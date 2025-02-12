British football is lucky enough to be the home of some of the most iconic stadiums in the world. From legendary stadiums such as Old Trafford and Anfield, to the modern colossal stadiums like the London Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The United Kingdom has it all.

But what GIVEMESPORT wants to find out is: the 10 most underrated stadiums in British football history. While you will be aware of most of the stadiums on the list, these football grounds are special in their own right, but rarely get recognised by the media or the wider public – especially outside of Britain.

Ranking Factors

The atmosphere that the stadium generates

How aesthetically pleasing the stadium is

The design of the stadium

The facilities within/outside the ground

10 The Den

Millwall

The Den is infamous for its intimidating atmosphere, with Millwall fans known for their passionate support. While it is far from what you'd consider a 'top-end' ground, it certainly holds a better matchday atmosphere than a lot of the newer Premier League grounds.

Millwall are far from being a successful football club in Britain. Throughout their history, they have never hoisted a major domestic cup, and their only real major success in England came in the 1987/88 season when they won the Second Division (Championship). But one thing is for sure, they are notorious for having incredible support, home and away, and they create one of the most intimidating atmospheres in Britain. The old Den (1910–1993) was even more raucous than the new Den.

Club Millwall Opened In 1993 Capacity 20,146

9 Turf Moor

Burnley

Coming in at number nine on this list is the home of Burnley, Turf Moor. Turf Moor has been Burnley’s home for over 140 years, making it one of the oldest football stadiums in Britain. Nestled in the heart of Lancashire, its old-school charm and close proximity of the stands to the pitch create an electric atmosphere.

Built in 1883, Turf Moor has hosted international football matches, and also witnessed the first penalty kick in English Football League history, in 1891, when Burnley hosted Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It might not be the flashiest ground, nor has it seen extraordinary amounts of success from Burnley, but its history and character make it an underrated ground.

Club Burnley Opened In 1883 Capacity 21,944

8 Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Eighth on this list is Wolverhampton Wanderers' Molineux Stadium. The stadium was one of the first stadiums in England to install floodlights, back in the early 50s, and this paved the way for European football nights. Additionally, back in the late 1880s, Molineux became the first stadium to be exclusively used as a stadium for a football team.

Over the years, the Molineux Stadium has welcomed some huge European clubs, such as Juventus, when Wolves went on to be the runners-up of the 1971/72 UEFA Cup.

Despite its modern renovations, it has retained a classic feel, with the South Bank stand, holding 5,500 people, generating a deafening noise on matchdays. Wolves’ passionate supporters and the ground’s history make it one of England’s most overlooked stadiums compared to other Premier League grounds.

Club Wolverhampton Wanderers Opened In 1889 Capacity 31,750

7 Craven Cottage

Fulham

Coming in at number seven on this list is Fulham's Craven Cottage. Situated along the River Thames, Craven Cottage is one of the most picturesque stadiums in British football. Its historic Johnny Haynes Stand, which is undergoing development to hold just under 9,000 spectators, and unique mix of old-school and modern-looking stands give it an unmatched charm.

Remarkably, despite being one of the oldest stadiums on this list, and Fulham being the oldest professional club in London, this historical ground has never seen the West Londoners lift an old First Division (what is now the Premier League) title.

While often overshadowed by the much bigger London stadiums such as Stamford Bridge, the Emirates Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, its character and rich history make it one of the most underrated grounds in Britain.

Club Fulham Opened In 1896 Capacity 28,800

6 City Ground

Nottingham Forest

The City Ground is home to a two-time European Cup-winning club in Nottingham Forest. Granted that was way back in the days when Brian Clough was the manager, in their most successful spell (the late 70s), nevertheless, the City Ground deserves much more credit than it gets.

The Trent End stand, holding 7,500 people alone, provides an electric atmosphere on matchdays which the home players feed off. And the ground itself has hosted countless historic moments in English football. Nottingham Forest’s recent return to the Premier League has put the City Ground back on the map.

Club Nottingham Forest Opened In 1898 Capacity 30,404

5 Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace

Funnily enough, quite a lot of people claim that Selhurst Park is an underrated stadium. Does that still make it an underrated stadium? Oh well, it's still going on this list.

Selhurst Park, the home of Crystal Palace, is famous for its raucous fan base, particularly the Holmesdale Ultras (fanatics), who have created one of the best atmospheres in England over recent years. The stadium might not be the most modern, but that's what is so cool about it. It has an old-school vibe about it and its energy from the stands transfers into the players on the pitch.

Club Crystal Palace Opened In 1924 Capacity 25,486

4 Stadium of Light

Sunderland

Ranking at number four on this list is Sunderland's Stadium of Light. While one of the most modern grounds on this list, the Stadium of Light is one of the biggest stadiums outside the Premier League, and it is considered by many as one of the most underrated stadiums in Britain.

The reason it is probably underrated is that Sunderland are somewhat of a sleeping giant in English football; they have not been in the top flight for almost a full decade now. But, they are knocking on the door to returning to the Premier League. When full, the Stadium of Light produces an intimidating atmosphere that rivals the best grounds in the country.

Club Sunderland Opened In 1997 Capacity 49,000

3 Goodison Park

Everton

While Everton as a football club may not have had a good spell over the last few years, at least they can say they have one of the best and most historical football grounds in the UK. Goodison Park is a stadium dripping in history, from hosting England World Cup matches in 1966 to seeing some of the greatest players to ever do it score on this ground, such as: Pele, Garrincha, Eusebio, and many others.

Out of all of the clubs on this list, the Toffees are certainly one of the most historically successful clubs in England, having won nine First Division titles and five FA Cups. Additionally, despite recent poor campaigns, Everton have never been relegated from the Premier League, making Goodison Park even more special.

Goodison Park's close-knit stands make for an intense matchday atmosphere, especially when playing some of the bigger clubs, and more so their rivals Liverpool. While Everton are set to move to a new stadium, Goodison remains one of the most underappreciated classic football venues.

Club Everton Opened In 1892 Capacity 39,572

2 Bramall Lane

Sheffield United

Bramall Lane is the oldest professional football stadium in the world, and, of course, it is still in use today, being the home of Sheffield United. Bramall Lane deserves far more recognition than it gets because of its historical significance in sport. Originally built as a cricket ground in 1855, the Blades were later formed in 1889 and that who has owned it ever since.

Not only did it first host a football match over 160 years ago, it also saw the world's first-ever floodlit football match in October 1878 in front of an attendance of over 20,000.

Its rich history in British sports, combined with Sheffield United’s passionate fanbase, makes it one of the most intimidating atmospheres for an away matchday. It is undoubtedly one of Britain’s most underrated grounds. However, with the recent international women's matches being held at the 2022 Euros, and with the Blades yoyo-ing between the Premier League and Championship in recent times, perhaps this will begin to make neutral supporters appreciate the ground a lot more.

Club Sheffield United Opened In 185 Capacity 32,050

1 Elland Road

Leeds United

Coming in at number one, Elland Road tops this list because of its rich history. Leeds United fans are among the most vocal in England, and the ground has witnessed legendary European nights and fierce domestic battles over the decades.

This underrated ground has seen the Whites hoist three First Division titles, four Second Division (Championship) titles, and two domestic cups. In April 1975, it hosted the first leg of the European Cup semi-final which saw Leeds United beat Barcelona 2-1, with over 50,000 supporters watching.

The East Stand is one of the largest single-tier stands in England, holding a little over 15,000 alone. Elland Road is often overlooked in favour of larger Premier League grounds, which are homes of the big clubs, but few can match the atmosphere of the West Yorkshire club.