Highlights There have been many unforgettable moments at Euro 2024.

Bellingham's bicycle kick and Ronaldo's tears after his missed penalty will be etched in history.

Here are the 12 most unforgettable moments from this summer's tournament.

The end is nigh for Euro 2024, with Spain and England set to face off to see who will be crowned Champions of Europe. Over the last month, there have been some incredible moments that only the magic of international football can provide.

Across the 50 games that have been played ahead of Sunday's final, we have seen teams over and underachieve, records be broken and fans travel far and wide to support their nations every step of the way. As we enter the home straight in what has been a remarkable tournament, these are the 12 moments that will define Euro 2024 for years to come.

12 Unforgettable Moments at Euro 2024 Jude Bellingham Overhead Kick Kylian Mbappe's Broken Nose Cristiano Ronaldo's Penalty Miss and Tears Security Guard Injures Alvaro Morata Lightning in Germany Game Ryan Porteous Red Card vs Germany Czechia vs Turkey - Dirtiest Game in Euros History Declan Rice's Fight With Slovakia Coaching Staff Mbappe Celebrating In Front of Jan Vertonghen Ivan Toney Penalty Mikel Merino Copies Fathers Celebration Lamine Yamal Goal vs France

England Moments

Gareth Southgate's side have made history this summer

A lot of criticism has been thrown the way of the Three Lions this summer. Despite it all though, they have made it a second consecutive Euros final, making Gareth Southgate the first English manager to achieve such a feat. Throughout their journey, there are certain moments that have happened that might lead fans to believe that, this time, football has to come home.

England were moments away from an embarrassing elimination at the hands of Slovakia that would've mirrored the defeat to Iceland in 2016. The players appeared exhausted and all hope seemed to be lost. That was until Jude Bellingham produced a moment from the heavens. When a long throw was flicked on in the 95th minute, the Real Madrid star scored a sensational bicycle kick to send the game to extra-time. Without it, there would be no final in Berlin.

A Harry Kane winner in extra time saw the Barmy Army snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Slovakia. With emotions running high, midfielder Declan Rice found himself in the middle of a confrontation with the Slovakian coaching staff, which led to opposition manager Francesco Calzona shoving the Arsenal man at full-time, with Rice's teammates having to usher the midfielder away from the scene.

This then led to the quarter-final tie against Switzerland. After coming from behind again, the game went to a penalty shootout. With captain Kane off the pitch, it was up to the likes of Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold to start and finish proceedings. In between came one of the coldest penalties in history, as Ivan Toney stepped up and refused to take his eyes off Yann Sommer as he rolled the ball into the bottom corner.

Related Ranking England's 9 Best Ever Tournaments England have only won one major tournament — but we have outlined their best performances at the World Cup or Euros.

Other Key Player Moments

Mbappe, Ronaldo and Yamal all made an impact for better or worse

Euro 2024 was the end of an era, with Toni Kroos retiring and Luka Modric likely playing his final international tournament. It was also the final European Championship for the competition's greatest-ever player, Cristiano Ronaldo. It was one full of disappointment for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner though, which was epitomised in the round of 16 tie with Slovakia.

With the game in extra-time, Ronaldo had a chance to score in his sixth straight Euros from the penalty spot, but was denied by a brilliant Jan Oblak save, leaving the 39-year-old in tears.

Portugal were eventually eliminated by Kylian Mbappe's France, but the 25-year-old also had a campaign to forget. The newest galactico suffered a broken nose in his country's opener against Austria and returned on matchday three sporting a protective mask.

Whilst he wasn't able to perform at the levels expected of him, Mbappe still made headlines against Belgium. A Jan Vertonghen own goal was enough to send Les Bleus through to the last eight, prompting the forward to celebrate in the face of his crestfallen opponent.

On a more positive note, Euro 2024 was the making of young superstar Lamine Yamal. The teenager became the youngest player in European Championship history and after impressing throughout, he scored a wonderful goal against France in the semi-final to help Spain make the final and shut up the likes of Adrien Rabiot who were not convinced by the Barcelona starlet's talent.

Related Every European Championship Record Cristiano Ronaldo Owns Ronaldo holds a whole host of records but could add to them further this summer.

Other Unforgettable Moments

There were red cards and fireworks aplenty

Luis De La Fuente's La Roja have been incredible throughout the competition, so it is no surprise that there have been plenty of incredible moments coming from the three-time European champions. One of the most emotional saw Mikel Merino copy his dad's old celebration after scoring in the 119th minute against hosts Germany. On the other end of the spectrum, an accident with a security guard took out Alvaro Morata, who was lucky to not be more seriously injured following the incident.

It was also an incredibly feisty Euros, with several red cards and cautions being handed out across the 50 games. Ryan Porteous set the tone during the opening game between Scotland and Germany, where the defender was sent off in the first half for a horrible tackle on German captain Ilkay Gundogan. This was followed by the game between Czechia and Turkiye later in the competition, which would go on to become the 'dirtiest' game in Euros history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In total, there were 18 cards brandished during the Turkey vs Czechia game, with 16 yellows and 2 red cards.

There was also the most bizarre postponement of a game when Germany met Denmark in the round of 16. With the scores level, referee Michael Oliver called a halt to the game when a thunderstorm hit Dortmund. With lightning strikes being seen dangerously close to the stadium, Oliver decided to postpone the game, with play resuming 22 minutes later.

What a tournament it has been.