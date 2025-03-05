Professionalism is the base virtue all professional footballers are supposed to have built within them. It’s all about preparation. Looking after yourself is an absolute must. As are eating sensibly and getting the right amount of sleep, not to mention how players act in public.

The best football managers in British football history have all run a tight ship. Discipline was always key for them and players were always expected to follow suit and behave themselves. Except that is not and has not always been the case. Sometimes players simply do what they want, much to the irritation of their club. So listed and ranked here are the 10 most unprofessional British players in football history.

10 David James

England

David James was a fine physical specimen and a great goalkeeper too. He kept goal for England during their so-called Golden Generation. James also enjoyed playing video games. Rumours circulated that he was addicted and was on his Playstation until the small hours. James later said this had been exaggerated. That said, James does confess to being overweight while playing for Liverpool.

“I reached 17 stone, we didn’t have a fitness regime, and I was fat. The frustration was that I wasn’t playing to a level I felt I should be playing at. I’m not going to say that I should have been the best goalkeeper in the world, but I can’t think of anything that another goalkeeper has done that I couldn’t do.”

9 Neil Ruddock

England

Neil Razor Ruddock was a larger-than-life figure and a popular player for the various clubs he played football for. Those clubs included Liverpool and Spurs. He was one of the hardest players of the 1990s.

Later on in his career, he even had weight clauses built into his contract to prevent him from being in a situation when he was overweight. Harry Redknapp had a regime whereby Ruddock would be fined if he was too heavy. The retired defender has since gone public with his struggles with food and alcohol and has had to make drastic changes to his life to stay alive.

8 Robbie Fowler

England

Robbie Fowler was one of the best players to wear Liverpool’s number nine shirt. He was a massive fan favourite at Anfield and was known by fans as 'God'. There was a period in his career when there were rumours the striker was taking cocaine. It’s a rumour Fowler strongly denied.

During this time, he was getting stick from Everton fans. When Fowler’s Liverpool met the Toffees, the striker had a certain celebration in mind. After scoring a Liverpool penalty in front of opposition fans, he knelt in front of the white byline and pretended to sniff it. His manager Gerard Houllier said the striker was pretending to eat the grass, but no one was fooled by that.

7 Craig Bellamy

Wales

Craig Bellamy would certainly make it into an all-time Welsh Premier League XI. He was something of a lightning rod for trouble as a player. The Welshman's career was littered with unprofessional incidents. His former manager at Manchester City, Roberto Mancini, was unhappy when, after being substituted, Bellamy high-fived Spurs manager Harry Redknapp, with the team losing.

Bobby Robson was furious with him for getting sent off in the Champions League against Inter for kicking out at Marco Materazzi. Then, while at Liverpool, there was the infamous incident when he attacked teammate John Arne Riise with a golf club.

6 Lee Bowyer

England

Lee Bowyer had a great period playing for Leeds United when the club were challenging for the Champions League. However, several incidents throughout his career called his professionalism into question. There was no doubting his qualities. Birmingham City fan Jude Bellingham named Bowyer as one of his heroes growing up, after all.

While at Newcastle, he was involved in a bizarre on-field punch-up with teammate Kieron Dyer. There was also an unsavoury incident when Bowyer and Jonathan Woodgate were charged with grievous bodily harm after an incident outside a nightclub. Other incidents in Bowyer’s career sadly overshadowed his ability as a footballer.

5 Jesse Lingard

England