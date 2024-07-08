Highlights The 1990s was a golden era for basketball with some of the greatest players in NBA history dominating the game. However, there were also many underrated players who didn't receive the same level of recognition and acclaim.

A dominant big man who became a champion and a few of the greatest shooters of all-time often get lost in the memories of Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley.

Don't forget about these five superstars who helped grow the game during the final decade of the 20th century.

The 1990s were an exciting decade for basketball in the NBA . The league was expanding, and the game was becoming a worldwide phenomenon.

The 1990s was a decade in which an explosion of new skilled talent hit the scene, and once-in-a-lifetime players seemed to burst on the scene in record numbers.

The NBA became increasingly open to players entering the league fresh out of high school, and more kids than ever got to purchase replica jerseys of their favorite players.

When we mention 90s basketball, the first NBA stars to come to mind are usually Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley . However, in an era chock-full of amazing basketball players, some are bound to be undervalued and underappreciated for their greatness.

These guys were quickly forgotten once their careers were over, and some of the current generation of fans knows little to nothing about them and how phenomenal they were.

These guys didn't win many championships, appear in many commercials or have $200 signature shoes. However, every defense they encountered saw them as a problem, and they knew they had to bring their A-game when scheduled to face these underrated guys.

Here is a list of the five most underrated players of the 1990s.

5 Mitch Richmond

A forgotten-about pure scorer

Mitch Richmond played 14 seasons in the NBA, playing for the Golden State Warriors , Sacramento Kings , Washington Wizards and L.A. Lakers .

Richmond started off as a volume scorer and was named Rookie of the Year in 1989, averaging 22 points a game.

He organically became part of a big three in Golden State alongside Tim Hardaway and Chris Mullen. The trio was known as "Run T-M-C" (Tim, Mitch, and Chris). Their fast-paced, run-and-gun style of basketball was fun to watch as the Warriors ran teams off the floor with their high-percentage shooting and quick decision-making.

Richmond had his most meaningful years with the Warriors but put up his career-best numbers with the Sacramento Kings. He averaged over 23 points and shot over 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc in seven seasons.

Sadly, the team only made the playoffs once in his time there and lost in the first round. This is why they lacked national TV time and he lacked exposure as the gifted player he was.

After a stint in Washington, he signed with the Lakers in his final season in the league. It was then that he won his first and only NBA title.

Though relatively undervalued in his time, he was still a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA team member and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

Unfortunately, it took 12 years after retirement to receive the honor.

Mitch Richmond Career Stats GP 976 PPG 21.0 RPG 3.9 APG 3.5

4 Mark Price

A Michael Jordan rival

Mark Price was one of the best point guards of the 1990s. He was known as a true marksman from the field.

In his second NBA season, he shot an impressive 50.6 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from three and was third in Most Improved Player voting.

The following season, Price shot 52.6 percent from the field, 44.1 percent from three and an exceptional 90.1 percent from the charity stripe. This made him the second player in NBA history to be a part of the 50-40-90 club (50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three and 90 percent from the foul line).

Larry Bird was the first to achieve such a feat, and only nine players have done it in NBA history.

Price was also known as an awesome playmaker. He led the high-powered Cleveland Cavaliers offense that punished teams in the early-to-mid-90s. Those Cavs teams had the talent to win it all with Price as their floor general.

Unfortunately, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were his kryptonite.

After the Cavs teams that had success in the East were dismantled, Price found himself in Washington, Golden State and, finally, Orlando before he retired in 1998.

He finished his career with four All-Star berths and four All-NBA selections. Still, as impressive as Price was, he has yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Mark Price Career Stats PPG 15.2 APG 6.7 FG% 47.2 3P% 40.2 FT% 90.4

3 Kevin Johnson

The Robin to Barkley's Batman

It was easy to underestimate Kevin Johnson as a point guard with a small frame. However, this explosive guard put many centers on a poster with his quick drives to the basket and insanely high vertical leap.

K.J. was drafted in the first round of the 1987 NBA Draft by the Cavaliers. He spent most of his first season with Cleveland before being traded to the Phoenix Suns . There, Johnson emerged as one of the best point guards in the league.

At the end of the 1988-89 season, he won the NBA's Most Improved Player award after averaging more than 20 points per game and dishing out a career-best 12.2 assists per game.

Johnson was an exceptional playmaker and finisher at the rim. He made his teammates better and played winning basketball. He finished his 13-year career in Phoenix as a three-time All-Star and with five All-NBA selections.

Unfortunately, he was never an NBA Champion. Like many teams in the 90s, his team was stopped in the '93 Finals by Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

Johnson has yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Kevin Johnson Career Stats GP 735 PPG 17.9 RPG 3.3 APG 9.1

2 Glen Rice

A three-point specialist who came a few decades too early

It's hard to believe that a man who finished his 15-year career as an NBA champion, three-time All-Star, the 1996-97 All-Star game MVP, and two-time All-NBA team member would be underrated.

Still, Glen Rice is one of the most underrated players of the 90s by far.

The sharp-shooting forward started his career with the Miami Heat , where he established himself as one of the best scorers in the game. Then, after being traded to the Charlotte Hornets in a blockbuster deal in November 1995, Rice came into his own.

Over the next three seasons, he established himself as arguably the best individual player in Hornets history. Teammate Dell Curry said, “He was 6-8 and could shoot the lights out.”

In the 1996-97 season, Rice shot a career-best 47 percent from beyond the arc, hitting 207 three-pointers, an organizational record at that time. His 26.8 points per game that season is still a Hornets record.

That season, Rice was voted to the All-NBA Second Team and was fifth in MVP voting. While in Charlotte, Rice led the team to two of the three 50-win seasons in the franchise’s 35-year history.

After being traded to the Lakers in 1998, his career numbers began to decline as he took on a lesser role to pursue an NBA title, which he accomplished in his second season with the Lakers.

After winning an NBA Championship with L.A. in 2000, Rice spent his last four seasons with the New York Knicks , Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers before retiring from the game in 2004.

Glen Rice Career Stats GP 1,000 PPG 18.3 RPG 4.4 3P% 40

1 David Robinson

The Admiral

David “The Admiral” Robinson was one of the most popular and exciting NBA stars of the 1990s. His accolades are tremendous; he is undoubtedly one of the greatest centers ever.

However, his impact on the game and how good he was were quickly forgotten as time passed. This is partly because, while Robinson was still in his prime, he took a calculated step back to give his young teammate, Tim Duncan, the chance to be the number one guy on the San Antonio Spurs .

Robinson was drafted by the Spurs in 1987 and spent his entire career with the team. After the draft, he spent two years in military service and did not compete in the NBA. However, he returned to win Rookie of the Year honors in 1989.

Over the next 14 years, “The Admiral” would establish himself as one of the most dominant centers the game has ever seen.

Robinson was not only a prolific scorer but an excellent rim protector. In the 1991-92 season, he averaged a league-leading 4.5 blocks per game and won the Defensive Player of the Year award. Over his career, he made the All-NBA Defensive Team eight times.

Throughout his Hall of Fame career, he was a two-time NBA Champion, a 10-time All-Star, an NBA Scoring Champion, an NBA MVP and a member of an All-NBA team 10 times.

Robinson was recently part of the NBA 75th Anniversary team. Yet, as amazing as his career was, he is an afterthought when discussing the most incredible big men to ever play the game.