Football, like the rest of the world, is made up of unique individuals. No two players are the exact same and that's what makes the beautiful game such an entertaining and interesting spectacle. Sure, certain players might operate in similar positions or even employ the same type of style of play, but they're all different in one way or another.

With that being said, there are some players who go beyond that. There are some so unorthodox that they even manage to stand out among a sea of individuals. Here are the 10 most unorthodox footballers in British football history.

10 Peter Beardsley

Forward

It wasn't just his performances on the football pitch that made Peter Beardsley so unorthodox. It was his character and his lifestyle too. The Englishman was teetotal and sober in an era when the majority of footballers enjoyed sinking a beer or two after training. His professionalism set him apart and after moving to Liverpool, he was judged rather harshly by his teammates, according to John Barnes.

"He was different from everyone else in that he didn’t drink. He’d collect the bibs, cones and balls after training had finished. Initially, there might have been a feeling that Peter was sucking up to the manager… there were a few snide remarks."

That all changed once he got onto the pitch for the Reds and showcased just how brilliant he was.

9 Stuart Pearce

Left-back

Football has been graced with some really tough and hard competitors over the years. The likes of Tony Adams and Roy Keane were imposing figures who loved to mix it up with the baddest men in the sport during their time on the pitch. Very rarely, though, were the most intimidating players operating as a left-back, but that's exactly what Stuart Pearce was.

The former Nottingham Forest man was dubbed 'Psycho' for his relentless nature and no-nonsense approach to football. He was feared and there was seemingly no one in the sport that he was afraid to go toe-to-toe with. Full-backs are known for their speed and, nowadays, their ability to get forward. There's never been a left-back like Pearce.

8 Dennis Wise

Central midfielder

Another footballer who was known for being incredibly tough, in an unorthodox manner, was Dennis Wise. The former Chelsea man operated in the middle of the park throughout his career and loved diving into a crunching tackle or getting physical with his opposition midfielders.

He's considered one of Chelsea's greatest ever signings, but also a very tough man. Wise built this reputation despite being just five ft five inches. He was tiny in comparison to the majority of players that featured in his position, but still managed to cut an imposing figure and it made him one of the most unorthodox British footballers in the history of the sport.

7 Bobby Charlton

Attacking midfielder

Bobby Charlton was well ahead of his time. His intricacies on the football pitch and the way he'd almost glide across the turf majestically was unlike anything anyone had seen in football at the time. The Manchester United legend is regarded as one of the club's greatest footballers ever and it's easy to see why.

Footballers just weren't cut from the same cloth that Charlton was during his career and he was unlike anyone. His technical ability set him apart and while he wouldn't have looked out of place in the 21st century, he was a rare commodity back in his day.

6 Vinnie Jones

Central midfielder

By the 1990s and the arrival of the Premier League, there was more of an emphasis on talent and skill in football than there had ever been before. Stars like Eric Cantona and David Ginola came to England and dazzled fans with their trickery and work on the ball. It saw football change significantly, but Vinnie Jones operated at the top of the sport despite being the antithesis of the new trend.

The former midfielder is known as one of the hardest footballers of all time and thrived off getting aggressive and roughing it up with anyone he came up against. Jones was so popular for his toughness that he eventually moved into Hollywood, playing movie characters that weren't too dissimilar from his own persona on the pitch.

5 John Barnes

Left midfielder

In an era where English football seemingly prioritised power and a more direct approach to football, John Barnes was known for approaching the game with something more closely resembling the flair that became famous in Brazil. He stood out for his dribbling, dancing past defenders in a way that very few English footballers could at the time. He was a sign of things to come and the globalisation of football in the United Kingdom in years to come.

Football in the 1980s was known for being quite physical in England, but Barnes was different and left fans dazzled with his displays. He was a true pioneer for a style of play that would become incredibly popular throughout the United Kingdom.

4 Stanley Matthews

Right midfielder

Stanley Matthews was unorthodox for a number of different reasons. First, he was unlike other wingers at the time and really emphasised taking defenders on and showcasing his dribbling before that became commonplace in football. Something else that really set him apart from anyone else in the sport was his incredible longevity.

The Englishman looked after himself and managed to stay in superb shape over the years. He played football until he was 50 years old. Cristiano Ronaldo has received plaudits for operating at a high level at 40 and so he should, but it's hard to imagine he'll manage to remain playing for another decade. What Matthews did is simply unheard of and he was one of a kind. He was also the first ever Ballon d'Or winner. What a career.