Perhaps more than any other, the sport of boxing is based upon respect. Even when two fighters have a deeply personal rivalry, once they are done exchanging blows in the squared circle, a truce is often reached.
No matter how much bad blood there is in the build-up to a contest, ultimately, most fighters conduct themselves with professionalism before, during and after a fight - even paying tribute to their opposition following a bout.
A select few warriors, though, have famously struggled to keep it professional down the years. From poor treatment of officials and journalists to antisocial behaviour and even outright cheating, a number of fighters have done major damage to their reputations through some of their choices. Below is a look at 10 of the worst offenders.
10 most unprofessional boxers in history
Position
Boxer
Professional record
10.
Floyd Mayweather Jr.
50-0
9.
Ryan Garcia
24-1
8.
Ricardo Mayorga
32-12-1
7.
Adrien Broner
35-5-1
6.
Prince Naseem Hamed
36-1
5.
Jake LaMotta
83-19-4
4.
Shane Mosley
49-10-1
3.
Antonio Margarito
41-8
2.
Mike Tyson
50-7
1.
Luis Resto
20-8-2