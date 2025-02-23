Summary English football has seen so many underrated talents not receive their flowers during their careers.

Players like Peter Crouch and Gareth Barry hold Premier League records but were never truly valued.

The likes of Michael Carrick and Steve McManaman were overlooked stars in Champions League winning teams.

Throughout the years, the English national team has seen some incredible players pass through its ranks and become staples in the set-up. Players like Wayne Rooney, Sir Bobby Charlton and even current captain Harry Kane are always going to be remembered for their exploits, whether at club or international level, but often thoughts are not spared to some of the unsung heroes that allowed these stars to flourish without getting the respect they deserve.

With so much talent at their disposal across multiple generations, there were always bound to be players that were overlooked and underappreciated, but some of the biggest examples of that never even got the chance to play for their country. With that in mind, these 10 names are perhaps the most underrated that English football has ever produced.

Related 10 Most Underrated British Players in Football History [Ranked] Britain has a plethora of talented stars whose abilities deserved more recognition. We rank the top 10 most underrated.

10 Gareth Barry

England international caps: 53

Gareth Barry holds the all-time record for Premier League appearances, with an impressive 653 matches, yet remains overlooked in discussions of the league’s greatest midfielders. Known for his unparalleled consistency, the former Aston Villa captain played a pivotal role in every team he represented.

Barry was a key figure in Manchester City’s Premier League title win and continued to make an impact with Everton and West Bromwich Albion in the latter stages of his career. Despite his remarkable longevity and contribution to the English top-flight, his name often goes unmentioned among the elite midfielders of the competition’s history.

Gareth Barry Career Clubs Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton, West Brom Club Statistics Appearances (833) Goals (67) Assists (75) International Statistics Appearances (53) Goals (3) Assists (6)

9 Jermaine Defoe

England international caps: 57

Jermaine Defoe netted 162 goals across his Premier League career, ranking him as the tenth-highest scorer in the competition’s history. With 496 appearances to his name, he established himself as a clinical striker, but what makes his record so impressive was that he never featured for any of the truly top teams in the country that were vying for silverware.

Instead, he spent much of his career at clubs outside that elite bracket, with Tottenham being the biggest leap up the ranks. Perhaps this hindered the perception of Defoe, who should've been a consistent partner alongside Wayne Rooney once Michael Owen's injuries began to catch up to him.

Jermaine Defoe Career Clubs West Ham, Bournemouth, Tottenham, Portsmouth, Toronto, Sunderland, Rangers Club Statistics Appearances (762) Goals (305) Assists (55) International Statistics Appearances (57) Goals (20) Assists (6)

8 Peter Crouch

England international caps: 42

Standing at six-foot-seven, Peter Crouch’s towering presence made him a fan favourite, but his technical ability was often unfairly overlooked. A skilled goalscorer, he was capable of scoring all types of goals, from stunning overhead kicks to long-range volleys. In fact, Crouch is considered one of the finest bicycle kick specialists in football history.

Regarded as one of the Premier League’s cult heroes, the contradiction between Crouch's appearance and his actual ability with the ball at his feet may be one of the biggest contrasts in recent football memory, and while it made him more unique to watch it sometimes made him a sideshow that undersold how brilliant he actually was.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Crouch holds the record for the most headed goals in English top-flight history, with 40 to his name.

Peter Crouch Career Clubs Stoke, Liverpool, Tottenham, Portsmouth, QPR, Aston Villa, Southampton, Norwich, Burnley Club Statistics Appearances (720) Goals (199) Assists (75) International Statistics Appearances (42) Goals (22) Assists (4)

Related 10 Most 'Unorthodox' Players in Premier League History [Ranked] Six players with Premier League winners medals have been included on the list.

7 Darren Anderton

England international caps: 30

Darren Anderton was an exceptionally gifted midfielder known for his precise passing, vision, and outstanding crossing ability. A regular fixture for Tottenham Hotspur when fit, he could control the tempo of the game with ease. Unfortunately, injury struggles plagued his career, earning him the nickname 'sicknote,' but when he was available, he was indispensable.

The combination of his injury record and the fact that the player who took over the mantle on the right-hand side following hims was David Beckham, means that Anderton's talent often gets overlooked. Had he stayed fit though, he could easily be talked about alongside some of the other English greats.

Darren Anderton Career Clubs Portsmouth, Tottenham, Birmingham, Wolves, Bournemouth Club Statistics Appearances (492) Goals (68) Assists (70) International Statistics Appearances (30) Goals (7) Assists (4)

6 James Milner

England international caps: 61

James Milner’s footballing journey began at Leeds United, where he made a mark as one of the youngest goalscorers in Premier League history. From then on, he continued to prove his worth and find success at clubs like Aston Villa and Manchester City, but never really won the hearts of the England hierarchy.

The perception of Milner was that he was reliable but not someone who was going to break into the first tea, Ironically, this started to change in the latter end of his career at Liverpool, where his versatility shone and he became a go to guy for Jurgen Klopp when the going got tough.

James Milner Career Clubs Leeds United, Swindon Town, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, Brighton Club Statistics Appearances (880) Goals (85) Assists (134) International Statistics Appearances (61) Goals (1) Assists (6)

Related 10 Most Underrated Players in Premier League History [Ranked] From Nicolas Anelka to Moussa Dembele, the exploits of some players in the English top flight regularly go under the radar.

5 Steve Bruce

England international caps: 0

A dominant and reliable presence in defence, Steve Bruce made over 400 appearances for Manchester United and became one of the club's most steadfast players. Known for his no-nonsense approach and professionalism, it’s baffling that despite his stellar club career, he never earned a single cap for England.

During a time when England boasted a number of quality defenders, it remains a major oversight that Bruce never represented his country. Given that he was a Premier League-winning captain, one would imagine Bruce may have to go down as one of the greatest players to never win a senior cap for the Three Lions.