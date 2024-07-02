Highlights Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow is the best player at his position in the NFL today.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is coming off the best season of his career.

Tyrann Mathieu may have been overrated at one point, but he's now a bit underrated despite still playing at a high level.

Not every NFL player gets the credit they deserve. Whether it’s their position or playing style, many have had their success go unnoticed by the casual fan over the years.

Calling a player underrated simply means they are better than most realize, and this can apply to a wide range of players. From Pro Bowlers to part-time starters, here are 10 underrated players entering the 2024 NFL season.

1 Quinn Meinerz, OG, Denver Broncos

Meinerz has become a mauler in the run game

Denver Broncos right guard Quinn Meinerz was possibly the best run-blocking guard in football last season and used his athleticism and foot speed to set outside blocks on pull plays.

As a pass blocker, Meinerz may never be more than just serviceable, but a quarterback like Bo Nix, who can get rid of the ball quickly, should lead to fewer sacks and penalties for the Wisconsin-Whitewater product.

Meinerz briefly experimented with the left guard position early in his career but has turned into one of the best right guards in football and will likely stay there for the foreseeable future.

2 D.J. Reader, DT, Detroit Lions

Reader’s game isn’t meant to catch fans’ eyes

Perhaps D.J. Reader’s value to the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense will be realized now that he is with the Detroit Lions. Reader was one of Cincinnati’s defensive leaders and made his teammates better during his four-year run with the franchise.

The sack numbers aren't impressive (he has just 9.5 for his career), but Reader has never made his money as a playmaking tackle. Instead, he fills his gaps, so other players can make the tackle. This type of interior lineman is a dying breed in the modern NFL, which is why Reader shouldn’t go unnoticed.

3 Frank Ragnow, C, Detroit Lions

Ragnow is the best center in the league today

Jason Kelce got his flowers and then some toward the end of his remarkable career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Still, the center position doesn’t get nearly enough love from the traditional media.

The Detroit Lions' Frank Ragnow, considered by many to be the best center in the game today, has made three Pro Bowls in the last four years and has also earned a pair of Second-Team All-Pro selections in that stretch. Yet he is seldom mentioned by many analysts outside of Detroit.

Ragnow was a leader for the Lions well before they were one of the best teams in the NFL. He’s an outstanding run-blocker and is excellent at changing protection pre-snap.

4 Derrick Brown, DE, Carolina Panthers

Brown is a tackling machine

It’s hard to blame anyone who eschewed watching the Carolina Panthers last season. For the select few who paid attention to the 2-15 campaign, it’s easy to understand why Derrick Brown is one of the best defensive tackles in football. He was, by most accounts, the single best player on the Panthers' defense last season and maybe on the entire team.

Recording 103 tackles in a single season is incredible for a defensive tackle and only scratches the surface of what Brown can do. He’s at his best as a space-eating nose tackler who takes on double teams and pushes the pocket.

One player can’t do it all, which is why the Panthers finished with the worst record, but it’s clear that the Auburn alum made the unit appreciably better. With more surrounding talent, Brown could get the acclaim he deserves.

5 James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Conner is coming off the best season of his career

The 2023 Arizona Cardinals spent most of the season in irrelevancy, which caused James Conner’s career season to fly under the radar. In 13 games, the Pitt product posted career highs in carries (208), rushing yards (1,040), and yards per carry (5.0).

No one will mistake him for Christian McCaffrey, but Conner has been a quality running back for his entire NFL career and offers upside as a pass-catcher and blocker.

If Kyler Murray misses more time with injury in 2024, the Cardinals may have to lean on Conner again, something he’s proven he can handle.

6 Xavier McKinney, S, Green Bay Packers

McKinney may be what Green Bay was missing

The Green Bay Packers signed Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $67 million deal this offseason, giving themselves a high-IQ player who can do a little bit of everything on the gridiron. At 25, he’s still scratching the surface of his game and can be a top-three safety if his health permits.

Safety was a major weak point of Green Bay’s defense last season, and McKinney, a second-round pick by the New York Giants in 2020, has all the tools to turn that into a strength. At the very least, the Packers are getting a physical player who is a very sound tackler and has shown good feel in coverage. That is a very promising foundation.

7 Jordan Mailata, OT, Philadelphia Eagles

Mailata has All-Pro potential

It can be argued that Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata has been acknowledged as one of the game’s better tackles. But because Philadelphia’s line has been so talented over the years, the praise has been aimed more at the collective whole than Mailata individually.

Entering 2024, with Jason Kelce gone, Mailata is the Eagles’ best offensive lineman. While he needs to be more disciplined, his size and ability to overpower defenders make him a strong candidate for his first Pro Bowl selection this season.

8 Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears

Herbert is a consistent runner for Chicago

Through three seasons with the Chicago Bears, Khalil Herbert has averaged 4.9 yards per carry and has been a spark for the offense. That said, he missed time with an injury last season and didn’t look like himself upon his return. But over time, he regained his previous form and went back to being the efficient runner he was before.

Herbert has superb burst and is able to explode through gaps in the defense and has impressive contact balance. Although he isn’t built to be a workhorse, there is a real possibility he outperforms the newly acquired D’Andre Swift.

9 Tyrann Mathieu, S, New Orleans Saints

Mathieu is still playing at a very high level

For years, it was sometimes easy to argue that Tyrann Mathieu was one of the game’s most overrated players. Although he was always good, his energetic playing style and knack for splash plays led to some of his mistakes going unnoticed.

But since leaving the Kansas City Chiefs for the New Orleans Saints, it feels as though Mathieu has fallen off the face of the earth. In reality, he’s simply evolved.

No longer the athletic freak he was in his early days, Mathieu relies more on instincts and pursuit to make plays. He recorded four interceptions last season and was one of New Orleans’ best coverage players.

10 Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lawrence’s film is better than his numbers suggest

This won’t be a popular pick, but Trevor Lawrence is a prime example of someone who has been labeled as overrated to the point that he’s actually underrated.

While 2023 was disappointing for both Lawrence and his Jacksonville Jaguars, little of the blame resides with the quarterback. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick dealt with both drop problems and poor pass protection throughout the season and was inconsistent as a result.

The 2024 campaign will serve as an inflection point for Lawrence and Jacksonville. He has all the talent in the world to be a premier quarterback, and his 2022 production confirms that.

In terms of traits and skill, Lawrence still has a strong case for being a top-10 quarterback and is, at the least, one of the best young signal-callers in the league. Another underwhelming season, however, will make this position harder to defend.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.