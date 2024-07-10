Highlights Isaiah Hartenstein will offer the Oklahoma City Thunder a boost in rebounding and defense.

The NBA offseason is always lively and chaotic. There is truly no better reality television on the air that can top the drama experienced when the free agency period rolls around.

So much player movement is going on between signings, trades or even sign-and-trades. It can be an overwhelming experience trying to keep up with everything that transpires.

Given the number of new faces in new places, fans cannot be blamed for sometimes losing track of who goes where. As such, there will be plenty of times when the new NBA season starts and an offseason move that flew under the radar begins to pay major dividends.

Who can blame fans for forgetting about Player X joining Team A when major news like Paul George signing with the Philadelphia 76ers is announced or Dejounte Murray being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans blows up their notifications?

It feels perfectly excusable.

Role players or young talents waiting for an opportunity are probably pretty used to the idea of being overlooked. However, today is the day when the spotlight will shine on them as some of the most underrated moves of the 2024 NBA offseason so far.

A few honorable mentions should be acknowledged before the list begins. Andre Drummond to the 76ers, Josh Green to the Charlotte Hornets and Derrick Jones Jr. to the L.A. Clippers are all excellent examples of underrated moves that may actually be so underrated that they miss a spot on this list.

5 Isaiah Hartenstein Signs With the Oklahoma City Thunder

Hartenstein joins the Thunder on a three-year, $87 million deal

This is the move on this list that has probably received the most coverage. That being said, it still feels like it has not been talked about enough as one of the best signings of the offseason, point-blank.

Isaiah Hartenstein – 2023-24 Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 7.8 8.5 RPG 8.3 7.8 SPG 1.2 0.3 BPG 1.1 0.9 FG% 64.4 59.2

The Oklahoma City Thunder managed to address several key issues with the addition of Isaiah Hartenstein . It was an excellent use of the cap space that the Thunder had available this offseason.

The Thunder were one of the worst rebounding teams in the league this past season. They ranked 27th for rebounds per game during the regular season.

Hartenstein's per-36 averages in that category were 11.9 rebounds per game. He will offer them a tremendous boost on the glass.

The Thunder were the second-worst team in the league in offensive rebounding. Hartenstein could offer more opportunities to a team that was fourth-worst in the league in the second-chance-points category.

The even larger benefit that the Thunder could receive from this addition is the lineup versatility and defensive options that Hartenstein offers.

The Thunder struggled to defend against size and dominant bigs last season. The Western Conference is not short on players that fit the description.

Chet Holmgren could slide to the power forward position with Hartenstein starting at center in matchups that call for more size.

This could prove crucial once the playoffs come around and the path to the NBA Finals could go through players like Nikola Jokic , Anthony Davis or the twin towers of the Minnesota Timberwolves .

The only reason this move does not rank higher is that it seems to have received more coverage than some of the others on this list. Otherwise, this was undoubtedly one of the most brilliant acquisitions of the offseason.

4 Malik Monk Re-Signs With the Sacramento Kings

The Kings brought back Monk on a four-year, $78 million contract

The Sacramento Kings made their biggest offseason move when they acquired DeMar DeRozan via sign-and-trade during free agency. That will be the transaction most people talk about.

However, this was probably their best move of the offseason.

Malik Monk – 2023-24 Stats PPG 15.4 RPG 2.9 APG 5.1 FG% 44.3 3P% 35.0

Malik Monk would likely have been a highly-coveted free agent in the 2024 class. Plenty of teams would have lined up, champing at the bit to add a reliable player like Monk.

The Kings never gave opposing teams an opportunity.

Not only did the Kings re-sign Monk and agree to terms on a deal with him before other teams even got the chance to sway him elsewhere, but they did it at a steal of a price.

Retaining a player of Monk's caliber at less than $20 million per year is a massive bargain.

Monk has been a key part of the Kings' success over the past two seasons.

For two years in a row, he has found himself squarely in the race for Sixth Man of the Year. Monk just barely lost out on that honor to Naz Reid this past season.

Plenty of teams could have benefited from the scoring and secondary playmaking Monk provides off the bench. The Kings wisely locked him up quickly.

3 Houston Rockets Trade For AJ Griffin

The Rockets acquired Griffin in a three-team deal for pennies on the dollar

This was the definition of buying low.

The Houston Rockets managed to acquire AJ Griffin from the Atlanta Hawks for next to nothing. Griffin is an excellent low-cost, high-reward addition that could pay off tenfold for the Rockets in the long run.

AJ Griffin to the Rockets – Trade Details Hawks Receive Heat Receive Rockets Receive 43rd overall pick via the Heat (Nikola Djurisic) Cash considerations via the Hawks AJ Griffin 44th overall pick via the Rockets (Pelle Larsson)

Griffin showed plenty of promise in his rookie season before getting lost in the shuffle in the Hawks' wing rotation. The Rockets will give him a fresh start and a chance to recapture the spark he displayed during that time.

AJ Griffin – Rookie versus Sophomore Stats Category 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 8.9 2.4 SPG 0.6 0.1 FG% 46.5 29.0 3P% 39.0 25.6 TS% 57.7 38.2 MPG 19.5 8.6 GP 72 20

Griffin's sophomore season saw him regress across the board and struggle to find minutes on the Hawks. Playing alongside an offensive talent like Alperen Sengün may be exactly what he needs to recapture the promise he showed in his first season.

2 Atlanta Hawks Acquire Dyson Daniels In the Dejounte Murray Trade

Daniels has a chance at an expanded role and breakout season in Atlanta

Speaking of the Hawks, they make a reappearance on this list, but for the right reasons this time.

Much of the reception surrounding the Dejounte Murray trade for the Hawks was lukewarm, at best. Many felt that the Hawks did not receive a substantial enough return for a player of Murray's caliber.

However, the promising allure of Dyson Daniels does offer a lot of intrigue for the Hawks.

Daniels is still young enough to be seen as a prospect who has plenty of potential in terms of his NBA future.

Dyson Daniels – 2023-24 Stats PPG 5.8 RPG 3.9 APG 2.7 SPG 1.4 FG% 44.7 3P% 31.1 MPG 22.3

The Pelicans surely had high expectations for Daniels when they selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft .

However, their current timeline has them pushing for more immediate success. They were likely never in a position to properly afford Daniels the time and patience he needed to flourish.

The Hawks, on the other hand, are likely in no rush. Trading away Murray would indicate that the Hawks are ready to rebuild and take things slowly.

Daniels has proven himself to be a talented defender, but he needs more time to grow his offensive game. The Hawks can provide the environment he needs to grow into his potential.

Receiving Daniels in the trade package for Murray has the potential to be a move that ages like fine wine for the Hawks.

1 Naji Marshall Signs With the Dallas Mavericks

Marshall joins the defending Western Conference champions on a three-year, $27 million deal

The Dallas Mavericks have been busy this offseason.

After making it to the NBA Finals and losing to the Boston Celtics , the team has been aggressive in their pursuit to surround Luka Dončić with the pieces he needs to lead the Mavericks to a championship in their next go-round.

The move that has overshadowed all others for the Mavericks has been the addition of Klay Thompson via sign-and-trade.

To be fair, that move does have the potential to be a great fit for the team. However, the Mavericks and their fans should be equally excited about adding Naji Marshall .

Naji Marshall – 2023-24 Stats PPG 7.1 RPG 3.6 FG% 46.3 3P% 38.7 TS% 57.6 MPG 19.0

Marshall was one of the most underrated free agents this offseason.

He is exactly the type of player who should fit like a glove with the Mavericks, both offensively and defensively. It should not surprise anyone if the 2024-25 season is a career year for Marshall as he excels off the easy looks Dončić will surely provide.

If the Mavericks make it back to the NBA Finals next season after bolstering their support pieces around Dončić, this move will be revisited in shock and awe regarding how Dallas managed to steal Marshall in free agency.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference. Contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac.