Triple-Doubles 1961-62 41 1963-64 26 1960-61 26 1964-65 22 1962-63 20

Robertson set his career high of 41 triple-doubles in a season in 1961-62. In 1963-64, he recorded 26 triple-doubles and was awarded his first and only MVP.

By the time he retired, he had recorded 10 or more triple-doubles in six of his 14 seasons and averaged 12.9 per year.

3 Magic Johnson

Career triple-doubles – 138

Magic Johnson spent the entirety of his 13-year career with the L.A. Lakers . Over that span, the Hall of Famer racked up 138 triple-doubles.

The Lakers, led by Johnson, dominated the NBA in the 1980s. He quickly carved out a Hall of Fame career and became arguably the best point guard in NBA history after leading LA to five championships and winning three MVP awards.

Magic Johnson Top Triple-Double Seasons Season Triple-Doubles 1981-82 18 1988-89 17 1982-83 16 1990-91 13 1987-88 12 1983-84 12

Johnson's 6-foot-9 frame made him one of the best rebounding point guards the game has ever seen. That, combined with his passing, made the Lakers into the "Showtime Lakers" and allowed him to be near the top of this list.

In 1981-82, he recorded 18 triple-doubles, the most he would ever have in one season.

Over his 13-year career, he would record 10 or more triple-doubles in nine seasons and averaged 10.6 per season.

4 Nikola Jokić

Career triple-doubles – 130

During his nine seasons in the NBA, Nikola Jokic has quickly become one of the league's most dominant players. At only 29 years old, he has already racked up 130 triple-doubles, and he has an excellent opportunity to continue chasing down his new teammate, Westbrook, for the top spot on this list.

Since being drafted 41st overall in 2014, Jokic has blossomed into one of the biggest draft steals of all time. He led the Nuggets to a championship in 2022-23 and is coming off of his third career MVP award.

Nikola Jokic Top Triple-Double Seasons Season Triple-Doubles 2022-23 29 2023-24 25 2021-22 19 2020-21 16 2019-20 13

With Jokic's ability to do everything on the court, including being one of the best passers as a big man, there was no doubt that he would quickly be on this list.

In 2022-23, he recorded his career high of 29 triple-doubles and has averaged 14.4 per season.

In 2023-24, he also became just the third player in NBA history to record a triple-double against every team he has played against, joining Westbrook and James.

As he enters his 10th year in the NBA, Jokic has an excellent opportunity to move into third on this list as he sits just eight triple-doubles shy of tying Johnson.

5 LeBron James

Career triple-doubles – 112

If there is an NBA records list, James is likely on it.

In his 21 seasons, LeBron has recorded 112 triple-doubles with three franchises: the Cleveland Cavaliers , Miami Heat and the Lakers.

James has had great success since his rookie season in 2003-04. Since then, he has won four championships and four MVP awards and is considered arguably the best player of all time.

LeBron James Top Triple-Double Seasons Season Triple-Doubles 2017-18 18 2019-20 13 2016-17 13 2018-19 8 2008-09 7 2007-08 7

In 2017-18, James posted 18 triple-doubles, the most of any season of his career.

Over his 21 seasons in the NBA, he has had only two seasons without a triple-double. He has also averaged 5.3 per season and is one of three players to record one against every team he has faced.

He now enters his 22nd season in the NBA, looking to close the gap between himself and both Jokic and Johnson.

6 Jason Kidd

Career triple-doubles – 107

Despite being tied with Westbrook as the shortest player on this list, Jason Kidd still managed to record 107 triple-doubles over his 19-year career.

He did it with three different franchises: the New Jersey Nets (now the Brooklyn Nets ), the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns .

Kidd carved out a Hall of Fame career as a 10-time All-Star and one of the best point guards of his generation. He was also part of the 2010-11 Mavericks team that won the title.

Jason Kidd Top Triple-Double Seasons Season Triple-Doubles 2007-08 13 2006-07 12 2003-04 9 1995-96 9 2005-06 8 2004-05 8 2001-02 8

Although Kidd ranks sixth on this list, his career high for triple-doubles in a season is 13.

He had only two seasons in which he recorded 10 or more triple-doubles but finished his career with only two seasons in which he did not record one. He averaged 5.6 per season.

7 Wilt Chamberlain

Career triple-doubles – 78

Chamberlain racked up 78 triple-doubles over his Hall of Fame career with the Philadelphia 76ers , Golden State Warriors and Lakers. He would likely have more if the NBA kept track of steals and blocks during his era of domination.

Chamberlain is undoubtedly one of the most dominant players in NBA history. Over his 14 seasons, he averaged 30.1 points and 22.9 rebounds. He was a two-time champion and four-time MVP.

Wilt Chamberlain Top Triple-Double Seasons Season Triple-Doubles 1967-68 31 1966-67 22 1965-66 9 1963-64 5 1968-69 4

Chamberlain recorded 10 or more triple-doubles twice, posting 31 in 1967-68 and 22 in 1966-67. Although it is not in the NBA record books, he is also believed to have been the only player to achieve a quintuple-double after recording 53 points, 32 rebounds, 16 assists, 24 blocks and 11 steals in a game in 1960.

8 Luka Dončić

Career triple-doubles – 77

Despite being in the NBA for only six seasons, Luka Dončić is already eighth on this list and has the best opportunity, other than Jokic, to pass Westbrook for the all-time lead.

Over his career, Doncic has recorded 77 triple-doubles.

Doncic has had a great start to his NBA career. He is already a five-time All-Star and All-NBA selection and led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2023-24.

Luka Doncic Top Triple-Double Seasons Season Triple-Doubles 2023-24 21 2019-20 17 2020-21 11 2022-23 10 2021-22 10

In 2023-24, Doncic recorded 21 triple-doubles, the most of his career so far. He has averaged 12.8 per season and sits only one shy of tying Chamberlain for seventh on this list.

With him still having many of his prime years ahead, do not be surprised if he ends up at the top of this list by the time he hangs up his jersey.

9 James Harden

Career triple-doubles – 77

James Harden has recorded 77 triple-doubles over his future Hall of Fame career. He has done it with three franchises: the Houston Rockets , 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers .

Harden began his career as the sixth man in Oklahoma City, but his career took off after he was traded to the Rockets.

He won the 2017-18 MVP Award in Houston and became one of the NBA's most deadly scorers.

James Harden Top Triple-Double Seasons Season Triple-Doubles 2016-17 22 2020-21 12 2021-22 11 2018-19 7 2022-23 5

In 2016-17, Harden recorded 22 triple-doubles, 10 more than any other season. Over his 15 years in the NBA, he has averaged 5.1 per season despite not recording a single triple-double during his three years with the Thunder.

He now enters year 16 and is looking to move even further up this list.

10 Larry Bird

Career triple-doubles – 59

Like Johnson and the Lakers, Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics dominated the NBA in the 1980s.

Over his 13 years in the NBA, Bird racked up 59 triple-doubles.

Bird led the Celtics to three championships and was a three-time MVP award winner. Despite being known for his shooting, he was also a great passer and rebounder.

Larry Bird Top Triple-Double Seasons Season Triple-Doubles 1989-90 10 1985-86 10 1984-85 8 1983-84 7 1986-87 5 1980-81 5

Bird recorded 10 triple-doubles in a season twice, in 1989-90 and 1985-86.

By the time he retired, he averaged 4.5 per season and had only one season in which he did not record one triple-double.

There are two active players just outside of this list. Domantas Sabonis has 58 career triple-doubles, just one shy of Bird for 10th all-time. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 45.