Football is, and forever will be, a team sport – and that notion transcends into the Premier League, one of the toughest leagues in the world. Newspapers and the media often shed light on the goalscorers and flashy playmakers – and their names are more often than not adorned on the back pages of national newspapers.

Behind every goalscorer-in-chief, however, there are players who can be likened to glue. Those who embody the old adage of ‘being a team player’. Those who shy away from the spotlight. And that’s exactly what every team vying for continuous success needs more importantly than anything else.

Of course, they never receive the acclaim they deserve – but that doesn’t make their contribution any less invaluable to those who bag every week and subsequently leave plenty of records, in ruins, at their feet.

Although their importance gets lost in the shuffle as their higher-profile teammates are/were celebrated on a weekly basis, we’re here to run through the 10 most underrated players in Premier League history – from Manchester United icon Michael Carrick to the forgotten Tottenham Hotspur man, Moussa Dembele.

10 Most Underrated Players in Premier League History [Ranked] Rank Player Notable clubs Premier League appearances 1. Denis Irwin Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, 328 2. Michael Carrick West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United 481 3. Moussa Dembele Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur 243 4. Gilberto Silva Arsenal 170 5. Park ji-Sung Manchester United, Queens Park Rangers 153 6. Andy Cole Newcastle United, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Manchester City, Portsmouth, Sunderland 415 7. Nicolas Anelka Arsenal, Manchester City, Bolton Wanderers, Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion 364 8. Matt Le Tissier Southampton 270 9. James Milner Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion 637 10. Leighton Baines Wigan Athletic, Everton 420

1 Denis Irwin

Man Utd, Wolves

Close

Cork-born Denis Irwin, despite adding seven Premier League titles to his name with Manchester United, was never put on the same pedestal as his fellow teammates – and that’s a terrible shame given how talented and dedicated he was.

What made the roaring full-back that extra special was his incredible consistency. Between 1990 and 2002, he notched in excess of 500 appearances for the Red Devils on either side of the back line and curled in free-kicks like they were going out of fashion.

A consummate professional of the highest order, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man was not only versatile, but his leadership qualities, both on and off the pitch, were key reasons as to why he was such a trusty servant for managers throughout his trophy-ladened career.

2 Michael Carrick

West Ham Utd, Tottenham, Man Utd

Close

The type of player that England notoriously do not produce apparently on a regular basis, Wallsend-born Carrick was a metronomal presence in the heart of Manchester United’s engine room for many years – but was often overshadowed by his wonderfully gifted teammates.

He may have earned the admiration of those of an Old Trafford persuasion – but it’s beyond that when the influence of his well-rounded tool kit of passing, dribbling and tackling is often understated. Judging by his trophy cabinet, he had an illustrious career, but it's still one shrouded in questions including: 'Why was he so often snubbed England?'