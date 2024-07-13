Highlights The most underrated basketball players of the 2000s include Shawn Marion, Jermaine O'Neal, Antawn Jamison, Baron Davis, and Chris Webber.

Shawn Marion was a four-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA player, averaging nearly 22 points per game.

Jermaine O'Neal was a standout, making the NBA All-Star team six times and leading the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The 2000s was a decade in which we began to see a transition in the way NBA games were played offensively. We saw the traditional power forward position move out of the paint as teams searched for "stretch fours," or power forwards who could shoot from the perimeter and stretch the defense.

This style of offense opened up driving lanes to the basket for skilled guards. It often resulted in the opposing team's centers getting into foul trouble while trying to stop easy baskets. The offenses caused one of the two big men who crowded the lane to be out on the perimeter, so he didn’t leave his man open for an easy shot.

In the 2000s, we also saw an influx of taller point guards who had great court vision, handled the rock skillfully, and accurately passed the ball.

This decade of basketball was dominated by guys like Kevin Garnett , Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki , Kobe Bryant , Jason Kidd, Allen Iverson, and the list goes on and on.

However, who were our unsung heroes? Who were the phenomenal NBA athletes who helped change the game in the 2000s? As fans, we've already forgotten just how good these players were. Who were the players who were possibly underrated then and still overlooked now?

Here are the five most underrated NBA players of the 2000s.

5 Shawn Marion

The Matrix no one could solve

Shawn Marion, affectionately known as "The Matrix," was drafted by the Phoenix Suns as the ninth overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft. Right off the bat, Marion showed his ability to be explosive on offense and his motor to be relentless, scrappy, and have a do-it-all on defense.

Marion immediately showed promise with the Suns, becoming among the league leaders in rebounds at only 6-7. He was a lockdown perimeter defender and the third scoring option on his team, with nearly 20 a game.

Marion was an All-Star by year four and was invited to join the USA Olympic Men's Basketball Team in 2004. In his most productive year, 2005-06, The Matrix averaged nearly 22 points per game and was in the top five in the league in rebounds and steals (for the second consecutive season).

Throughout his 16-year career, Shawn also played for the Miami Heat , Toronto Raptors , and Dallas Mavericks , where he was instrumental in helping the team win an NBA title in 2011. He was a four-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA player. Many today don't understand just how good Marion really was, and that is why he is one of the most underrated.

Shawn Marion's Career Stats GP 1163 PPG 15.2 RPG 8.7 Career High Points 44 Career Rebounds 24 (2)

4 Jermaine O’Neal

From the league’s youngest to the Most Improved to a franchise player

After being a standout in high school, Jermaine O'Neal went straight to the 1996 NBA Draft at 17 years old to the Portland Trail Blazers with the 17th draft pick. O’Neal was 18 by the start of the regular season and became the youngest player to ever play in an NBA game.

In 2000, after losing in the NBA Finals, the Indiana Pacers were in a rebuilding year and looked to get younger and put new pieces around veteran player Reggie Miller. So, they traded for an unproven O'Neal, who came into the Pacers' lineup under pressure to fill the big shoes of the players before him and play the largest role on a team than he had ever played before—a role in which he fully embraced.

His new head coach, Isaiah Thomas, told Jermaine that “he simply needed to work harder on his game to succeed.” In his eight seasons with the Pacers, he made quite a name for himself and established himself as one of the premier players in the league, offensively and defensively. While with the Pacers, Jermaine averaged 18.6 points per game, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks. He became the league's Most Improved Player, was voted to the NBA All-Star team six times, and led the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2004.

O’Neal spent the remainder of his career with the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics , and Phoenix Suns before ending his career with the Golden State Warriors . Unfortunately, his career took a turn for the worst on those final few squads due to knee and wrist injuries, which eventually required surgery. O’Neal also suffered from an irregular heartbeat.

As he rode off into the sunset and his career ended, many forget how great a player Jermaine O'Neal was.

Jermaine O'Neal's Career Stats GP 1011 PPG 13.2 RPG 7.2 BPG 1.8

3 Antwan Jamison

One of the original stretch-fours

Antwan Jamison was selected in the 1998 NBA Draft as the 14th overall pick to the Toronto Raptors and then traded to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for his college teammate and friend Vince Carter .

Jamison spent his first five seasons with the Warriors, where he averaged north of 20 points per game, pulled down nearly nine rebounds a contest, and shot a decent 36 percent from the three as a stretch four. Antwan even scored a career-high 51 points on two occasions with the Warriors.

After being traded to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2003-04 season, Jamison won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award, where he had his most efficient years shooting the ball from the field at 53.5 percent and 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Jamison was traded the next season to the Washington Wizards s, where he spent six seasons, four of which he led the team to the playoffs. Though the team didn't have much playoff success, Antwan was known to elevate his game during the postseason. In the 2006-07 playoff series against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers , Jamison posted averages of 32 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game.

Antwon spent the remainder of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers and L.A. Lakers and retired from the game with the L.A. Clippers .

Jamison could heat up and shoot lights out from the field. He didn't always play for the team with the most TV scheduling and had tons of post-season success. That is why he could end an exceptional career as a two-time All-Star, have over 20,000 career points, and still be underrated.

Antwon Jamison's Career Stats GP 1083 PPG 18.5 RPG 7.5 3PT% 34.6%

2 Baron Davis

A high-flying and explosive playmaker

Credit: © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

As the only guard to make this list, Baron Davis was a force to be reckoned with at the point guard position in the NBA. He was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1999 NBA Draft as the third overall pick.

Baron played for the Hornets for six years, three while the team was in Charlotte and three after the team moved to New Orleans. He started his career as a backup guard who efficiently handled the ball on offense and a handful on defense. The following season, Davis began to come into his own, and by year three, he was an NBA All-Star, averaging over 18 points and dishing out eight and a half assists per contest.

By his fifth season, Baron had the highest offensive output in his career at just under 23 points a game, while also leading the league in steals for the first time (a feat he would achieve again in his career).

He led the Hornets to some success, making it to the second round of the playoffs, but his most notable career success was as a Golden State Warriors player from 2004 to 2008.

In the 2006-07 season, Baron led the "We Believe" Warriors as an eighth seed past the number one seated Dallas Mavericks in six games in the first round of the playoffs. After a series of acrobatic layups, efficient three-point shooting, and an overall dominant play versus the Mavericks, then NBA analyst Steve Kerr was quoted as saying that Davis was “outrageous...stunningly athletic and creative and explosive."

In that series, Baron averaged over 25 points, six assists, and almost three steals per contest, shooting an effective 51 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.

Davis would play out the remainder of his career, plagued by injuries as he played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the New York Knicks before disappearing from the NBA in 2012.

Baron was among the league's most exciting players in the 2000s, yet his imprint on the game was soon forgotten. Most today see him appear as an analyst on TNT from time to time but have no idea what an amazing player Davis was.

Baron Davis' Career Stats GP 835 PPG 16.1 RPG 3.8 APG 7.2

1 Chris Webber

From Fab Five to first draft pick; from All-Star to All-NBA

One could argue that Chris Webber is not only the most underrated player in of the 2000s but also the most underrated Basketball Hall of Famer.

From an infamous college basketball career as part of the University of Michigan's Fab Five to a 15-year NBA career, Webber's amazing basketball career was filled with much success. Though he never reached the mountaintop as a champion in college or the NBA, he made winning contributions from the start of his NBA career.

In 1993, Webber was the first overall pick to the Orlando Magic before being traded on draft night to the Golden State Warriors for Penny Hardaway. Webber ended the 1993-94 season as the NBA Rookie of the Year, averaging over 17 points a game and pulling down nine rebounds.

Webber would be traded to the Washington Bullets the next year and spent the next four seasons with the team but saw minimal playoff success through establishing himself as an NBA All-Star (only making the post-season once in those four years).

In 1998, Webber was traded to the Sacramento Kings , where he spent the next seven seasons. While there, he established himself as one of the greatest players in the league. He led the NBA in rebounding in his first season in Sacramento. While with the Kings, Webber averaged career highs in points and rebounds throughout his tenure with the team, averaging 23.5 points and 10.6 rebounds.

Webber’s 2002 Kings team took the World Champion Los Angeles Lakers, led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant , to a seventh game in the Western Conference Finals, where many believe the Kings were the favorite to win but were robbed due to officiating in that final game.

Chris would finish the rest of his illustrious career with the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons before ending his NBA tenure with a second stint in Golden State.

Webber was a five-time NBA All-Star and a five-time All-NBA player before being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021. The fact that it took 13 years after his amazing career for Chris to be inducted into the Hall of Fame shows just how undervalued and overlooked he was.

Chris Webber's Career Stats GP 831 PPG 20.7 RPG 9.8 APG 4.2