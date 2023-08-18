Highlights Chat GPT has named it's 'most underrated Premier League XI of all time.'

Mikel Arteta and Luka Modric are two midfielders who have been underrated in the league, with Arteta's reliability and leadership and Modric's overall career achievements being overlooked.

Michael Carrick's role in the successful Manchester United era deserves recognition, as he played over 300 times for the club and retired as a legend.

Football is all about opinions, with the 'best' or 'most underrated' players very hard to actually prove, meaning each fan will have a different view to the next.

Many supporters will believe multiple Premier League players are 'underrated,' someone who maybe does not get the love that they should do for their efforts in English football's top-flight. But to try and settle this highly-debated topic about who fits into that category, we have turned to AI tool, Chat GPT, asking it: "What is the most underrated Premier League XI of all time?"

There are names which pop up in this team that would also be brought up by supporters in a debate over a drink, while other names offered up by the AI may go under the radar otherwise. It is also a lot harder to argue with a computer software than it is with your friends at the pub when having this discussion, so there will be no room for compromising on this occasion. If you would make any changes to this team though, be sure to let us know in our social media comments.

But, without further ado, we take a look at Chat GPT's 'most underrated Premier League XI of all-time'.

GK: Brad Friedel

The USA shot-stopper is not a name that commonly comes up in discussions surrounding previous number one's in the English game, with names such as Peter Schmeichel, Petr Cech and David Seaman dominating such chats. He spent 18 years in the Premier League with spells at Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa and Tottenham. Along with fellow countryman, Tim Howard, he has the joint-ninth most cleansheets in the division with an impressive 132. The bulk of those came from his eight-year stint with Blackburn, but his time at both Aston Villa and Spurs proved to be fruitful also.

RB: Stephen Carr

Carr was the definition of a solid option at right-back for Tottenham, Newcastle and Birmingham City. Not only a good defender, but also a lively player in the offensive parts of the game, it is a strong shout from Chat GPT. The Republic of Ireland international played more than 400 times in his two-decade long career in the top flight. His last moments in the Premier League were spent with Birmingham City where he was the captain of a team capable of springing a few surprises.

CB: Lucas Radebe

Leeds United fans would definitely agree with this choice as the centre-back captained the side to a Champions League semi-final before the club's demise in the early 2000s. He became a real 'cult-hero' while at Elland Road as he turned down the chance to join several massive clubs including Manchester United. Leeds could have done with his presence and leadership in the back-line during the 2022/23 campaign as they were leaking goals on their journey to relegation.

CB: Joleon Lescott

We have our first Premier League winner in the team as Lescott partners Radebe in the middle of the defence. The English defender became a prominent name in the division during his time at Everton - where he was named Player of the Season in 2007/08 - before earning a move to City in 2009. With two league titles and a few domestic cups on his CV, it is hard to argue he deserves more recognition than he gets.

LB: Leighton Baines

Baines is the first name to crop up on this XI where a legitimate case could be made for him to at least be on the bench of an all-time Premier League XI. Until recently, he held the record for most assists by a defender in the league before Andy Robertson overtook that number. 53 assists in 420 games is not bad going for a defender in an Everton team that both struggled and impressed at times. He also managed 32 goals as a regular penalty and free-kick taker for his side.

DM: Michael Carrick

Any player that was heavily involved in the Sir Alex Ferguson era at Manchester United deserves a lot of credit and none more so than the English midfielder. Paul Scholes tends to get all the plaudits when people speak about that United midfield that saw the pair partner one another, but the AI tool feels it is right to acknowledge Carrick's contributions.The current Middlesbrough manager played over 300 times for the Red Devils over the course of a 12-year stay in Manchester. He retired a United legend, and that is more than enough for a place in this team.

CM: Mikel Arteta

Currently one of the top managers in the league, Arteta should be in with a shout for being one of the most underrated midfielders in the division also. The Spaniard was always a reliable performer for both Everton and Arsenal. Captaining both sides showed his leadership qualities early on before his move into management. Maybe not the most glamorous name, but undoubtedly a talented player that always gave his all for his team.

CM: Luka Modric

The only Ballon d'Or winner in this team comes in the form of the Croatian midfield maestro. It is understandable that Chat GPT wants to give Modric the credit he deserves as his overall career is on par with Premier League greats. Maybe his performances in a Spurs shirt weren't quite at that level, but they were impressive enough to grab the attention of Los Blancos. Had he remained in England, he would have been underrated by absolutely no one by this point, surely.

AM: Matt Le Tissier

Chat GPT named three players that typically spent their careers as out-and-out strikers, meaning we have to pick someone who will drop deep and pull the strings in this XI. The Saints' legend was a joy to watch with a ball at his feet. He never left for another Premier League club despite the opportunities being there at the time. That, along with his ability to score wonderful solo goals, puts him well into the underrated category as he could have won many trophies if he had made different career decisions.

ST: Bobby Zamora

It is certainly an unconventional shout to include the former QPR, Fulham and West Ham man. He was an absolute handful for opposing defenders on his day however, as he was brilliant in Fulham's charge into the Europa League final under Roy Hodgson. He also has a brilliant highlight reel with some stunning strikes on his deadly left-foot, along with some less memorable moments. Given that he only managed 47 Premier League goals during his career, he is not the most consistent player, but a refreshingly new name put forward by the AI.

ST: Kevin Phillips

The final part of the AI's team is the goal-hungry poacher, Phillips. His best season came in 1999/00 as he netted 30 goals in only 36 appearances. His total number of goals in the top division is 92, with his most prolific spell coming at Sunderland. Names like Wayne Rooney, Thierry Henry and Harry Kane will always be thrown out ahead of the former Birmingham man, but it is right he gets some form of recognition for a very strong career.