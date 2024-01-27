Highlights While the Premier League is one of the most watched leagues in the world, there are some hidden gems out there across for fans.

The Champions League in particular has a rich history of sides from some of the lesser-fancied and known leagues to make a real splash over the years.

GIVEMESPORT has now taken a look at the seven most underrated leagues in world football right now.

It's safe to say that for at least the last half a century, a select group of European leagues have dominated when it comes to world football. The best clubs in the world have almost exclusively come from one of five European leagues since the 1970s; the Premier League (England), Bundesliga (Germany), La Liga (Spain), Serie A (Italy), or Ligue 1 (France). These competitions have bred the best teams in the world, but they can get a bit repetitive.

There have only been four seasons in which Barçelona or Real Madrid did not win La Liga since the turn of the 21st century. It's a similar story when it comes to Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga, and Paris Saint-Germain over the last 10 years in France's top division. Even the Premier League has been won by the same club (Manchester City) five times in the last six seasons.

Luckily for the football fans who want something fresh, there are plenty of other brilliant leagues out there to watch, and GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at the seven most underrated ones. In terms of how we've ranked them, we've looked at the average attendance, infrastructure, stadium quality, and general competitiveness of leagues from around the world, and concluded that these leagues are the ones to watch.

The seven most underrated leagues in the world League Average attendance* Different league winners** Eredivisie 19,698 5 Turkish Super Lig 11,179 6 Liga Portugal 12,329 3 Argentine Primera Division unknown 7 Belgian Pro League 10,985 6 J1 League 18,990 10 EFL Championship 22,868 13 Stats per Transfermarkt *Attendance as of 23/01/24 for 2023/2024 season **Different league winners between 2002/03 and 2022/23 seasons

7 Eredivisie

You can't go through the history of football and not mention at least a handful of Dutch football clubs, and yet, they aren't considered to be among the elite in Europe anymore. Teams like Ajax, which were led by one of the best footballers of all time in the form of Johan Cruyff in the 1970s, should be put at the top table when it comes to conversations about European mega teams. But, even still, they tend to fly under the radar, despite their consistently solid performances in the Champions League and Europa League.

In the 2023/24 campaign, the league-wide average attendance of the Eredivisie was 19,698, after 18 games of the season, according to Transfermarkt. Stadiums like the Johan Cruyff Arena, the Phillips Stadion, and the Stadion Feyenoord, have a capacity from 35,000 to over 55,000. You'd also maybe think that, because of the historical greatness of the likes of Ajax, there would be a bit of a monopoly when it came to success in this competition. Well, Ajax came third in the Eredivisie in the 2022/23 season, and now, just over halfway into the 23/24 campaign, they are more than 20 points behind the league leaders, PSV. But, only five teams have won the competition between the 02-03 and 22-23 seasons, which does hurt its competitiveness claim.

League Average attendance* League winners** Eredivisie 19,213 5

6 Turkish Super Lig

There aren't too many countries that showcase just how good an atmosphere can be in a stadium like Turkey's top division does. Football fans got to witness this when Galatasaray went toe to toe with arguably the biggest club in the world, Manchester United, in the 2023/24 Champions League group stage, and they took four points from a possible six against United. The draw came when they played at home, at RAMS Park, but the noise that was made when their three goals went in was something to behold.

League Average attendance* League winners** Süper Lig 11,468 6

Galatasaray's stadium alone holds more than 50,000 people, as per Transfermarkt, but the average attendance across the competition, through the first 21 games of the 23/24 campaign, was just over 11,000. There is quite a bit of disparity between the top and bottom of the league, in terms of quality and infrastructure, but those top sides have proven themselves to be worthy competitors on the world stage, and the six different lifters of the trophy, and the fact that no team has won more than two consecutively, between the 2002-03 and 2022-23 seasons show that it's not some one-horse race.

5 Liga Portugal

The biggest asset that the Liga Portugal has is the seemingly infinite amount of talent that comes out of it every single year. The Premier League is full of players who first made a name for themselves in Portugal's best football league: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, Manchester City's Rúben Dias, Chelsea's Enzo Fernández, and there will be more to come. You can look back historically at the players who have emerged as top talents in this league; the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo are two legends of the sport who cut their teeth in Liga Portugal.

The league also plays host to some of the most well-renowned clubs in Europe. Benfica and Porto have four European Cup/Champions Leagues between them, and the former was a staple of the competition throughout the 1960s. This sort of European pedigree isn't one that has been replicated much outside the continent's five biggest leagues, and the two previously mentioned clubs, as well as teams like Sporting CP, are always in the mix in European competitions.

The Estadio da Luz, Estadio do Dragao, and Estadio Jose Alvalade XXI, have a combined capacity of just under 165,000, as per Transfermarkt. That's only 12,000 short of the combined capacity of the three biggest football stadiums in France. What holds back this league from being further up the list is competitiveness. There have only been two teams who weren't named Benfica, Porto, or Sporting Lisbon to win Portugal's premier football league since the end of the Second World War in 1945: Belenenses (1945-46) and Boavista (2000-01).

League Average attendance* League winners** Liga Portugal 12,329 3

4 Argentine Primera Division

This competition was the first football league to be officially established in South America, in 1891, and the first to be established outside the United Kingdom, which had set up the Football League in 1888. Argentina is as closely associated with the sport as you can get, mainly due to the fact that there's a strong case to be made that the two greatest footballers to ever live come from the country - Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona. Despite the many brilliant exports from the nation over the years, most of their international recognition goes towards their national team and not their domestic league.

The Primera Division is home to one of the most iconic games of football in history: the Superclasico, a game between River Plate and Boca Juniors that is about more than just a sport. There are social aspects to this heated rivalry. River and Boca both played in the region of La Boca, in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires, in the early years of the 1900s. But River moved to a more affluent area of the city, with Boca being the representative of the working class, and River, supposedly, backed by the upper classes. Watching a Superclasico at either La Bombonera or Estadio Monumental, Boca and River's respective stadiums, should be on every football fan's bucket list.

League Average attendance* Different winners** Argentine Primera Division unknown 7

3 Belgian Pro League

Not only is the output of the Belgian Pro League compelling, but it's also got a slightly different format than most. The league is made up of 16 teams, who all play each other twice in the regular season. Once those games have been completed, the sides who finish in the top six spots in the league table go into a playoff competition to decide the winner. Each side plays each other twice, and they all start on half the amount of points that they accrued in the regular season, rounded up to the nearest whole number. This format provides an opportunity for any of the best teams in the league to win the competition, and the six winners of the competition between the 02-03 and 22-23 seasons, with a potential seventh on the way, as Union Saint-Gilloise have quickly climbed the Belgian ranks, show the competitiveness of the Pro League.

This competitiveness is also reflected in the attendance and stadium sizes of the Pro League's clubs. As per Transfermarkt, the average attendance of clubs in the Belgian first division ranges from 3,449 to 21,600, and the average is 10,985. When you compare that to the gap in the Süper Lig, whose attendances range from 861 to 43,837, it's a stark contrast and one that favours the Pro League.

League Average attendance* Different winners** Pro League 10,985 6

2 J1 League

Japan hasn't got a lengthy history of producing top-quality football, but that opinion has slowly changed. The country itself is very well regarded for its technological innovation, and that is reflected in the quality of its cities and stadiums. The Nissan Stadium in Yokohoma, home to the Yokohoma F. Marinos, has a capacity of over 72,000, according to its website. It hosted three group stage games, and the final, at the 2002 World Cup, and has more recently been used in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, and the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The average attendance at a J1 League game is just shy of 19,000, as per Transfermarkt. That's only 10,000 less than La Liga's average, and they have Barcelona and Real Madrid who easily get over 100,000 fans combined in their stadiums for every game. In fact, according to Transfermarkt, nine of Japan's first division sides have a higher average attendance than Villareal, who won the Europa League in the 2020-21 season.

The J1 League is easily one of the most unpredictable football leagues in the world. There have been 11 different winners since the creation of the competition in 1992. For perspective, the Premier League was founded in the same year and has only had seven different winners. One of the best things about this league is its accessibility to a worldwide audience, with the league showing four games, per matchday, for free on YouTube for international viewers.

League Average attendance* Different winners** J1 League 18,990 10

1 Championship

The Championship is the only league on the list that is the second tier of its country's footballing pyramid, which is just a testament to the quality of the sport in England. But, even though it's the little brother to the Premier League, it doesn't act like that. Part of the reason why it's so entertaining every season is because it's a second tier; it lends itself to having different results each year, as the best teams always move up a league. There have been 13 different winners of the Championship between its rebrand in the 2004-05 season and the 2022-23 campaign.

With average attendances that blow the other leagues out of the water - 22,868 in the first half of the 2023-24 campaign, as per Transfermarkt - and stadiums that are of better quality than many of the ones currently occupying the positions of Europe's top five leagues, it's severely underrated. As well as the two automatic promotion spots, the playoff system used by the Championship to determine a third promoted teams leads to a winner take all game at Wembley - one that was worth £170m in 2023, as per The Athletic, Taking into account all factors, it's the most underrated league in world football.