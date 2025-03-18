While the Premier League is full of superstar names that fans love and know, there is a whole section of players that are, in fact, underrated.

Given the depth of quality in the league, there is a case for saying, in general, that this is the best depth of quality we've seen in Premier League history. We've seen the likes of Ipswich Town arrive in the top flight and spend nearly £150million on players, which is one example of how the league has transformed through money, bringing more quality.

In terms of the idea of what underrated means in this context, we've selected these players due to their overall ability, their form displayed, their importance to their team and how the wider football masses in the media and how fans view them, hoping to give them some much-needed praise that could help change the minds of those who may have already formed opinions on them.

With that in mind, we've decided to embark on the difficult task of picking the 10 most underrated players in the Premier League.

10 Lucas Bergvall

Notable Clubs: Tottenham, Djurgarden

Signed for just £8.5million, the 19-year-old midfielder has enjoyed perhaps far more football than he first expected due to the incredible list of injuries that Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou have had to contend with this season. Having started the majority of their Europa League games, he has been thrust into the limelight and impressed the home fans.

Given his versatile quality and all-around midfield ability, Bergvall has become this box-to-box figure for Postecoglou, capable of breaking up play, pressing high, driving his team forward, creating goals and even getting on the end of opportunities. What makes it all the more impressive is that he had less than 40 games in Sweden's top flight before arriving in England, and now he looks set to be a key figure over the next few years.

9 Lewis Cook

Notable Clubs: Leeds United and Bournemouth

If there's any team that possesses underrated players, it's Bournemouth. Their flying run this season under Andoni Iraola has been a revelation and while their frontline has all been transformed this season, we've decided to pick out Lewis Cook, who has been a versatile, consistent and quality operator this season.

Having been at the club since 2016, Cook has become a fan favourite and the love for him has only grown deeper this season following his performances in defensive midfield and even right-back, on the odd occasion. Since Boxing Day, he's taken the armband for every league game and, given he has been one of the best performers in one of the league's most entertaining and solid sides, he deserves his place here.

8 Mikkel Damsgaard

Notable Clubs: Sampdoria, Nordsjælland, Brentford

While fans will remember Mikkel Damsgaard for his incredible free-kick against England at Euro 2020, his form for Denmark and his previous performances at FC Nordsjaelland, he struggled to make an impact last season under Thomas Frank. A knee injury didn't help, but he managed less than 1000 minutes throughout the season. However, this campaign has been a complete contrast.

Enjoying a more free attacking midfield role, he has shone with 10 assists and two goals and his form saw him awarded Brentford's Player of the Month for the fourth month in a row in February 2025. Blessed with skill, an eye for a pass and a silky style of play, he has transformed his fortunes and he's still only 24, which suggests the best is still yet to come.

7 Illia Zabarnyi

Notable Clubs: Dynamo Kiev, Bournemouth

The rise of youngster Dean Huijsen has been one of the major talking points for Bournemouth this season, but we can't overlook the quality performances that fellow centre-back Illia Zabarnyi has displayed. Zabarnyi, 22, is a key figure for club and country, and he has impressed with his all-round game, which has helped Bournemouth become a far tougher team to beat.

Despite his red card against Wolves, ahead of his return to action, Iraola hailed his starting defender. He claimed 'his performance levels have been very high' and that the team had 'missed him' in his absence. And having conceded four goals in two games and blowing a two-goal lead against Tottenham, that point certainly rings true.