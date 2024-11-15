Key Takeaways Players increasingly value two-footedness to avoid predictability & maximize passing range.

The Premier League sees Cristiano Ronaldo and Heung-min Son among the top two-footed players known for versatility.

Santi Cazorla stands out as an extremely gifted two-footed player who strategically chooses which side to use for corner kicks.

Over the years, the need to be two-footed has become even more essential. Players often do their training to improve their weaker foot, so that they can use it as comfortably as their stronger foot.

Those who are not ambidextrous can often be targeted by opposition teams, as their passing range can become limited if they are pressed at certain angles. This means managers are now identifying two-footed players in the transfer market in order to create a balanced starting team.

The Premier League has seen some talented players who could seamlessly use their weaker feet. One of the all-time greats, Cristiano Ronaldo spent his years in England on either flank for Manchester United and therefore it was essential for his weaker left foot to be as strong as his right.

Ronaldo would often drive to the byline before crossing with his stronger right or cutting inside before unleashing a powerful effort with his very effective left foot. Current Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min ranks highly on this list of ambidextrous players. With that in mind, here are the 10 greatest two-footed players in Premier League history.

10 Greatest Two-Footed Players in Premier League History Rank Name Current Club 'Stronger' Foot 1. Santi Cazorla Real Oviedo Right 2. Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur Right 3. Kevn De Bruyne Manchester City Right 4. David Ginola Retired Right 5. Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nasser Right 6. Pedro Rodriguez Lazio Right 7. Ivan Perisic PSV Eindhoven Left 8. Harry Kane Bayern Munich Right 9. Adam Lallana Southampton Right 10. Eric Cantona Retired Right

10 Eric Cantona

Active Years: 1983-1997

Eric Cantona was an exceptional player, who always had the spotlight on him when he was at Old Trafford. The Frenchman was a versatile striker, able to drop deep and link play, but also play as a traditional number nine.

Therefore, it was important for Cantona to be two-footed, as it would make him more unpredictable in the final third. The former Manchester United man often used his so-called weaker left foot to find teammates with intricate passes and also find the back of the net with lethal finishes. Cantona was an inaugural inductee into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

9 Adam Lallana

Active Years: 2006-Present

Adam Lallana is an incredibly tidy player, who has excelled at both club and international level. The Englishman is one of the greatest two-footed players in Premier League history, able to dribble comfortably with either foot.

Lallana is able to pass with either foot, and he frequently decides to use his left foot when shooting rather than his preferred right. The Premier League winner is known for his exceptional playmaking skills and his ability to receive possession on the half-turn. After making his international debut in 2013, Lallana has made 34 appearances for England, scoring three goals in the process.

8 Harry Kane

Active Years: 2001-Present

Harry Kane more than warrants his position on this list of talented two-footed players, with the striker known for his trademark move, where he would shift the ball from his preferred right foot to his left side, before firing into the roof of the net. The England captain is one of the most complete strikers in the history of the sport and, therefore, it was imperative that he is two-footed.

Kane uses his weaker side to find teammates with exceptional through-balls from deep positions. His passing ability is one of the most underrated aspects of his game and, during his time at Spurs, the Premier League great would amaze supporters with his exceptional weak-foot passes.

7 Ivan Perisic

Active Years: 2004-Present

Ivan Perisic has had a very successful career, winning trophies in various countries and divisions. The Croatia international can play in a plethora of positions, such as left-back and left-wing, but his versatility can also be seen in his footwork. Perisic essentially doesn’t have a weaker side. He predominately uses his left foot, but he has often used his right foot when delivering set-pieces.

His ability to deliver both in-swinging and out-swinging deliveries from corners and free-kicks has been treasured by many different managers over the years. Perisic came to the Premier League to reunite with former manager Antonio Conte but, the pair had a rather unsuccessful spell in England on that occasion.

6 Pedro Rodriguez

Active Years: 2004-Present

Pedro Rodriguez has had a trophy-laden career, winning significant major honours such as the World Cup, the Premier League and the Champions League on multiple occasions. The Spaniard is a gifted player with his ambidextrous nature, leaving spectators unable to identify his stronger foot.

Pedro is equally good with both feet and this coincides with his versatility, which has seen him deployed on both the left and right wing, and as a second striker. The winger has a diverse goal catalogue, finding the back of the net with both feet and even with his head. Pedro’s Premier League stint came at Chelsea, where he joined Jose Mourinho’s team, but one of the most two-footed players of all time won the league with his successor, Conte.

5 Cristiano Ronaldo

Active Years: 1995-Present

Not only is he one of the greatest two-footed players in Premier League history, but Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most ambidextrous players in the history of the sport. The striker has scored a ridiculous number of goals on his supposedly weaker left side.

Even now, Ronaldo generates so much power from his left foot, with his shots just as accurate as those taken from his preferred right foot. When the Portuguese superstar was in the Premier League, he would often dazzle defenders with his scintillating footwork. As he was equally good with both feet, he would often dribble past opposition players, with defenders unsure about whether he would come inside or take the ball to the byline.

4 David Ginola

Active Years: 1984-2003

David Ginola had spells at multiple clubs in the Premier League, representing the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Everton. The Frenchman was a left-winger known for cutting inside and using his stronger right foot to curl the ball into the back of the net.

However, Ginola had a very impressive left foot, and he scored numerous glorious Premier League goals with driven efforts from his weaker left side. The attacker clearly worked on using both feet in training, as many were unable to identify which was his weaker side. On the international scene, he made 17 appearances, scoring three goals for his country between 1990 and 1995.

3 Kevin De Bruyne

Active Years: 2005-Present

Not only does Kevin De Bruyne rank highly on this list, but he also ranks highly among the most two-footed players in football right now. The attacking midfielder is a vital component of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, and he played a crucial role in their recent dominance, which evidently included a famous treble.

De Bruyne, who is primarily a right-footed player, can do anything on a football pitch with his left foot. He can play an accurate long-distance pass to a teammate or even find the back of the net with a powerful finish. One of De Bruyne’s best goals with his left foot, came against his former club Chelsea when the Belgium international won the game in the 2017-18 season with a shot from outside the box.

2 Son Heung-min

Active Years: 2005-Present

Like De Bruyne, Son Heung-min is currently one of the best players in the Premier League right now. The Tottenham Hotspur captain operates as a left-winger or as a striker.

Son is known for his signature move, which involves faking to shoot with his stronger right foot before finding the back of the net with his left. This move typically leaves defenders on the floor scrambling to make a block.

In a game against Southampton, Son and Kane ran riot, with the South Korean scoring four goals, all set up by his colleague. The forward found the back of the net twice with his right foot and twice with his left, further demonstrating his ambidextrous qualities.

1 Santi Cazorla

Active Years: 2001-Present

Taking top spot on the list of exceptionally gifted players is former Arsenal player Santi Cazorla. The midfielder more than warrants his position on this list, when you take into consideration the fact he would tactically take corners with either foot.

His teammates at the time would signal what type of delivery they wanted, and the Spaniard would then choose the foot he thought would produce the requested delivery. His manager at the time, Arsene Wenger, admitted he didn’t know which foot Cazorla preferred. The Spaniard revealed that his ambidexterity was down to hard work on the training ground, as well as an injury during his youth days.

