Footballers and managers often refer to professionalism as a key part of the game. While players have the talent that elevates them above most others when it comes to playing the game, they also have the right attitude – with a level of preparation of mind and body that puts them in the best possible place to play.

Elite athletes need that mindset in order to compete at the highest level. Although, over the course of football history, not all players have had the right attitude and approach to their profession. Some are quite the opposite. This list highlights some of these characters. So here are the 10 most unprofessional players in football history.

The 10 Most Unprofessional Players in Football History 1 Mario Balotelli Italy 2 Mark Bosnich Australia 3 Antonio Cassano Italy 4 Winston Bogarde Netherlands 5 Jesse Lingard England 6 Ross McCormack Scotland 7 Paul Gascoigne England 8 Eden Hazard Belgium 9 Amr Zaki Egypt 10 Stan Bowles England

1 Mario Balotelli

Italy

Whether it be letting fireworks off inside his house, or smoking while on holiday, there seemed no end to unprofessionalism when it came to Mario Balotelli. In 2018, it was reported he returned back to pre-season with Nice substantially overweight.

This happened again in 2020, when Brescia went public on their website to say the Italian had returned to the club weighing just under 100kg. His cocky nature also makes him one of the most arrogant players in football history.

At times, it has felt like the whole world has criticised the Italian striker. Even Phil Foden has got in on the action. “He’s a good player, but he’s got a bad attitude,” said Foden, who was only 10 years old when he said this.

2 Mark Bosnich

Australia

Mark Bosnich was a talented if somewhat unprofessional goalkeeper, who earned a move to Manchester United the season after they won the treble. Paul Scholes questioned the keeper’s fitness.

“His shooting practice – you normally have 15 to 20 shots, after three he’s knackered.”

His former manager Sir Alex Ferguson was no less damning of the Australian:

“Mark Bosnich was a terrible professional. We played down at Wimbledon and Bosnich was tucking into everything: sandwiches, soups, steaks. He was going through the menu. I told him, 'For Christ’s sake, Mark, we’ve got the weight off you, why are you tucking into all that stuff?' We arrived back in Manchester, and Mark was on the phone to a Chinese restaurant to order a takeaway. I just couldn’t make an impact on him.”

3 Antonio Cassano

Italy

Antonio Cassano was never afraid of speaking his mind. In 2024 he didn’t include Cristiano Ronaldo in his list of top 10 footballers, saying the Portuguese star does not know how to play football.

It is widely felt the Italian didn’t come close to fulfilling his potential, due to his unprofessional attitude. Food was a particular weakness. In Madrid, it is rumoured he put on 14 kilos of weight due to his Nutella binges.

“Nutella was one of the sponsors of the club and each month they gave us five kilos of the product. In seven months I gained 14 kilos. I ate Nutella directly from the bottle and I didn't care."

4 Winston Bogarde

Netherlands

Winston Bogarde played for Ajax the year they attempted to retain the Champions League, losing only on penalties in the final in 1996 to Juventus. Having played at AC Milan and Barcelona, he went to Chelsea in 2000. The Dutch defender went on to make 12 appearances for the Blues in four years. Only three of those were the full game.

After playing against Ipswich on Boxing Day in 200, he wasn’t in the squad for a Premier League game again and he was at Stamford Bridge a further four years. Chelsea didn’t want him, but Bogarde wasn’t budging as he had a £40k a week contract he was going to honour above and beyond playing football again. Some say Bogarde was one of the worst defenders in Premier League history, but Bogarde is not concerned:

“I may be one of the worst buys in the history of the Premiership but I don't care.”

5 Jesse Lingard

England

Jesse Lingard has divided opinion over his career. He was very much part of the England side that reached the World Cup semi-finals in Russia in 2018. However, many pointed towards his lack of professionalism while playing in England. This came to a head when he uploaded a video to social media while on holiday that included much profanity.

Although Gary Neville defended him, some saw the behaviour as an indictment of the culture in the Manchester United dressing room at the time. He’s since attempted to kick-start his career in Asia. There is something of the naughty schoolboy about Lingard. For instance, in 2024 he was investigated by South Korean police for riding an electric scooter without a license.

6 Ross McCormack

Scotland

The 100 goals Ross McCormack accumulated at both Leeds United and Fulham convinced Aston Villa to pay £12m for the Scottish striker. This was in 2016, after he’d scored 21 goals for Fulham in the Championship. He didn’t score as many for Villa – three in 20 league games.

But it’s not his strike record he’s best remembered for at Villa Park. He failed to go to training because the electric gate at his house was broken, and keeping him from leaving. As McCormack recalled:

“I rang in and said: ‘Listen, I’ll make it, but I’ll be running a bit later than usual.' He just asked me to keep them up to date. I was expecting someone to come and let me out quickly but they were late getting there so eventually, about 10:20am, I could see I wasn’t going to make it. The manager went off his head."

7 Paul Gascoigne

England

Paul Gascoigne when fit and in form was a great entertainer. During the early 1990s, he was unstoppable at times, making him one of the most creative players in British football history.

He did, of course, play during a different era. But even by the standards of the 1990s, his behaviour veered into the unprofessional all too often. There are a great deal of examples. Perhaps one of the biggest and most innocent, was when he was caught playing tennis at 1am on the day England had a World Cup semi-final with Germany.

For the young Geordie, it was a special time:

“When I see clips of Italia 90 I feel great, then immediately sad. It was the best time of my life. I loved it, I loved it from the moment I got on that plane. Nothing fazed me, I wanted to be in the World Cup, every player's dream. But it felt like I was going on holiday — I was playing tennis, table tennis. I loved every minute of it.”

8 Eden Hazard

Belgium

There is no denying it, when Eden Hazard was at Chelsea he was sensational. It is fair to say that his form at Stamford Bridge makes him one of the best dribblers of a ball of all time.

Although it did not quite happen for him when he went to Real Madrid, he scored seven goals in 76 games but ultimately failed to live up to expectations at the Bernabeu. Some believe his lack of professionalism caught up with him, as Jose Mourinho explains:

“Amazing player with awful training.”

His former manager believed he would have been an even better player if he’d put the effort in during training.

9 Amr Zaki

Egypt

Amr Zaki came in on loan to Wigan while they were in the Premier League. The side’s manager Steve Bruce would have been hoping for some goals from the Egyptian and he got them. Eleven goals in 32 appearances was not a bad return, yet Bruce was far from happy with Zaki:

“I just feel it's time that we went public on just what a nightmare he has been to deal with. I can honestly say that in all my time in football, I have never worked with someone as unprofessional.”

This was Bruce’s reaction to Zaki returning to the club late from international duty for the fourth time. Zaki is more forgiving, insisting he’d hug his former manager if they met again.

10 Stan Bowles

England

Stan Bowles is Queens Park Rangers greatest ever player. He was very much a maverick too. He played for QPR away to Sunderland, days after they won the 1973 FA Cup, which was on a table on the side of the pitch for home fans to see. During the warm-up, Bowles bet a teammate he could hit the cup with the ball.

“I ran straight across the park and then, bang! the FA Cup goes shooting up in the air. I believe it got dented.”

When playing at Loftus Road, Bowles had a very clear routine. Stay at the betting shop until after 2:30pm and get to the changing rooms in time for the 3pm kick-off. Maybe not the most professional player, but a brilliant one.