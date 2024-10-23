Key Takeaways Neymar is a two-footed attacker, making him a nightmare for defenders with his unique skills.

Ronaldo's left foot has contributed significantly to his goal-scoring record, making him a lethal finisher.

Dembele shines as the most two-footed player, exhibiting equal prowess with both feet to outwit defenders.

A skill that is becoming more essential every year, is the ability to seamlessly use your weaker foot. Clubs are now looking to sign versatile, two-footed players, who are able to use their weaker foot to evade pressure and beat the press.

Managers are encouraging players in training to improve their weaker side in order to prevent certain players from being shown onto that foot by the opposition. On the other hand, some coaches tell their side to press opposition players, who are very one-footed as they are more predictable in possession.

However, there are some exceptions to this rule. For example, Lionel Messi and Arjen Robben very rarely used their weaker foot, yet they were almost impossible to defend against.

Messi was far from being considered an ambidextrous player, as he used his preferred left to score magical goals. While Robben was known for his signature move of cutting in from the right onto his left foot, before firing towards goal.

Despite this, there are clear advantages of being able to use both feet in different situations, with stars such as Ousmane Dembele and Kevin de Bruyne continuing to impress with both feet in the modern game. With that in mind, here are the 10 most two-footed players in football right now.

10 Most Two-Footed Players in Football Right Now Rank Name Current Club 'Stronger' Foot 1. Ousmane Dembele Paris St Germain Left 2. Son Heung-Min Tottenham Hotspur Right 3. Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Right 4. Santi Carzorla Real Oviedo Right 5. Harry Kane Bayern Munich Right 6. Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nasser Right 7. Diogo Jota Liverpool Right 8. Ivan Perisic PSV Eindhoven Left 9. Neymar Jr Al Hilal Right 10. Leandro Trossard Arsenal Right

10 Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard is an extremely versatile player, able to play on both flanks, as a striker and as an attacking midfielder. His ability to excel in numerous positions is helped by the fact he is more than capable of using his weaker left foot.

The Arsenal winger frequently uses his weaker side to evade tackles, provide crosses and take shots. At Brighton and the Gunners, Trossard often shifts the ball onto his left foot before scoring at the near post from tight angles.

In the recent UEFA Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk, the Belgian wowed fans by replicating Santi Cazorla’s famous weak foot corner delivery. The forward is traditionally right-footed but took multiple corners with his left as he provided some inviting crosses into the box.

9 Neymar

The skilful Brazilian is already hard enough to defend against, however, his ability to use his weaker foot makes him a defender’s nightmare. Throughout his career, he has used his left to dribble past opposition players and produce some of the unique skills in football history.

Neymar epitomizes the traditional stereotype of a South American player and will go down as one of the greatest players of the generation. The ambidextrous player has won major honours in two of the biggest leagues in the world.

The silky playmaker has lifted Ligue 1 and La Liga titles with Paris St Germain and Barcelona respectively. He also achieved the UEFA Champions League with the Spanish giants in 2015, scoring in Barcelona’s 3-1 victory over Juventus.

Neymar was joint-top scorer in the competition that year with ten goals, level with former teammate Messi and Real Madrid icon at the time Cristiano Ronaldo.

8 Ivan Perisic

The first left-footed player on this list, but again Ivan Perisic will go down as one of the most two-footed players in football history. Throughout his long and successful career, the Croatian has used his weaker right football in the most high-pressured situations.

Perisic had taken penalties with both feet, which isn’t something that many players would even attempt. He has also taken corners and free-kicks with both feet, making him an unpredictable set-piece specialist.

Able to play on either flank and as a full-back, Perisic has enjoyed plenty of success at various clubs. He won the league title in Italy and was part of the Bayern Munich side that won the treble in 2019.

On the international stage, he has been just as influential as is regarded by many as one of the greatest Croatian players of all time.

7 Diogo Jota

Considering his stronger foot is his right one, Diogo Jota has a brilliant catalogue of goals he has scored using his left. During his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Jota scored two wonderful strikes with his left foot, which will last long in the memory of the club’s supporters.

The forward scored a great volley against Aston Villa in the Championship using his left, before finding the back of the net with an even more iconic goal with his weaker foot that eliminated Manchester United from the FA Cup. Jota is definitely following in the footsteps of another Portuguese man on this list, who has an impressive goal-scoring record with his weaker side.

The 27-year-old, known for his explosive pace and prolific finishing, signed for Liverpool for £41m in 2020 and has won the FA Cup and multiple League Cups.

6 Cristiano Ronaldo

One of the greatest players of all time, known for his incredible goal-scoring record. Over the years, Cristiano Ronaldo has been able to use his trusted left foot to score an abundance of great goals for club and country.

Unlike Messi, the Portugal captain has scored a large proportion of his goals with his weaker foot. When you combine Ronaldo’s powerful ball-striking technique, his supreme aerial ability and his ambidextrous nature, you get one of the most lethal and prolific finishers in world football.

The Al-Nasser man has left his mark in every league that he has played in his career. Wearing the iconic number seven shirt since his Manchester United days, Ronaldo has won almost all the most decorated individual accolades.

He has won five Ballon d’Or awards, a record three UEFA Men’s Player of the Year, four European Golden shoes and was named five times as the ‘World’s Best Player’ by FIFA.

5 Harry Kane

Harry Kane transitioned from one of the most potent poachers to one of the most complete strikers in football. However, one thing that hasn’t changed is his ability to use his weaker left foot.

The England captain frequently uses his left foot to find the back of the net with his strikes on his weaker side having just as much power as his efforts with his right foot. During the North London derby in the 2020-21 season, Kane demonstrated his ability to use his left foot in a high-pressure encounter, unleashing a fierce effort with his left foot that crashed off the bar into the back of the net.

The striker now drops into deeper areas but uses his weaker foot to effortlessly find teammates with passes from his own half.

4 Santi Cazorla

Santi Cazorla was an extraordinary player, who is still going strong in the Spanish Second Division with Real Oviedo. The Spaniard will go down as one of the most two-footed players to ever grace the Premier League.

Cazorla will be remembered for his famous corner delivery at Arsenal. The tidy midfield player appeared like he was going to take a corner with his right foot, but after instructions from Laurent Koscielny, he switched to his left to produce an inswinger.

Cazorla later revealed that his ambidexterity was down to hard work, but also because of an injury to his right ankle in his youth days. He would feature higher on this list if he was still playing at his peak.

3 Kevin De Bruyne

A creative genius able to impact the tightest of matches with a moment of brilliance. Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best midfielders in the world and his ambidextrous nature has helped him in his rise to the top.

The Belgian has incredible vision and incisive passing, which allows him to cut through any defence. He frequently uses his not-so-weak left foot to provide accurate crosses from different angles and also unleash efforts on goal.

In 2022, De Bruyne scored a hat-trick against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with all three goals coming from his magical left foot. Since moving to Manchester City, the 33-year-old has won the UEFA Champions League, six Premier League titles, five League Cups and two FA Cups, which includes a historic treble in 2023.

2 Son Heung-Min

Many players have a trademark move, whether that be cutting from the flank or doing stepovers before shooting, however, not many players have a signature move that involves shifting the ball onto their weaker foot before finding the back of the net. Son Heung-Min has a sensational left foot and he uses it to his advantage to make space and trick defenders.

As his career has progressed, the forward has found himself in more central positions rather than hugging the touchline. This provides Son with more shooting opportunities and the South Korean often fakes with his right foot before finding the back of the net with his left.

1 Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele takes top spot as the most two-footed player in football. The electric winger primarily uses his left foot to dribble but has admitted that he shoots stronger with his right foot.

Essentially, the Frenchman doesn’t have a weak foot and is equally adept with both, making him one of the most unpredictable players in world football. As the versatile wide man is effective with both his feet, defenders are often left to guess which way Dembele will dribble.

Dembele has made a fantastic start for PSG this season, notching seven goal contributions in as many games and perhaps now he can stay injury-free and live up to his world-class potential.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 23/10/2024