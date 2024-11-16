Key Takeaways The 10 most unorthodox players have been ranked, with a trio of Brits making the final cut.

Football is a sport often defined by structure, strategy, and tradition. Coaches and players alike spend years perfecting tactics, honing skills, and adhering to established norms. But every so often, a player comes along who defies these conventions, choosing instead to march to the beat of their own drum, acting like a square peg in a round hole. These are the unorthodox footballers—players whose unique styles, behaviours, and personalities challenge the conventional wisdom of the game.

The term 'unorthodox' is defined as deviating from what is usual, traditional, or accepted, and in the world of football, this could mean anything from an unconventional playing style to unrestrained antics on and off the field. These players don’t just break the mould—they redefined it, often leaving an indelible mark on the sport. In this article, GIVEMESPORT explores some of the most iconic examples of footballers throughout history—those whose creativity, flair, and unpredictability have captivated fans and made them legends in their own right.

Ranking factors

Players who changed how a certain position was played

Players who were better than what their off-field person would suggest

Players who performed vastly differently to what their appearances suggested

10 most unorthodox footballers of all time Rank Player Clubs (at least 10 appearances) Nationality 1. Rene Higuita Millonarios, Atletico Nacional, Real Vallodolid, Veracruz, Independiente Medellin, Real Cartagena, Deportivo Pereira, Aucas, Guaros FC, Deportivo Rionegro Colombia 2. Garrincha Botafogo Brazil 3. Jorge Campos UNAM, Atlante, LA Galaxy, Tigres, Puebla Mexico 4. Peter Crouch QPR, Portsmouth, Aston Villa, Norwich City, Southampton, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Stoke City England 5. Manuel Neuer Schalke, Bayern Munich Germany 6. Roberto Carlos Uniao Sao Joao, Palmeiras, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Fenerbahce, Corinthians, Anzhi Makhachkala Brazil 7. George Best Manchester United, Los Angeles Aztecs, Fulham, Fort Lauderdale Strikers, Hibernian, San Jose Earthquakes Northern Ireland 8. Paul Gascoigne Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, lazio, Rangers, Middlesrough, Everton England 9. David Luiz Vitoria, Benfica, Chelsea, PSG, Arsenal, Flamengo Brazil 10. Socrates Botafogo, Corinthians, Fiorentina, Flamengo, Santos Brazil

10 Socrates

Brazil

Brazil's stars today hide behind God, but Socrates, during his chaotic days, took on a dictatorship, risking his safety in order to use football as a political instrument. Unlike the typical image of a footballer, the midfielder was a highly educated individual, holding a medical degree. His intellectual pursuits and philosophical mindset earned him the nickname “Doctor Socrates," as he often used football as a platform to discuss social and political issues, blending sports with deeper societal concerns.

During Brazil's military dictatorship in the 1980s, Socrates became a symbol of resistance. He spearheaded the "Corinthians Democracy" movement, which advocated for democratic decision-making within his football club. This stood in stark contrast to the rigid, authoritarian atmosphere of the time and made him a unique figure in the world of sports. What's more, his Bohemian lifestyle of philosophy and alcohol only added to his unorthodox mystique.

9 David Luiz

Brazil

Brazil is a hotspot for the unorthodox footballer. If there's anything they do better than anyone else, it is taking a simple role in football and turning it into something magical. This is, again, evidenced by former Benfica, Chelsea, PSG, and Arsenal defender David Luiz, who refused to simply just focus on defending whenever he took to the pitch.

Instead, he would go off on a wander all on his own, often ending up taking more of a free-roaming playmaker position in the heart of midfield. Of course, this meant Luiz was able to get a pretty respectable tally of seven goals in 54 Champions League games and 14 goals in 213 Premier League appearances as he remains one of the best players to play for both Chelsea and Arsenal, but the downside to such statistics was that he had a tendency to fall out with managers because he often wouldn't listen to anything they said.

8 Paul Gascoigne

England

Off the pitch, Paul Gascoigne’s eccentricity shone just as brightly as his talent on it, cementing his status as one of football’s most unforgettable characters. He wasn’t just a player; he was a whirlwind of mischief and mayhem. From turning up to training with a rubber chicken to bizarrely packing a fishing rod for team camp, Gazza's antics became the stuff of legend. His unpredictable nature was part of his charm, though it often blurred the line between comedy and controversy.

Gascoigne’s raw, untamed talent was matched only by his equally untamed lifestyle. A maverick in every sense of the definition, he had a knack for producing moments of sheer genius on the pitch, yet his lack of discipline and larger-than-life personality often veered him toward chaos. In Gazza, brilliance and bedlam coexisted, making him a true enigma in the world of football—a player impossible to replicate or forget.

7 George Best

Northern Ireland

George Best once famously stayed in a five-star hotel during his playing days after he won big at the casino. He returned to his room with a fortune in cash, Miss World, and a bottle of champagne. When a bellboy delivered room service, he was met with a lustful scene and asked, "George, where did it all go wrong?" It perfectly summed up Best's glamourous and hedonistic lifestyle, which he often laughed about himself.

And so, arguably, while Gazza might have been the very essence of entropy in the 90s, it was his Northern Irish inspiration that first conceived the term 'Maverick'. His son, Calum Best, said that George drank from 8 AM to 8 PM daily, every day for 40 years, and so how could he have been such a good footballer, too? We doubt even science could reveal any of the secrets.

6 Roberto Carlos

Brazil

You can't truly call yourself a football fan unless you know about that Roberto Carlos free-kick. In Madrid, the Brazilian is better known as the 'Lord and Master of the Left Wing', along with 'Bullet Man'. And with his lightning speed (he ran 100m in 10.9s) and his eruptive left foot (which he could use to unleash shots at up to 86mph), you can easily see where these monikers came from.

The 125-capped Brazilian completely changed the way fullbacks were perceived during his time at Real Madrid. It's not often that kids are heard shouting a defender's name on the playground before smacking the ball beyond (more like 'at') their friends, but Carlos' name was certainly one of those that echoed all around the world. His 43 goal contributions in 120 Champions League appearances is astonishing for a fullback, and with three winners' medals stowed somewhere in his Madridian villa, his legacy on the continent is evergreen, though extremely unconventional during a time defenders took their role literally.

5 Manuel Neuer

Germany

Manuel Neuer redefined the role of a goalkeeper, making him one of the most unconventional in football history, as he was just as often spotted on the halfway line as he was between the sticks for Germany and Bayern Munich. Known for his sweeping style, Neuer regularly ventured outside his penalty area to act almost as an extra defender. His ability to read the game and intercept through balls with his feet, often far from his goal, revolutionised the "sweeper-keeper" role.

Technically gifted with his feet, Neuer was as comfortable passing the ball as many outfield players, offering his team an additional attacking outlet. His incredible reflexes and shot-stopping ability kept him as one of the world’s best, but it was his fearless and proactive approach to goalkeeping that set him apart. Whether charging out of his box to thwart a counter-attack or calmly playing out from the back, Neuer’s style broke the traditional goalkeeper mould, making him a pioneer in modern football.

4 Peter Crouch

England

"He's got a great touch for a big man" is a quote everyone in English football got bored of hearing by the time Peter Crouch's 22-season Premier League career was all said and done. But, sure enough, it was an old chestnut that perfectly summed up the former Liverpool and Portsmouth striker. Standing at a great big 6ft7in, it was mesmerising to see such a lofty and slender forward defying all conventions.

Standing out both literally and figuratively, Peter Crouch’s towering frame made him an outlier in a sport dominated by players with low centres of gravity. Despite his height, he surprised many with exceptional technical skill, a deft touch, and the agility to score acrobatic goals—like his stunning overhead kick against Galatasaray in the Champions League. His unique blend of aerial dominance and precise link-up play made him hard to categorise. Off the pitch, Crouch’s self-deprecating humour and approachable personality added to his charisma, epitomised by his witty reply when asked what he’d be if not a footballer: "A virgin."

3 Jorge Campos

Mexico

Before Neuer, there was Jorge Campos. Renowned as one of the most versatile players in history, the Mexican icon often alternated between playing as a goalkeeper and an outfield striker, a rarity in professional football. His agility, daring saves, and incredible reflexes made him a formidable shot-stopper, while his speed and attacking instincts allowed him to score over 30 career goals—a remarkable feat for a goalkeeper.

Campos was equally famous for his flamboyant personality, reflected in his self-designed, brightly coloured kits that stood out on the pitch. These eye-catching uniforms symbolised his larger-than-life character and made him instantly recognisable. Unlike traditional goalkeepers, Campos often left his penalty area to join attacks or dribble the ball, defying convention. His audacity, creativity, and skill set him apart as a footballer who truly broke the mould.

2 Garrincha

Brazil

Garrincha, widely regarded as one of football’s greatest wingers and often cited as perhaps being better than Pele, was a footballer whose style and story were unlike any other. Born with physical challenges—a deformed spine and a leg shorter than the other—he defied medical expectations to become a footballing genius.

His dribbling ability was unmatched, turning defenders inside out with unpredictable movements and extraordinary balance, often toying with opponents before leaving them in his wake. The Rio-born magician played with a sense of joy and improvisation that broke away from tactical norms. He prioritised entertainment as much as winning, often beating the same defender multiple times just for fun.

1 Rene Higuita

Colombia

Rene Higuita, known as "El Loco" (The Madman), stands as the most unconventional footballer ever. The Colombian goalkeeper was famous for redefining what it meant to play his position, often acting as a sweeper-keeper long before it became fashionable. His daring runs out of the box, audacious dribbles, and flair for the spectacular left fans in awe and opponents bewildered. Higuita’s fearless style was exemplified in the iconic “Scorpion Kick” save against England in 1995—a move so outrageous that it remains one of football’s most celebrated moments.

However, Higuita's unorthodoxy wasn’t limited to the pitch. Off it, he embraced his eccentric persona, with his flamboyant hairstyles and exuberant character making him a cult figure. He even spent time in prison for acting as a middleman in a kidnapping deal, further adding to his notoriety. Higuita’s unique combination of brilliance, risk-taking, and unpredictability made him football’s ultimate non-conformist.