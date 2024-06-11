Highlights The amount of talent needed to reach the NBA playoffs varies based on conference competition.

The addition of the Play-In Tournament has made it "easier" for teams to make the playoffs.

Improbable playoff runs, like those of the 1978 SuperSonics, have showcased underdogs reaching deep rounds.

There is no doubt that a team needs to feature at least a decent amount of talent and skill to reach the NBA playoffs. But the amount needed may fluctuate from season to season depending on the status of other teams in the Conference.

For example, there may be a season where a Conference features tons of stacked talent, and therefore, teams will need to remain healthy and competitive to even have a shot of reaching the playoffs (akin to this year’s Western Conference).

But there may also be a season where various teams in the Conference have been hit with injuries or just a string of incompetent play, allowing lesser teams to penetrate the playoff picture (akin to this year’s Eastern Conference). And with the addition of the Play-In Tournament, it has never been “easier” to make the NBA playoffs.

The NBA playoffs have seen various teams over the years squeak in, only to get hot at the right time and make improbable and surprisingly deep runs. The following are the five most unlikely playoff runs in the history of the NBA.

1 1978 Seattle SuperSonics

The SuperSonics started the season 5-17 and still made it to Game 7 of the Finals

Perhaps no team has ever made a more surprising playoff run in the history of the NBA than the 1978 Seattle SuperSonics. Under coach Bob Hopkins, the team started the season 5-17, and it appeared that all hope was lost.

As a result, the SuperSonics fired Hopkins and replaced him with future Hall of Famer Lenny Wilkens. Under his reign, he turned the team around and led them to finish with a record of 47-35, fourth in the Western Conference. Despite that, the ‘Sonics were still heavy underdogs entering the postseason.

1978 Seattle SuperSonics - Playoff Run Round Opponent Result First Round Lakers SuperSonics in 3 Semifinals Trail Blazers SuperSonics in 6 Conf. Finals Nuggets SuperSonics in 6 NBA Finals Bullets Bullets in 7

In the first round, Seattle swept the Los Angeles Lakers in three games, and then proceeded to upset the defending champions Portland Trail Blazers in the second round, in six games. They then defeated the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals in six games.

Now, their final task was to take on the Washington Bullets (now Wizards) in the NBA Finals. Unfortunately for the SuperSonics, their luck ran out as they took the Bullets to seven games, but ultimately lost. However, their 1978 playoff run still remains the most improbable in NBA history.

2 1987 Seattle SuperSonics

The SuperSonics made it to the Conference Finals despite entering with a losing record

The SuperSonics’ 1978 playoff run remains the most surprising, but nine years later, they would give that team a run for their money. The Sonics finished the 1987 season with a losing record of 39-43, which, due to the nature of the Conference that year, allowed them to finish seventh in the West.

Once the SuperSonics reached the playoffs, however, they turned on the jets. They upset the Dallas Mavericks in the opening round in four games and then proceeded to knock off the Houston Rockets in the second round in six games.

1987 Seattle SuperSonics - Playoff Run Round Opponent Result First Round Mavericks SuperSonics in 4 Semifinals Rockets SuperSonics in 6 Conf. Finals Lakers Lakers in 4

It would be the Western Conference Finals where Seattle’s luck would run out, however, as they would be tasked with taking on the dynastic ‘Showtime’ Lakers. It would be there where the Sonics would be swept in four games, and the Lakers would go on to win another championship.

To this day, the 1987 SuperSonics remain the last team to win a playoff series despite featuring a losing record.

3 1984 Phoenix Suns

A relatively unremarkable 41-41 Suns team reached the Conference Finals

Porter Binks-USA TODAY

The Phoenix Suns have never won an NBA Finals, but they have been a relatively successful franchise in terms of playoff appearances. 1984 marked one of those appearances, which ended up becoming one of the most unlikely runs in both franchise and NBA history.

The 1984 Suns finished the regular season with an unremarkable record of 41-41, but due to the nature of the Western Conference that year, allowed them to notch the sixth seed. Up until that point, the highlight of the Suns’ season was Larry Nance winning the very first NBA Slam Dunk Contest, but that was about to change.

1984 Phoenix Suns - Playoff Run Round Opponent Result First Round Trail Blazers Suns in 5 Semifinals Jazz Suns in 6 Conf. Finals Lakers Lakers in 6

In the first round of the playoffs, the Suns upset the Trail Blazers three games to two, before wiping out leading scorer Adrian Dantley and the Utah Jazz in six games. Their run would end when they lost to the Lakers in the Conference Finals in six games, but that did not make the '84 playoff run any less surprising.

4 1999 New York Knicks

The Knicks became the first 8th seed to ever reach an NBA Finals

The 1999 NBA season was shortened due to a lockout, and as a result, the New York Knicks were able to reach the playoffs by finishing the regular season with a record of 27-23. That earned them the eighth and final seed in the Eastern Conference, but they were only just getting started.

The Knicks possessed plenty of playoff experience, featuring the likes of Patrick Ewing, Allan Houston, and Larry Johnson, and used that to their advantage. In the first round, they topped the number one seed Miami Heat in five games, becoming only the second eighth seed to ever do so.

1999 New York Knicks - Playoff Run Round Opponent Result First Round Heat Knicks in 5 Semifinals Hawks Knicks in 4 Conf. Finals Pacers Knicks in 6 NBA Finals Spurs Spurs in 5

The Knicks then swept the Atlanta Hawks in the second round and took down the Indiana Pacers in six games in the Conference Finals. Patrick Ewing was lost in Game 2 of that series, however, due to an Achilles injury, and he would be forced to miss the remainder of the playoffs.

That allowed the San Antonio Spurs to cash in, taking down the Knicks in five games to secure their first championship in franchise history. The Knicks’ luck ran out there, but it still capped off an unexpected but remarkable playoff run. They would remain the only eighth seed to ever reach the NBA Finals until the Heat did it in 2023, albeit thanks to the Play-In Tournament.

5 2021 Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks surprised everyone when they reached the Conference Finals in 2021

Led by Trae Young, the 2021 Atlanta Hawks took the basketball world by surprise thanks to their miracle playoff run. They did finish the season with a winning record of 41-31, good enough for 5th in the East, but still found themselves as the underdogs in all three series they played in.

Similar to the 1978 SuperSonics, the Hawks started off the season 14-20, leading to coach Lloyd Pierce being fired and replaced with Nate McMillan. He turned the team around, leading them to the aforementioned fifth seed.

2021 Atlanta Hawks - Playoff Run Round Opponent Result First Round Knicks Hawks in 5 Semifinals 76ers Hawks in 7 Conf. Finals Bucks Bucks in 6

In the first round, the Hawks took on a young and inexperienced Knicks squad who had home-court advantage and were still the favorites to win the series. Atlanta would take the Knicks down in five games and then manage to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers in seven games, shocking the NBA world.

The Hawks’ run would end in the Conference Finals, however, as they ran into the Milwaukee Bucks. The eventual-champion Bucks had just taken down the heavily favored Brooklyn Nets in the previous round, and led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Hawks were taken down in six games.