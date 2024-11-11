Key Takeaways The Premier League has had a vast array of unique players who all possess their very own skill-set.

While modern-day football has at times become robotic, these names stand out for their individuality for better or worse.

The 10 most unorthodox players in Premier League history have been named.

To be described as 'unorthodox' often sounds more like an insult than a compliment. Yet, in reality, it’s usually intended to highlight someone’s individuality and unique approach. For instance, Adebayo Akinfenwa might be considered an unorthodox footballer due to his size, build, and perceived lack of mobility. However, the former striker has become a legend in football league folklore, with a solid goal tally that attests to his unique style.

In a sport increasingly criticised for becoming robotic under the influence of Pep Guardiola's methods, players who stand out for being different are gradually becoming more appreciated. With that in mind, we have compiled a list of the Premier League's 10 most unorthodox players.

10 Most 'Unorthodox' Players in Premier League History [Ranked] Rank Player 1. Peter Crouch 2. David Luiz 3. Marouane Fellaini 4. Ederson 5. Adama Traore 6. Javier Hernandez 7. Ray Parlour 8. Dimitar Berbatov 9. Shane Long 10. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Related 15 Most Skilful Players in Premier League History [Ranked] From the trickery of Jay-Jay Okocha to the deft touches of Dennis Bergkamp, here's the top 15 skill-laced players of the Premier League era.

10 Trent Alexander Arnold

Premier League clubs: Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly one of the best full-backs in modern football. However, that doesn’t mean he’s not unorthodox. It’s this very nature that makes him one of the most revolutionary defenders in recent times. The Liverpudlian, who has set his sights on becoming the first right-back to win the Ballon d'Or, has transformed the once-maligned position into one of the most influential on the pitch.

The 25-year-old’s exceptional ability on the ball has turned him into a significant attacking threat, with his brilliant crossing and vision. Not long after he emerged as the Premier League’s standout wide defender, more players with a similar style began to surface, leading to the rise of what is now known as the ‘inverted wing-back’ role.

9 Shane Long

Premier League clubs: Reading, West Brom, Hull, Southampton

As the game has evolved into a far more tactical affair, it has become increasingly common to see strikers lead the line with the main priority not being scoring goals, but rather contributing to a high press and helping to create opportunities for other attacking players. During Shane Long's prime, this wasn’t the case, yet the Irishman still managed to play that role effectively.

Long was never particularly prolific. He only reached double figures in England's top flight once, when he scored 10 goals for Southampton during the 2015/16 season. However, the 37-year-old was still widely appreciated by every team he played for, amassing 344 Premier League appearances in his journeyman career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Shane Long has scored the fastest goal in Premier League history (7.69 seconds).

8 Dimitar Berbatov

Premier League clubs: Tottenham, Manchester United, Fulham

If there was one word to describe Dimitar Berbatov, it would have to be nonchalant. The Bulgarian made everything he did look effortless, which at times created the illusion that he wasn't trying or working hard enough for his team. In reality, he was expressing himself in his own way and showcasing his understanding of the game.

While he won two Premier League titles and was the league's joint top scorer in the 2010/11 season at Manchester United, perhaps Berbatov's most dominant years came at Tottenham, where he managed to combine his laid-back nature with, at times, a more explosive approach to the game.

Related 10 Most 'Frustrating' Players in Premier League History [Ranked] The likes of Mario Balotelli, Adel Taarabt and Mesut Ozil feature in the list of 10 most frustrating Premier League players.

7 Ray Parlour

Premier League clubs: Arsenal, Middlesbrough

Ray Parlour will always be remembered as an Arsenal legend by those who followed the club during his time on the pitch. The nickname ‘Romford Pele’ may give the impression that the Englishman was of a similar mould to the legendary Brazilian, but the opposite would be true.

He wasn’t a player known for his dazzling skills or individual brilliance, nor was he particularly gifted with natural flair or elegance on the ball. Parlour didn’t stand out as the type of player who could change a game with a single moment of magic.

What set him apart, however, was his relentless work ethic. This dedication to the team and his craft ultimately paid off, as he played a crucial role in the Gunners' success, lifting numerous trophies during his career, including three Premier League titles.

6 Adama Traore

Premier League clubs: Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Wolves, Fulham

Adama Traore is like playing a video game with the sliders for speed and physicality turned all the way up to the maximum. The Spaniard is an absolute freak of nature and knows that if he gets into a one-on-one scenario, he will beat his opponents 99% of the time. He even covers himself in baby oil to make it more difficult for defenders to grab hold of him when he is in full flight.

Unfortunately, Traore struggles with his end product, meaning that for all his incredible pace, it can sometimes go to waste. If he were a little more capable and could combine the two facets together, he could easily be one of the most dominant players in Premier League history.

Related 10 Fastest Players in Premier League History Since Records Began Kyle Walker, Micky van de Ven, Dominik Szoboszlai and Antonio Rudiger are among the fastest players in Premier League history.

5 Javier Hernandez

Premier League clubs: Manchester United, West Ham

When Javier Hernandez, known adoringly as 'Chicharito,' joined Manchester United in the summer of 2010, fans quickly recognised his remarkable knack for being in the right place at the right time, making him a natural goalscorer.

While his poaching abilities immediately impressed, it became evident over time that goal-scoring was essentially his sole strength. Outside of his ability to find the back of the net, the young Mexican striker appeared to be fairly average in other aspects of his game. His technical skills, link-up play, and overall contributions beyond scoring were often seen as limited.

However, as a striker, his primary responsibility was to score goals, and in this regard, Chicharito delivered. With 20 goals in his debut season, including crucial strikes that helped secure a league title for the Red Devils, Hernandez proved to be an effective acquisition.

Despite his shortcomings in other areas, his goal-scoring prowess made him a valuable asset to the team, especially during his early years at Old Trafford. He would continue a brilliant career with spells at Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen before returning to England with a stint at West Ham.

4 Ederson

Premier League clubs: Manchester City

In the same notion that Alexander-Arnold is the epitome of the modern-day full-back, Manchester City shot-stopper Ederson is the exact same but for goalkeepers. Those playing between the sticks used to have just one priority: keep the ball out of the net. However, in recent times, their ability to distribute like a playmaker has grown in importance.

Ederson is perhaps the greatest example of this, with the Brazilian often looking like teammate Kevin de Bruyne with the way he sprays passes. He is also still more than capable with his hands, helping to make him one of the best goalkeepers ever seen.

3 Marouane Fellaini

Premier League clubs: Everton, Manchester United

The afro-loving Belgian often gets a bad rap for what he represented at Manchester United. Marouane Fellaini was not the most technically gifted footballer and was certainly not good enough to be a key man at Old Trafford, especially in a deeper role where he was first utilised. However, whether it was Louis van Gaal or Jose Mourinho, there was always a role that could be found for the former Everton man further up the pitch.

There has perhaps been no one in Premier League history who could control a ball with their chest quite like the gigantic midfielder, and this made him almost a target-man number 10 at times, while also a go-to man to aim at with long balls when his team needed a goal.

2 David Luiz

Premier League clubs: Chelsea, Arsenal

The old adage when it comes to David Luiz is that there was never a defender who hated defending as much as the former Benfica and PSG man. Time after time, the Brazilian would find himself making costly errors, whether it be at Chelsea or Arsenal. But he could also produce unbelievable strikes into the top corner and, when he was at his best, he could lead a back four.

Luiz's passion was paramount, especially when playing for his country. As erratic as he was, if you could tame the lion, you would reap the rewards. It was just when he was uncontrollable that you wondered what he was going to do next.

Related 10 Best Free-Kick Takers in Premier League History [Ranked] There have been some exceptional free-kick takers in Premier League history, ranging from Cristiano Ronaldo to James Ward-Prowse.

1 Peter Crouch

Premier League clubs: Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham, Stoke City, Burnley

Standing at an imposing 6 feet 7 inches, Peter Crouch was a physically dominant presence on the pitch, often fitting the mould of a classic target man. Yet, despite his height, Crouch earned a reputation as a surprisingly technically gifted striker capable of stunning strikes, scoring more goals with his feet than with his head - a rather unusual outcome for a player built for aerial dominance.

Despite this curious contrast between his physique and playing style, Crouch made significant contributions to the teams he played for, most notably during his time at Liverpool. There, he helped secure both the FA Cup and the Community Shield and appeared in a Champions League final. The former England international also leads the way for most Premier League goals as a substitute.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-11-24.