However, several unique and spectacular grounds go unnoticed.

The likes of Celtic Park and the Turk Telecom Stadium deserve more recognition.

While the sport itself is the spectacle, where football takes place can be equally significant for those attending the event. There are numerous iconic football stadiums across the world, such as the San Siro, the Camp Nou and Anfield, that boast incredible architecture, as well as storied histories.

These well-known arenas are celebrated for their legendary status within the game, and are famed for their electric, and often hostile, atmospheres. However, under the surface of these mainstream grounds lie several beautiful and lesser-known footballing havens that have their own histories, and are embroiled in the narratives of the clubs that they host.

Whether it's the crackling atmosphere at the Turk Telekom Stadium in Istanbul, the state-of-the-art facilities at the Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, or the incredible surrounding architecture and stunning views at the Igraliste Batarija in Croatia, there are football venues that deserve greater recognition.

GIVEMESPORT has identified and ranked the top ten most underrated stadiums in football history.

Ranking Factors

The atmosphere the stadium generates.

How aesthetically pleasing the stadium is.

The architecture of the stadium.

Its facilities.

10 Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace

London, England

Situated at the heart of a residential area in Selhurst, Croydon, Selhurst Park's traditional English football stadium construction makes it one of the most underrated venues that is still being used at the top level in the United Kingdom. Fans walk through small concrete gates, and are tightly-packed and close to the pitch, with pillars blocking the views of some within the ground.

While it fits the profile of being a classic old-school English stadium, the home of Crystal Palace is more renowned for its boisterous atmosphere than anything else, ranked as one of the best in this category in the Premier League by fans. The Holmesdale Road Stand behind the goal at the southeast end of the stadium provides the soundtrack for Palace's games, with a cohort of devoted Eagles ultras relentlessly vocally supporting their team.

With the emergence of modern soulless footballing grounds in British football in recent decades, Selhurst Park is the antithesis of this, providing an intense and noisy ambience, while some of the stands' slightly antiquated seating give the architecture a rustic feel.

Selhurst Park Club Crystal Palace Opened in 1924 Capacity 25,486

9 Igraliste Batarija, HNK Trogir

Trogir, Croatia

Located between two UNESCO world heritage sights in Trogir, Igraliste Batarija is perhaps one of the most stunning football stadiums on the planet. While it can hold just 1,000 people, and hosts Croatian lower league side HNK Trogir, its picturesque views make it a pristine place to watch and play football.

Behind one goal lies Kamerlengo Castle, while the other end boasts St. Marco Tower, both of which are 15th-century fortresses. The Stadium is surrounded by the Adriatic Sea, with Torgir's beautiful harbour overlooking the football arena.

While you might expect such a small dwelling to not flaunt the greatest pitch or facilities, Igraliste Batarija was renovated in 2019, with a new artifical pitch, new lights and modern changing rooms installed within the clubhouse, meaning it's both scenic and functional.

Igraliste Batarija Club HNK Trogir Opened in Unknown Capacity 1,000

8 Stadie de la Beaujorie, Nantes

Nantes, France

Opened in 1984, Stadie de la Beaujorie is often overlooked as one of France's most impressive stadiums. Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes, Marsielle's Stade Velodrome and Lyon's Parc Olympique Lyonnais take the headlines, but the home of Nantes ought to be seen in the same bracket.

Holding over 35,000 spectators, the stadium in the north-west of France has a unique canopy-style architecture. Its distinctive shape makes it an aesthetically pleasing bowl from the outside, while the lay-out on the inside caters to a superb view from all angles and is able to cultivate a cauldron-like atmosphere, which is reflected in Nantes' historically impressive home record.

Stadi de le Beaujorie Club Nantes Opened in 1984 Capacity 35,318

7 Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma

Parma, Italy

One of Italy's oldest stadiums, Stadio Ennio Tardini has managed to maintain its original 1920s charm. A monumental entrance arch welcomes you to the ground, which is largely open-aired, with two of the stands exposed to the elements, without a roof covering them.

Hosting the historic Italian club Parma Calcio 1913, it has naturally boasted an electric atmosphere throughout the years, and holds this vibrancy in an arena that differs from anything else seen in Serie A or Serie B. The classic architecture makes it unique and a sight to behold, while the yellow wall of steep seats in the Curva Nord stand behind one of the goals has produced some euphoric scenes of jubilation, and generally ridiculous decibel levels at virtually every Parma game.

Stadio Ennio Tardini Club Parma Opened in 1923 Capacity 27,906

6 Estadio El Sadar, Osasuna

Pamplona, Spain

Built in the 1960s, El Sadar has been carefully renovated twice in the 21st century, with this fine-tuning allowing it to develop a state-of-the-art status, while maintaining its quaint soul. Situated right near the centre of the historic Spanish city of Pamplona, it dominates the town's skyline and dominates the bustle, noise and energy of the municipality on a matchday.

La Liga side Osasuna have perhaps outperformed what has been expected of them, with their passionate fanbase able to exert their enthusiasm in this wonderful amphitheatre. While only catering to 23,000 people, the stark steepness of the stands on three sides facilitates an intimidating atmosphere, certainly making it feel bigger than it actually is.

Estadio El Sadar Club Osasuna Opened in 1967 Capacity 23,516

5 Celtic Park, Celtic

Glasgow, Scotland

While Celtic Park is celebrated for its distinguished atmosphere in British football, it probably doesn't get the recognition it merits worldwide. On a big Champions League night, or in an Old Firm derby, the cacophony of noise created by the stadium's hopeful Celtic fans is unnerving to opposition players, and they are often subsequently swallowed up by this atmosphere.

This hostility is reminiscent of an antagonistic Turkish crowd, and is unrivalled by almost anywhere in Europe. Labelled the second-best atmosphere in British football, Celtic Park feels like a seismic and gargantuan arena when attending – just ask Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – with the huge walls of green on all four sides giving off an illusion that it's actually bigger than the 60,000-seater it is.

Celtic Park Club Celtic Opened in 1892 Capacity 60,411

4 Turk Telekom Stadium, Galatasaray

Istanbul, Turkey

Despite being a modern ground, only opening in 2011, the Turk Telecom Stadium (also known as Rams Park) has one of the most ferocious atmospheres in European football. While this may merely be an indictment of the impressive Galatasaray faithful, the arena certainly facilitates this fierce noise.

Smartly built as a circular, spaceship-like venue with steep banks on all four sides of the stadium, the Istanbul residents have been presented with a home that is set up to create a cauldron, and has seen the Turkish Super Lig club claim some major scalps in Europe since the stadium's inception 13 years ago. The gap between the pitch and the stands has been made as small as possible, a feature of older stadia which famously aids the atmosphere, while it possesses the luxury hospitality features of modern grounds.

Turk Telecom Stadium Club Galatasaray Opened in 2011 Capacity 53,755

3 Stadionul Ion Oblemanco, Universitatea Craiova

Craiova, Romania

Before it was demolished and completely revamped in 2017, the Stadionul Ion Oblemacano was a traditional open-air athletics stadium with bland stands that were far from where the action was happening, that also coincidentally had a football pitch in the centre of it. However, the new iteration of the ground has birthed one of the most impressive sports venues in Eastern Europe.

Immaculately arranged stands circle around the globe-esque arena, with a huge single-tiered stand opposite the main stand, reminiscent of the Kop or the Yellow Wall, attracting the eye and cultivating the atmosphere. Only the fourth-largest football stadium in Romania, the Ion Oblemenco has already hosted international matches, as well as club Universitatea Craiova, and is expected to rise to prominence if the country is ever tasked with hosting or co-hosting a major tournament.

Stadionul Ion Oblemanco Club CS Universitatea Craiova Opened in 2017 Capacity 30,983

2 Estadio Municipal de Braga, Braga

Braga, Portugal

One of the most unique stadiums in the world, renowned for being carved into a cliff edge at its south end, Estadio Municipal de Braga is spectacular and picturesque. While the Portuguese venue is largely appreciated in Europe, worldwide it doesn't receive the recognition it deserves, and wasn't named as one of the most beautiful stadiums in football history, despite it's glaring attractiveness.

Designed by architect Eduardo Souto de Moura for Euro 2004, the Portuguese won the Pritzker Architecture Prize for his part in the design of the stadium. Situated in an isolated urban area in Braga, one end backdrops the rock walls of a quarry, and the other end is dominated by the City sprawl. Either side are two stands with canopy-style roofs, with movement between the stands accomplished through a huge plaza under the pitch.

The sheer audacity to design such a breathtaking stadium that doesn't conform to the modern archetypal football ground makes it worthy of a significant place on this list.

Estadio Municipal de Braga Club Braga Opened in 2003 Capacity 30,286

1 Estadio Monumental, River Plate

Buenos Aires, Argentina

This sprawling stadium defies description. While the Estadio Monumental's lack of a roof makes it feel monstrously large, the 84,000 fans inside are actually packed into a small space. The atmosphere this ultimately generates is frightening, and certainly facilitates some feisty, yet glorious, derbies between River Plate and Boca Juniors.

The Buenos Aires footballing haven ought to be involved in the discourse surrounding the world's best stadiums. Not being situated in Europe means it's left out of these discussions, but it's got the history, the atmosphere, the aesthetic profile, the capacity and the functionality as a venue to warrant being in this bracket.

Hosting many Copa America and Copa Libertadores finals, as well as the 1978 World Cup final, Estadio Monumental is essentially the home of South American football, and with slightly more attention on football in this region, would comfortably be considered alongside the likes of the San Siro and the Nou Camp as one of the best in the world.

Estadio Monumental Club River Plate Opened in 1938 Capacity 84,567

